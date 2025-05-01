Submit Release
Parker Reports Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Results

Record margins, EPS and YTD cash flow from operations

CLEVELAND, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, that included the following highlights (compared with the prior year quarter):

Fiscal 2025 Third Quarter Highlights:

  • Sales were $5.0 billion; organic sales growth was 1%
  • Net income was $961 million, an increase of 32%, or $904 million adjusted, an increase of 6%
  • EPS were $7.37, an increase of 33%, or $6.94 adjusted, an increase of 7%
  • Segment operating margin was 23.2%, an increase of 170 bps, or 26.3% adjusted, an increase of 160 bps
  • YTD cash flow from operations increased 8% to $2.3 billion, or 15.8% of sales
  • Repurchased $650 million of shares in the quarter

“Our third quarter performance demonstrates the strength of our business and our global team’s ability to continue to deliver record results,” said Jenny Parmentier, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “All reported businesses showed substantial margin expansion and helped us surpass 26% adjusted segment operating margin for the first time. We also produced record earnings per share, generated record cash flow from operations, and repurchased $650 million of shares. We recently announced a 10% increase in our quarterly cash dividend and are committed to our strategy of actively deploying capital to drive shareholder value, including acquisitions and increased share repurchase activity, depending on market conditions."

"The resiliency of our portfolio coupled with the power of our business system, The Win Strategy™, has enabled us to consistently deliver strong results through business cycles. With our decentralized structure and the agility of our global teams, we are confident in our ability to manage through macroeconomic uncertainty, including tariffs. We are fully committed to achieving our fiscal year 2029 financial targets.”

This news release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of adjusted numbers and certain non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables of this press release.

Outlook

Guidance for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025 has been updated. The company expects:

  • Sales growth in fiscal 2025 of approximately (1%), with organic sales growth of approximately 1%; divestitures of (1.5%) and unfavorable currency of (0.5%)
  • Total segment operating margin of approximately 22.7%, or approximately 25.9% on an adjusted basis
  • EPS of $25.92 to $26.12, or $26.60 to $26.80 on an adjusted basis, and includes the effect of announced tariffs fully offset by mitigation actions

Segment Results

 
Diversified Industrial Segment
 
North America Businesses 
$ in mm FY25 Q3   FY24 Q3   Change   Organic Growth
Sales $ 2,031     $ 2,231     -9.0 %   -3.5 %
Segment Operating Income $ 467     $ 490     -4.8 %    
Segment Operating Margin   23.0 %     22.0 %   100 bps    
Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 513     $ 538     -4.8 %    
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin   25.2 %     24.1 %   110 bps    
                       
  • Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin
  • Softness in transportation, off-highway and energy markets
  • Orders positive for second consecutive quarter
       
International Businesses
$ in mm FY25 Q3   FY24 Q3   Change   Organic Growth
Sales $ 1,358     $ 1,434     -5.3 %   -2.8 %
Segment Operating Income $ 312     $ 310     0.7 %    
Segment Operating Margin   23.0 %     21.6 %   140 bps    
Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 340     $ 337     1.2 %    
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin   25.1 %     23.5 %   160 bps    
                       
  • Achieved record adjusted segment operating margin
  • Organic growth: 2% APAC; (7%) EMEA; 8% LA
  • Orders accelerate on long-cycle strength
 
Aerospace Systems Segment
$ in mm FY25 Q3   FY24 Q3   Change   Organic Growth
Sales $ 1,572     $ 1,409     11.6 %   11.7 %
Segment Operating Income $ 373     $ 289     28.9 %    
Segment Operating Margin   23.7 %     20.5 %   320 bps    
Adjusted Segment Operating Income $ 451     $ 376     19.8 %    
Adjusted Segment Operating Margin   28.7 %     26.7 %   200 bps    
                       
  • Achieved record sales on continued aftermarket strength
  • Delivered record adjusted segment operating margin
  • Aerospace backlog increased to a record $7.3 billion
   
