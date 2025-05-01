Tessell mentioned in the 2025 Gartner® Survey Analysis: Enterprise Usage of Open-Source Database Report

SAN FRANCISCO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tessell , a multi-cloud DBaaS platform offering a comprehensive suite of database services, has been mentioned in the 2025 Gartner Survey Analysis: Enterprise Usage of Open-Source Database report.

With 70% of enterprises planning to increase their reliance on open-source DBMS, Tessell’s expertise in delivering fully managed services across cloud platforms is well-aligned with industry trends. Tessell enables organizations to avoid vendor lock-in while maintaining high availability and security.

“We believe Tessell's inclusion in this Gartner report underscores our commitment to provide customer choice, governance, and differentiated data management capabilities,” said Bakul Banthia, Co-founder of Tessell. “As businesses increasingly look to open-source for flexibility and cost-efficiency, we are proud to be at the forefront.”

Tessell's platform is designed to make data management more intelligent, conversational, and scalable—supporting both transactional and analytical workloads with built-in AI, zero-downtime operations, and seamless multi-cloud integration. Enterprises using Tessell have reported up to 45% cost savings and performance improvements exceeding 50%, all while gaining AI-native capabilities to drive faster, smarter decision-making.

Key differentiators of Tessell’s cloud infrastructure solution include:

AI-Driven Automation – Intelligent lifecycle management, performance tuning, and fault remediation, allowing teams to focus on innovation over infrastructure.

Intelligent lifecycle management, performance tuning, and fault remediation, allowing teams to focus on innovation over infrastructure. Conversational Data Management (CoDaM) – A next-gen interface enabling teams to manage and query databases through natural language, dramatically simplifying access and insight generation.

– A next-gen interface enabling teams to manage and query databases through natural language, dramatically simplifying access and insight generation. Multi-Cloud Flexibility – Native integrations with AWS, Azure, OCI, and Google Cloud, allowing organizations to avoid vendor lock-in.

– Native integrations with AWS, Azure, OCI, and Google Cloud, allowing organizations to avoid vendor lock-in. Unified Data Ecosystem – Native connectivity across data lakes, warehouses, and real-time pipelines, enabling cross-functional data flow and governance.

– Native connectivity across data lakes, warehouses, and real-time pipelines, enabling cross-functional data flow and governance. Enterprise-Grade Security & Compliance – Including end-to-end encryption, zero RPO/RTO disaster recovery, and certifications for SOC 2, GDPR, and HIPAA.



For more information about Tessell’s DBaaS platform, visit www.tessell.com . To access the full Gartner Survey Analysis: Enterprise Usage of Open-Source Database report, visit https://www.gartner.com/document-reader/document/6219987 (For Gartner subscribers only).

Gartner, Survey Analysis: Enterprise Usage of Open-Source Database,Robin Schumacher, 27 February 2025

About Tessell

Tessell is a multi-cloud DBaaS platform redefining enterprise data management with its comprehensive suite of AI-powered database services. By unifying operational and analytical data within a seamless data ecosystem, Tessell enables enterprises to modernize databases, optimize cloud economics, and drive intelligent decision-making at scale. Through AI and Conversational Data Management (CoDaM), Tessell makes data more accessible, interactive, and intuitive, empowering businesses to harness their data's full potential easily.

