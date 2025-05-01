Inventus Signs MOU with McEwen Mining for Stock Mill Evaluation and Outlines Pardo Bulk Sampling Plan

TORONTO, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inventus Mining Corp. (TSXV: IVS) (“Inventus” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with McEwen Mining (“MUX”) to evaluate its Stock Mill for processing of material extracted from Inventus’ 100%-owned Pardo Gold Project located 65 km east of Sudbury, Ontario.

Highlights

The MOU describes the mutual intent of Inventus and MUX to evaluate if processing of bulk sample material can occur at the Stock Mill from a regulatory, operational and economic perspective.



The Company currently holds a permit for a 50,000-tonne bulk sample at Pardo and intends to process up to 45,000 tonnes of material from Pardo over the next 12 months .



of material from Pardo over the . Inventus previously conducted a 5,000-tonne and 1,000-tonne bulk sample from Pardo in 2022 and 2017, which returned grades of 3.4 gpt gold and 4.2 gpt gold , respectively.



and bulk sample from Pardo in 2022 and 2017, which returned grades of and , respectively. The evaluation is expected to conclude shortly and if positive, bulk sampling activities will begin promptly thereafter.



If processing at the Stock Mill is feasible, Inventus intends to extract and process up to 45,000 tonnes from its Pardo Gold Project over the next 12 months. Inventus currently holds a 50,000-tonne bulk sample permit, 5,000 of which was extracted in 2022 and returned a grade of 3.4 gpt gold (see news release Sept 27th, 2022). In 2017, Inventus processed a 1,000-tonne bulk sample at the Stock Mill which returned a grade of 4.2 gpt gold (see news release Jan 3rd, 2018).

Wesley Whymark, President and Head of Exploration comments: “Discussions with McEwen Mining to process material at the Stock Mill have been very positive and if deemed viable by both companies, would be an exciting step forward for Inventus. Pardo presents a compelling near-term opportunity. The ability to process significant bulk samples at the Stock Mill would help demonstrate the potential of the project and improve confidence of the gold grade. The Company's previous bulk samples have already established a baseline of cost and at today’s gold prices additional bulk sampling should benefit the Company economically.”

Terms of the MOU

The MOU outlines Inventus’ intent to process up to 45,000 tonnes of gold-bearing material from the Pardo Property at the Stock Mill in Ontario. Under the MOU, McEwen will seek necessary regulatory approvals and process the material in discrete batches, with gold refined and credited to Inventus’ account. Inventus is responsible for delivering compliant material and covering all milling costs based on an agreed schedule. The arrangement is non-exclusive. Both parties will maintain responsibility for their respective environmental obligations and will share operational and assay data to ensure transparency. The MOU remains in effect until March 31, 2026, unless extended by mutual agreement.

About Inventus Mining Corp.

Inventus is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the world-class mining district of Sudbury, Ontario. Our principal assets are a 100% interest in the Pardo Paleoplacer Gold Project and the Sudbury 2.0 Critical Mineral Project located northeast of Sudbury. Pardo is the first important paleoplacer gold discovery found in North America. Inventus has approximately 192 million common shares outstanding.

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this news release is Inventus’ President and Head of Exploration, Wesley Whymark, P.Geo., who has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure in this news release on behalf of the Company.