Order Rates
   
  FY25 Q3
Parker +9 %
Diversified Industrial Segment - North America Businesses +3 %
Diversified Industrial Segment - International Businesses +11 %
Aerospace Systems Segment +14 %
     
  • Parker order rates increased to 9% reflecting our transformed portfolio and long-cycle strength
  • Aerospace orders increased to 14% driven by strength in both commercial and defense
  • Orders remained positive across all reported businesses

About Parker Hannifin
Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than a century the company has been enabling engineering breakthroughs that lead to a better tomorrow. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

Notice of Webcast
Parker Hannifin's conference call and slide presentation to discuss its fiscal 2025 third quarter results are available to all interested parties via live webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET, at investors.parker.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site approximately one hour after the completion of the call and will remain available for one year. To register for e-mail notification of future events please visit investors.parker.com.

Note on Orders The company reported orders for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, compared with the same quarter a year ago. All comparisons are at constant currency exchange rates, with the prior year quarter restated to the current-year rates, and exclude divestitures. Diversified Industrial comparisons are on 3-month average computations and Aerospace Systems comparisons are on rolling 12-month average computations.

Note on Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains references to non-GAAP financial information including (a) adjusted net income; (b) adjusted earnings per share; (c) adjusted segment operating margin for Parker and by segment; (d) adjusted segment operating income for Parker and by segment and (e) organic sales growth. The adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment operating margin, adjusted segment operating income and organic sales measures are presented to allow investors and the company to meaningfully evaluate changes in net income, earnings per share and segment operating margins on a comparable basis from period to period. Although adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment operating margin, adjusted segment operating income, and organic sales growth are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, we believe that they are useful to an investor in evaluating the results of this quarter versus the prior period. Comparable descriptions of record adjusted results in this release refer only to the period from the first quarter of FY2011 to the periods presented in this release. This period coincides with recast historical financial results provided in association with our FY2014 change in segment reporting. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures is included in the financial tables of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements contained in this and other written and oral reports are made based on known events and circumstances at the time of release, and as such, are subject in the future to unforeseen uncertainties and risks. Often but not always, these statements may be identified from the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “expects,” “targets,” “is likely,” “will,” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, and may also include statements regarding future performance, orders, earnings projections, events or developments. Parker cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these statements. It is possible that the future performance may differ materially from expectations, including those based on past performance.

Among other factors that may affect future performance are: changes in business relationships with and orders by or from major customers, suppliers or distributors, including delays or cancellations in shipments; disputes regarding contract terms, changes in contract costs and revenue estimates for new development programs; changes in product mix; ability to identify acceptable strategic acquisition targets; uncertainties surrounding timing, successful completion or integration of acquisitions and similar transactions; ability to successfully divest businesses planned for divestiture and realize the anticipated benefits of such divestitures; the determination and ability to successfully undertake business realignment activities and the expected costs, including cost savings, thereof; ability to implement successfully business and operating initiatives, including the timing, price and execution of share repurchases and other capital initiatives; availability, cost increases of or other limitations on our access to raw materials, component products and/or commodities if associated costs cannot be recovered in product pricing; ability to manage costs related to insurance and employee retirement and health care benefits; legal and regulatory developments and other government actions, including related to environmental protection, and associated compliance costs; supply chain and labor disruptions, including as a result of tariffs and labor shortages; threats associated with international conflicts and cybersecurity risks and risks associated with protecting our intellectual property; uncertainties surrounding the ultimate resolution of outstanding legal proceedings, including the outcome of any appeals; effects on market conditions, including sales and pricing, resulting from global reactions to U.S. trade policies; manufacturing activity, air travel trends, currency exchange rates, difficulties entering new markets and economic conditions such as inflation, deflation, interest rates and credit availability; inability to obtain, or meet conditions imposed for, required governmental and regulatory approvals; changes in the tax laws in the United States and foreign jurisdictions and judicial or regulatory interpretations thereof; and large scale disasters, such as floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, industrial accidents and pandemics. Readers should also consider forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Parker’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024 and other periodic filings made with the SEC.

