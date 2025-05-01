Draganfly and Autonome Labs Announce Teaming Agreement to Deliver UAV-Based Demining Mesh Deployment Solution

Tampa, FL, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) (FSE: 3U8) ("Draganfly" or the "Company") an industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems is pleased to announce a strategic teaming agreement with Autonome Labs, a humanitarian tech innovator, to develop an integrated aerial deployment solution for M.A.G.I.C, (Mine and Ground Inert Clearance) Autonome’s groundbreaking mesh-based demining system.

The collaboration will pair Draganfly’s Heavy Lift drone platform with Autonome’s M.A.G.I.C. system to safely and efficiently deploy demining mesh designed to detonate and neutralize landmines across hazardous terrain. This joint solution enables rapid clearance of explosive threats, significantly reducing risk to human demining teams and accelerating the restoration of safe, usable land.

“This partnership reflects the best of what our technology is capable of, saving lives, rebuilding communities, and bringing hope where it’s needed most,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “Working with Autonome Labs allows us to deliver real-world impact in some of the most challenging environments.”

The Heavy Lift drone platform, engineered for accuracy and high-capacity transport, will be adapted to support low-altitude, precision deployment of Autonome’s smart mesh system.

“Our collaboration with Draganfly represents a critical step forward in the way autonomous technologies are deployed in high-risk environments,” said Kyle Debanks, COO of Autonome Labs. “By combining our smart demining mesh system with Draganfly’s proven drone platform, we’re enabling a safer, more scalable solution for clearing dangerous terrain—ultimately protecting lives and restoring access to vital land.”

Initial integration and testing will begin in 2025, with plans to pilot the system in post-conflict regions later in the year.

About Autonome Labs

Autonome Labs is a technology company specializing in advanced autonomous and robotic systems for complex and high-stakes environments. With a mission to transform industries through safe, reliable, and AI-driven solutions, Autonome develops cutting-edge technologies that address real-world challenges—from automated drone platforms to autonomous firefighting robots and intelligent systems designed for extreme conditions. By combining deep technical expertise with a forward-thinking approach, Autonome Labs delivers scalable solutions that enhance safety, efficiency, and operational performance across a wide range of industries.

About Draganfly



Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is a pioneer in drone solutions, AI-driven software, and robotics. With over 25 years of innovation, Draganfly has been at the forefront of drone technology, providing solutions for public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying. The Company is committed to delivering efficient, reliable, and industry-leading technology that helps organizations save time, money, and lives.

For more information, visit www.draganfly.com.

