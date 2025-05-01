Parker Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

Record margins, EPS and YTD cash flow from operations
CLEVELAND, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, that included the following highlights (compared with the prior year quarter):
Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Highlights:
Sales were $5.0 billion; organic sales growth was 1%
Net income was $961 million, an increase of 32%, or $904 million adjusted, an increase of 6%
EPS were $7.37, an increase of 33%, or $6.94 adjusted, an increase of 7%
Segment operating margin was 23.2%, an increase of 170 bps, or 26.3% adjusted, an increase of 160 bps
YTD cash flow from operations increased 8% to $2.3 billion, or 15.8% of sales
Repurchased $650 million of shares in the quarter
“Our third quarter performance demonstrates the strength of our business and our global team’s ability to continue to deliver record results,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “All reported businesses showed substantial margin expansion and helped us surpass 26% adjusted segment operating margin for the first time. We also produced record earnings per share, generated record cash flow from operations, and repurchased $650 million of shares. We recently announced a 10% increase in our quarterly cash dividend and are committed to our strategy of actively deploying capital to drive shareholder value, including acquisitions and increased share repurchase activity, depending on market conditions."
"The resiliency of our portfolio coupled with the power of our business system, The Win Strategy™, has enabled us to consistently deliver strong results through business cycles. With our decentralized structure and the agility of our global teams, we are confident in our ability to manage through macroeconomic uncertainty, including tariffs. We are fully committed to achieving our fiscal year 2029 financial targets.”
This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of adjusted numbers and certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables of this press release.
Outlook
Guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025 has been updated. The company expects:
Sales growth in fiscal 2025 of approximately (1%), with organic sales growth of approximately 1%; divestitures of (1.5%) and unfavorable currency of (0.5%)
Total segment operating margin of approximately 22.7%, or approximately 25.9% on an adjusted basis
EPS of $25.92 to $26.12, or $26.60 to $26.80 on an adjusted basis, and includes the effect of announced tariffs fully offset by mitigation actions
Segment Results
Diversified Industrial Segment
North America Businesses
$ in mm
FY25 Q3
FY24 Q3
Change
Organic Growth
Sales
$
2,031
$
2,231
-9.0
%
-3.5
%
Segment Operating Income
$
467
$
490
-4.8
%
Segment Operating Margin
23.0
%
22.0
%
100 bps
Adjusted Segment Operating Income
$
513
$
538
-4.8
%
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin
25.2
%
24.1
%
110 bps
Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin
Softness in transportation, off-highway and energy markets
Orders positive for second consecutive quarter
International Businesses
$ in mm
FY25 Q3
FY24 Q3
Change
Organic Growth
Sales
$
1,358
$
1,434
-5.3
%
-2.8
%
Segment Operating Income
$
312
$
310
0.7
%
Segment Operating Margin
23.0
%
21.6
%
140 bps
Adjusted Segment Operating Income
$
340
$
337
1.2
%
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin
25.1
%
23.5
%
160 bps
Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin
Organic growth: 2% APAC; (7%) EMEA; 8% LA
Orders accelerate on long-cycle strength
Aerospace Systems Segment
$ in mm
FY25 Q3
FY24 Q3
Change
Organic Growth
Sales
$
1,572
$
1,409
11.6
%
11.7
%
Segment Operating Income
$
373
$
289
28.9
%
Segment Operating Margin
23.7
%
20.5
%
320 bps
Adjusted Segment Operating Income
$
451
$
376
19.8
%
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin
28.7
%
26.7
%
200 bps