 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited) March 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)   2025       2024       2025       2024  
Net sales $ 4,960,349     $ 5,074,356     $ 14,606,926     $ 14,742,791  
Cost of sales   3,129,951       3,279,650       9,249,899       9,478,961  
Selling, general and administrative expenses   784,355       816,337       2,415,565       2,496,830  
Interest expense   95,942       123,732       309,835       387,229  
Other income, net   (44,713 )     (65,406 )     (404,230 )     (228,872 )
Income before income taxes   994,814       920,043       3,035,857       2,608,643  
Income taxes   33,628       193,309       427,494       548,780  
Net income   961,186       726,734       2,608,363       2,059,863  
Less: Noncontrolling interests   320       160       535       611  
Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 960,866     $ 726,574     $ 2,607,828     $ 2,059,252  
               
Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:              
Basic earnings per share $ 7.48     $ 5.65     $ 20.28     $ 16.03  
Diluted earnings per share $ 7.37     $ 5.56     $ 19.97     $ 15.82  
               
Average shares outstanding during period - Basic   128,442,623       128,502,829       128,619,515       128,467,209  
Average shares outstanding during period - Diluted   130,320,802       130,593,026       130,576,225       130,169,331  
               
               
CASH DIVIDENDS PER COMMON SHARE              
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited) March 31,   March 31,
(Amounts in dollars)   2025       2024       2025       2024  
Cash dividends per common share $ 1.63     $ 1.48     $ 4.89     $ 4.44  
               
               


 
RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH
 
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended
  As Reported           Adjusted
  March 31, 2025   Currency   Divestitures   March 31, 2025
Diversified Industrial Segment (7.6 )%   (1.5 )%   (2.9 )%   (3.2 )%
Aerospace Systems Segment 11.6 %   (0.1 )%   %   11.7 %
Total (2.2 )%   (1.0 )%   (2.1 )%   0.9 %
               
(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended
  As Reported           Adjusted
  March 31, 2025   Currency   Divestitures   March 31, 2025
Diversified Industrial Segment (6.5 )%   (1.0 )%   (1.7 )%   (3.8 )%
Aerospace Systems Segment 14.3 %   0.1 %   %   14.2 %
Total (0.9 )%   (0.7 )%   (1.2 )%   1.0 %
                 
                 


 
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited) March 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2025       2024       2025       2024  
Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 960,866     $ 726,574     $ 2,607,828     $ 2,059,252  
Adjustments:              
Acquired intangible asset amortization expense   135,964       141,216       414,211       438,763  
Business realignment charges   10,379       8,468       40,740       35,914  
Integration costs to achieve   5,447       13,256       18,751       29,676  
Gain on sale of building               (10,461 )      
Gain on divestitures               (249,748 )     (25,651 )
Saegertown incident   7,725             7,725        
Tax effect of adjustments1   (36,689 )     (38,779 )     (82,337 )     (108,403 )
Discrete tax benefit2   (179,849 )           (179,849 )      
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders $ 903,843     $ 850,735     $ 2,566,860     $ 2,429,551  
               
               


 
RECONCILIATION OF EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited) March 31,   March 31,
(Amounts in dollars)   2025       2024       2025       2024  
Earnings per diluted share $ 7.37     $ 5.56     $ 19.97     $ 15.82  
Adjustments:              
Acquired intangible asset amortization expense   1.04       1.08       3.17       3.36  
Business realignment charges   0.08       0.06       0.31       0.27  
Integration costs to achieve   0.04       0.10       0.14       0.23  
Gain on sale of building               (0.08 )      
Gain on divestitures               (1.91 )     (0.20 )
Saegertown incident   0.06             0.06        
Tax effect of adjustments1   (0.28 )     (0.29 )     (0.61 )     (0.82 )
Discrete tax benefit2   (1.37 )           (1.37 )      
Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 6.94     $ 6.51     $ 19.68     $ 18.66  
               
This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.
Release of a tax valuation allowance.
 


