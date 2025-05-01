LM Funding America Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings Call for May 15, 2025
TAMPA, Fla., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) (“LM Funding” or the “Company”), a Bitcoin mining and technology-based specialty finance company, today announced that it has scheduled its first quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast for Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST.
LM Funding will publish its first quarter 2025 results as well as an accompanying investor presentation the morning of May 15, 2025 before the call. A copy of the earnings release and investor presentation will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://www.lmfunding.com/investors.
Conference Call Details:
- Date: May 15, 2025
- Time: 8:00 AM EST
- Participant Call Links:
About LM Funding America
LM Funding America, Inc. (Nasdaq: LMFA), operates as a Bitcoin mining and specialty finance company. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.lmfunding.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Investor Relations
Orange Group
Yujia Zhai
LMFundingIR@orangegroupadvisors.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.