Achieved record sales on continued aftermarket strength
Delivered record adjusted segment operating margin
Aerospace backlog increased to a record $7.3 billion
Order Rates
FY25 Q3
Parker
+9
%
Diversified Industrial Segment - North America Businesses
+3
%
Diversified Industrial Segment - International Businesses
+11
%
Aerospace Systems Segment
+14
%
Parker order rates increased to 9% reflecting our transformed portfolio and long-cycle strength
Aerospace orders increased to 14% driven by strength in both commercial and defense
Orders remained positive across all reported businesses
About Parker Hannifin Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)
March 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
$
4,960,349
$
5,074,356
$
14,606,926
$
14,742,791
Cost of sales
3,129,951
3,279,650
9,249,899
9,478,961
Selling, general and administrative expenses
784,355
816,337
2,415,565
2,496,830
Interest expense
95,942
123,732
309,835
387,229
Other income, net
(44,713
)
(65,406
)
(404,230
)
(228,872
)
Income before income taxes
994,814
920,043
3,035,857
2,608,643
Income taxes
33,628
193,309
427,494
548,780
Net income
961,186
726,734
2,608,363
2,059,863
Less: Noncontrolling interests
320
160
535
611
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
960,866
$
726,574
$
2,607,828
$
2,059,252
Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:
Basic earnings per share
$
7.48
$
5.65
$
20.28
$
16.03
Diluted earnings per share
$
7.37
$
5.56
$
19.97
$
15.82
Average shares outstanding during period - Basic
128,442,623
128,502,829
128,619,515
128,467,209
Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted
130,320,802
130,593,026
130,576,225
130,169,331
CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)
March 31,
March 31,
(Amounts in dollars)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Cash dividends per common share
$
1.63
$
1.48
$
4.89
$
4.44
RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
As Reported
Adjusted
March 31, 2025
Currency
Divestitures
March 31, 2025
Diversified Industrial Segment
(7.6
)%
(1.5
)%
(2.9
)%
(3.2
)%
Aerospace Systems Segment
11.6
%
(0.1
)%
—
%
11.7
%
Total
(2.2
)%
(1.0
)%
(2.1
)%
0.9
%
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
As Reported
Adjusted
March 31, 2025
Currency
Divestitures
March 31, 2025
Diversified Industrial Segment
(6.5
)%
(1.0
)%
(1.7
)%
(3.8
)%
Aerospace Systems Segment
14.3
%
0.1
%
—
%
14.2
%
Total
(0.9
)%
(0.7
)%
(1.2
)%
1.0
%
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)
March 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net income attributable to common shareholders
$
960,866
$
726,574
$
2,607,828
$
2,059,252
Adjustments:
Acquired intangible asset amortization expense
135,964
141,216
414,211
438,763
Business realignment charges
10,379
8,468
40,740
35,914
Integration costs to achieve
5,447
13,256
18,751
29,676
Gain on sale of building
—
—
(10,461
)
—
Gain on divestitures
—
—
(249,748
)
(25,651
)
Saegertown incident
7,725
—
7,725
—
Tax effect of adjustments1
(36,689
)
(38,779
)
(82,337
)
(108,403
)
Discrete tax benefit2
(179,849
)
—
(179,849
)
—
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders
$
903,843
$
850,735
$
2,566,860
$
2,429,551
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)
March 31,
March 31,
(Amounts in dollars)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Earnings per diluted share
$
7.37
$
5.56
$
19.97
$
15.82
Adjustments:
Acquired intangible asset amortization expense
1.04
1.08
3.17
3.36
Business realignment charges
0.08
0.06
0.31
0.27
Integration costs to achieve
0.04
0.10
0.14
0.23
Gain on sale of building
—
—
(0.08
)
—
Gain on divestitures
—
—
(1.91
)
(0.20
)
Saegertown incident
0.06
—
0.06
—
Tax effect of adjustments1
(0.28
)
(0.29
)
(0.61
)
(0.82
)
Discrete tax benefit2
(1.37
)
—
(1.37
)
—
Adjusted earnings per diluted share
$
6.94
$
6.51
$
19.68
$
18.66
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)
March 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
Diversified Industrial
$
3,388,759
$
3,665,643
$