 
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited) March 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2025     2024       2025       2024  
Net sales              
Diversified Industrial $ 3,388,759   $ 3,665,643     $ 10,097,723     $ 10,798,644  
Aerospace Systems   1,571,590     1,408,713       4,509,203       3,944,147  
Total net sales $ 4,960,349   $ 5,074,356     $ 14,606,926     $ 14,742,791  
Segment operating income              
Diversified Industrial $ 779,103   $ 800,211     $ 2,273,211     $ 2,359,299  
Aerospace Systems   372,908     289,339       1,034,078       778,711  
Total segment operating income   1,152,011     1,089,550       3,307,289       3,138,010  
Corporate general and administrative expenses   43,698     56,782       148,756       162,340  
Income before interest expense and other expense (income), net   1,108,313     1,032,768       3,158,533       2,975,670  
Interest expense   95,942     123,732       309,835       387,229  
Other expense (income), net   17,557     (11,007 )     (187,159 )     (20,202 )
Income before income taxes $ 994,814   $ 920,043     $ 3,035,857     $ 2,608,643  
               
               


 
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited) March 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2025       2024       2025       2024  
Diversified Industrial Segment sales $ 3,388,759     $ 3,665,643     $ 10,097,723     $ 10,798,644  
               
Diversified Industrial Segment operating income $ 779,103     $ 800,211     $ 2,273,211     $ 2,359,299  
Adjustments:              
Acquired intangible asset amortization   61,600       66,409       189,434       201,669  
Business realignment charges   10,249       6,953       38,492       32,877  
Integration costs to achieve   2,072       1,292       3,477       3,302  
Adjusted Diversified Industrial Segment operating income $ 853,024     $ 874,865     $ 2,504,614     $ 2,597,147  
               
Diversified Industrial Segment operating margin   23.0 %     21.8 %     22.5 %     21.8 %
Adjusted Diversified Industrial Segment operating margin   25.2 %     23.9 %     24.8 %     24.1 %
               
               
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited) March 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2025       2024       2025       2024  
Aerospace Systems Segment sales $ 1,571,590     $ 1,408,713     $ 4,509,203     $ 3,944,147  
               
Aerospace Systems Segment operating income $ 372,908     $ 289,339     $ 1,034,078     $ 778,711  
Adjustments:              
Acquired intangible asset amortization   74,364       74,807       224,777       237,094  
Business realignment charges   35       (12 )     429       318  
Integration costs to achieve   3,375       11,964       15,274       26,374  
Adjusted Aerospace Systems Segment operating income $ 450,682     $ 376,098     $ 1,274,558     $ 1,042,497  
               
Aerospace Systems Segment operating margin   23.7 %     20.5 %     22.9 %     19.7 %
Adjusted Aerospace Systems Segment operating margin   28.7 %     26.7 %     28.3 %     26.4 %
               
       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited) March 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2025       2024       2025       2024  
Total net sales $ 4,960,349     $ 5,074,356     $ 14,606,926     $ 14,742,791  
               
Total segment operating income $ 1,152,011     $ 1,089,550     $ 3,307,289     $ 3,138,010  
Adjustments:              
Acquired intangible asset amortization   135,964       141,216       414,211       438,763  
Business realignment charges   10,284       6,941       38,921       33,195  
Integration costs to achieve   5,447       13,256       18,751       29,676  
Adjusted total segment operating income $ 1,303,706     $ 1,250,963     $ 3,779,172     $ 3,639,644  
               
Total segment operating margin   23.2 %     21.5 %     22.6 %     21.3 %
Adjusted total segment operating margin   26.3 %     24.7 %     25.9 %     24.7 %
                               
                               


