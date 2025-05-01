Bitfarms Provides April 2025 Production and Operations Update

- New private debt facility with a division of Macquarie Group for up to $300 million to fund initial HPC project development at Panther Creek, validating the attractiveness of Bitfarms’ potential HPC data center development pipeline-

--Operational hashrate of 19.5 EHuM and fleet efficiency of 19 w/TH–

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s second amended and restated prospectus supplement dated December 17, 2024, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 10, 2023.

TORONTO, Ontario, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ/TSX: BITF), a global energy and compute infrastructure company, today issued its latest monthly production report. All financial references are in U.S. dollars.

CEO Ben Gagnon stated, “In April, we secured an attractive financing facility for up to $300 million with a division of Macquarie Group, one of the world’s largest and most reputable infrastructure investors. These funds will be used solely to fund HPC data center development at our Panther Creek location. Panther Creek has the scale, location, power availability, and fiber connectivity that we expect will attract notable HPC counterparties. This site also has the quickest energization timeline of our three PA sites, and we are already working on the Site Map Plans, development timelines and renderings needed in order to begin to build out the powered land.

“We are confident this partnership will not only accelerate our buildout at Panther Creek, but also open doors to future opportunities with Macquarie as we look to scale our project and potentially expand to other sites within our portfolio. Amidst the surging AI revolution and the growing demand for power and infrastructure, this financing arrives at a pivotal time. We believe the analyses provided by our strategic partners, ASG and WWT, along with Macquarie’s due diligence and industry expertise, validate our HPC opportunity thesis at Panther Creek, strengthen our HPC pipeline and strategy, and position Bitfarms as a market leader in sourcing and developing large-scale, high-quality HPC data center projects.

“Our Bitcoin business is strong, and we remain bullish on mining economics with our newly upgraded mining fleet. We have no need nor plans for a large miner purchase in 2025 or 2026, enabling us to focus our efforts on developing U.S. energy and HPC infrastructure, which we believe will create lasting shareholder value.”

April 2025 Select Operating Highlights

Key Performance Indicators April 2025 March 2025

(proforma) Total BTC earned 268 280 Month End Operating EHuM 19.5 19.5 BTC/Avg. EH/s 16 17 Average Operating EHuM 17.2 16.4 Energized Capacity (MW) 461 461 Watts/Terahash Efficiency (w/TH) 19 19

19.5 EHuM operational at April 30, 2025.

17.2 EHuM average operational, up 5% M/M.

16 BTC/average EHuM, 6% lower M/M.

268 BTC earned, 4% lower M/M.

8.9 BTC earned daily on average, equal to ~$837,000 per day based on a BTC price of $94,000 at April 30, 2025.



April 2025 Financial Update

Treasury of 1,005 BTC, down from 1,140 BTC last month and representing $94 million based on the Bitcoin price of $94,000 at April 30, 2025.



About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global energy and compute infrastructure company that develops, owns, and operates vertically integrated HPC and Bitcoin mining data centers. Bitfarms currently has 15 operating Bitcoin data centers situated in four countries: the United States, Canada, Argentina and Paraguay.

Powered primarily by environmentally friendly hydro-electric and long-term power contracts, Bitfarms is committed to using sustainable and often underutilized energy infrastructure.

Glossary of Terms

Y/Y or M/M= year over year or month over month

BTC or BTC/day = Bitcoin or Bitcoin per day

EH or EH/s = Exahash or exahash per second

EHuM = Exahash Under Management, which includes Bitfarms’ proprietary hashrate and hashrate being hosted by Bitfarms for third-party hosting clients

MW or MWh = Megawatts or megawatt hour

GW or GWh= Gigawatts or gigawatt hour

w/TH = Watts/Terahash efficiency (includes cost of powering supplementary equipment)

HPC/AI = High Performance Computing / Artificial Intelligence

Energized capacity= Power available