10,097,723
$
10,798,644
Aerospace Systems
1,571,590
1,408,713
4,509,203
3,944,147
Total net sales
$
4,960,349
$
5,074,356
$
14,606,926
$
14,742,791
Segment operating income
Diversified Industrial
$
779,103
$
800,211
$
2,273,211
$
2,359,299
Aerospace Systems
372,908
289,339
1,034,078
778,711
Total segment operating income
1,152,011
1,089,550
3,307,289
3,138,010
Corporate general and administrative expenses
43,698
56,782
148,756
162,340
Income before interest expense and other expense (income), net
1,108,313
1,032,768
3,158,533
2,975,670
Interest expense
95,942
123,732
309,835
387,229
Other expense (income), net
17,557
(11,007
)
(187,159
)
(20,202
)
Income before income taxes
$
994,814
$
920,043
$
3,035,857
$
2,608,643
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)
March 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Diversified Industrial Segment sales
$
3,388,759
$
3,665,643
$
10,097,723
$
10,798,644
Diversified Industrial Segment operating income
$
779,103
$
800,211
$
2,273,211
$
2,359,299
Adjustments:
Acquired intangible asset amortization
61,600
66,409
189,434
201,669
Business realignment charges
10,249
6,953
38,492
32,877
Integration costs to achieve
2,072
1,292
3,477
3,302
Adjusted Diversified Industrial Segment operating income
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)
March 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales
Diversified Industrial:
North America businesses
$
2,030,970
$
2,231,478
$
6,059,302
$
6,571,587
International businesses
1,357,789
1,434,165
4,038,421
4,227,057
Segment operating income
Diversified Industrial:
North America businesses
$
467,064
$
490,452
$
1,378,194
$
1,458,355
International businesses
312,039
309,759
895,017
900,944
RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
As Reported
Adjusted
March 31, 2025
Currency
Divestitures
March 31, 2025
Diversified Industrial Segment:
North America businesses
(9.0
)%
(0.8
)%
(4.7
)%
(3.5
)%
International businesses:
Europe
(8.6
)%
(1.7
)%
—
%
(6.9
)%
Asia Pacific
(0.8
)%
(3.0
)%
—
%
2.2
%
Latin America
(0.2
)%
(8.1
)%
—
%
7.9
%
International businesses
(5.3
)%
(2.5
)%
—
%
(2.8
)%
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
As Reported
Adjusted
March 31, 2025
Currency
Divestitures
March 31, 2025
Diversified Industrial Segment:
North America businesses
(7.8
)%
(0.6
)%
(2.7
)%
(4.5
)%
International businesses:
Europe
(8.1
)%
(0.4
)%
—
%
(7.7
)%
Asia Pacific
0.8
%
(1.9
)%
—
%
2.7
%
Latin America
(3.3
)%
(13.9
)%
—
%
10.6
%
International businesses
(4.5
)%
(1.8
)%
—
%
(2.7
)%
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)
March 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Diversified Industrial Segment:
North America businesses sales
$
2,030,970
$
2,231,478
$
6,059,302
$
6,571,587
North America businesses operating income
$
467,064
$
490,452
$
1,378,194
$
1,458,355
Adjustments:
Acquired intangible asset amortization
40,209
43,945
124,169
133,327
Business realignment charges
4,218
3,058
13,106
8,892
Integration costs to achieve
1,038
841
2,088
2,348
Adjusted North America businesses operating income
$
512,529
$
538,296
$
1,517,557
$
1,602,922
North America businesses operating margin
23.0
%
22.0
%
22.7
%
22.2
%
Adjusted North America businesses operating margin
25.2
%
24.1
%
25.0
%
24.4
%
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)
March 31,
March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Diversified Industrial Segment:
International businesses sales
$
1,357,789
$
1,434,165
$
4,038,421
$
4,227,057
International businesses operating income
$
312,039
$
309,759
$
895,017
$
900,944
Adjustments:
Acquired intangible asset amortization
21,391
22,464
65,265
68,342
Business realignment charges
6,031
3,895
25,386
23,985
Integration costs to achieve
1,034
451
1,389
954
Adjusted International businesses operating income
$
340,495
$
336,569
$
987,057
$
994,225
International businesses operating margin
23.0
%
21.6
%
22.2
%
21.3
%
Adjusted International businesses operating margin
25.1
%
23.5
%
24.4
%
23.5
%