 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
 
(Unaudited) March 31,   June 30,
(Dollars in thousands)   2025     2024
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 408,735   $ 422,027
Trade accounts receivable, net   2,852,833     2,865,546
Non-trade and notes receivable   281,789     331,429
Inventories   2,822,547     2,786,800
Prepaid expenses   253,436     252,618
Other current assets   157,800     140,204
Total current assets   6,777,140     6,798,624
Property, plant and equipment, net   2,821,566     2,875,668
Deferred income taxes   271,431     92,704
Investments and other assets   1,215,201     1,207,232
Intangible assets, net   7,370,524     7,816,181
Goodwill   10,461,946     10,507,433
Total assets $ 28,917,808   $ 29,297,842
       
Liabilities and equity      
Current liabilities:      
Notes payable and long-term debt payable within one year $ 1,951,543   $ 3,403,065
Accounts payable, trade   1,980,967     1,991,639
Accrued payrolls and other compensation   473,725     581,251
Accrued domestic and foreign taxes   356,506     354,659
Other accrued liabilities   851,725     982,695
Total current liabilities   5,614,466     7,313,309
Long-term debt   7,421,370     7,157,034
Pensions and other postretirement benefits   389,891     437,490
Deferred income taxes   1,399,612     1,583,923
Other liabilities   692,644     725,193
Shareholders' equity   13,390,974     12,071,972
Noncontrolling interests   8,851     8,921
Total liabilities and equity $ 28,917,808   $ 29,297,842
       
       


 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
 
  Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited) March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2025       2024  
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 2,608,363     $ 2,059,863  
Depreciation and amortization   677,665       696,463  
Stock incentive plan compensation   129,766       128,682  
Gain on sale of businesses   (253,043 )     (23,667 )
(Gain) loss on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets   (8,531 )     5,847  
Net change in receivables, inventories and trade payables   (101,351 )     (244,268 )
Net change in other assets and liabilities   (514,937 )     (427,509 )
Other, net   (229,171 )     (48,334 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   2,308,761       2,147,077  
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Capital expenditures   (304,153 )     (283,328 )
Proceeds from property, plant and equipment   31,871       8,905  
Proceeds from sale of businesses   622,697       75,561  
Other, net   (5,745 )     4,561  
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities   344,670       (194,301 )
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Net payments for common stock activity   (856,925 )     (237,689 )
Acquisition of noncontrolling interests         (2,883 )
Net payments for debt   (1,193,952 )     (1,193,373 )
Dividends paid   (630,168 )     (571,583 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (2,681,045 )     (2,005,528 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   14,322       (16,946 )
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents   (13,292 )     (69,698 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year   422,027       475,182  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 408,735     $ 405,484  
       
       


RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED ORGANIC GROWTH  
(Unaudited)  
(Amounts in percentages) Fiscal Year 2025
Forecasted net sales ~ (1%)
Adjustments:  
Currency 0.5%
Divestitures 1.5%
Adjusted forecasted net sales ~ 1%
   
   
RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGIN
   
(Unaudited)  
(Amounts in percentages) Fiscal Year 2025
Forecasted segment operating margin ~ 22.7%
Adjustments:  
Business realignment charges 0.3%
Costs to achieve 0.1%
Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense 2.8%
Adjusted forecasted segment operating margin ~ 25.9%
   
 


   
RECONCILIATION OF FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO ADJUSTED FORECASTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
   
(Unaudited)  
(Amounts in dollars) Fiscal Year 2025
Forecasted earnings per diluted share $25.92 to $26.12
Adjustments:  
Business realignment charges 0.47
Costs to achieve 0.17
Acquisition-related intangible asset amortization expense 4.22
Net gain on divestitures (1.91)
Gain on sale of building (0.08)
Saegertown incident 0.06
Tax effect of adjustments1 (0.88)
Discrete tax benefit2 (1.37)
Adjusted forecasted earnings per diluted share $26.60 to $26.80
   
This line item reflects the aggregate tax effect of all non-tax adjustments reflected in the preceding line items of the table. We estimate the tax effect of each adjustment item by applying our overall effective tax rate for continuing operations to the pre-tax amount, unless the nature of the item and/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded requires application of a specific tax rate or tax treatment, in which case the tax effect of such item is estimated by applying such specific tax rate or tax treatment.
   
Release of a tax valuation allowance.  
   
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding
 


 
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
 
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited) March 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2025     2024     2025     2024
Net sales              
Diversified Industrial:              
North America businesses $ 2,030,970   $ 2,231,478   $ 6,059,302   $ 6,571,587
International businesses   1,357,789     1,434,165     4,038,421     4,227,057
               
Segment operating income              
Diversified Industrial:              
North America businesses $ 467,064   $ 490,452   $ 1,378,194   $ 1,458,355
International businesses   312,039     309,759     895,017     900,944
                       
                       


   
RECONCILIATION OF ORGANIC GROWTH
   
(Unaudited) Three Months Ended
  As Reported             Adjusted
  March 31, 2025   Currency     Divestitures   March 31, 2025
Diversified Industrial Segment:                
North America businesses (9.0 )%   (0.8 )%   (4.7 )%   (3.5 )%
International businesses:                
Europe (8.6 )%   (1.7 )%   %   (6.9 )%
Asia Pacific (0.8 )%   (3.0 )%   %   2.2 %
Latin America (0.2 )%   (8.1 )%   %   7.9 %
International businesses (5.3 )%   (2.5 )%   %   (2.8 )%
                 
(Unaudited) Nine Months Ended
  As Reported             Adjusted
  March 31, 2025   Currency     Divestitures   March 31, 2025
Diversified Industrial Segment:                
North America businesses (7.8 )%   (0.6 )%   (2.7 )%   (4.5 )%
International businesses:                
Europe (8.1 )%   (0.4 )%   %   (7.7 )%
Asia Pacific 0.8 %   (1.9 )%   %   2.7 %
Latin America (3.3 )%   (13.9 )%   %   10.6 %
International businesses (4.5 )%   (1.8 )%   %   (2.7 )%
                   
                   


 
RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS TO ADJUSTED SEGMENT OPERATING MARGINS
 
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited) March 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2025       2024       2025       2024  
Diversified Industrial Segment:              
North America businesses sales $ 2,030,970     $ 2,231,478     $ 6,059,302     $ 6,571,587  
               
North America businesses operating income $ 467,064     $ 490,452     $ 1,378,194     $ 1,458,355  
Adjustments:              
Acquired intangible asset amortization   40,209       43,945       124,169       133,327  
Business realignment charges   4,218       3,058       13,106       8,892  
Integration costs to achieve   1,038       841       2,088       2,348  
Adjusted North America businesses operating income $ 512,529     $ 538,296     $ 1,517,557     $ 1,602,922  
               
North America businesses operating margin   23.0 %     22.0 %     22.7 %     22.2 %
Adjusted North America businesses operating margin   25.2 %     24.1 %     25.0 %     24.4 %
               
       
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited) March 31,   March 31,
(Dollars in thousands)   2025       2024       2025       2024  
Diversified Industrial Segment:              
International businesses sales $ 1,357,789     $ 1,434,165     $ 4,038,421     $ 4,227,057  
               
International businesses operating income $ 312,039     $ 309,759     $ 895,017     $ 900,944  
Adjustments:              
Acquired intangible asset amortization   21,391       22,464       65,265       68,342  
Business realignment charges   6,031       3,895       25,386       23,985  
Integration costs to achieve   1,034       451       1,389       954  
Adjusted International businesses operating income $ 340,495     $ 336,569     $ 987,057     $ 994,225  
               
International businesses operating margin   23.0 %     21.6 %     22.2 %     21.3 %
Adjusted International businesses operating margin   25.1 %     23.5 %     24.4 %     23.5 %
                               

