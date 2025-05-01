Eccogene Appoints Dr. Jai Patel as Chief Medical Officer

BOSTON and SHANGHAI, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eccogene, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic cardiometabolic and inflammatory conditions, today announced the appointment of Jai Patel, MRCP (UK), as its Chief Medical Officer (CMO), effective immediately.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Patel to Eccogene. With more than 30 years of experience in global clinical drug development across cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, Dr. Patel has consistently played a key role in advancing R&D programs to critical clinical milestones,” said Jingye Zhou, Chief Executive Officer of Eccogene. “Dr. Patel brings a strong track record as a Chief Medical Officer, with proven expertise in designing and executing early- to pivotal-stage trials, fostering relationships with the medical community, and leading regulatory interactions. His leadership comes at a crucial time as we prepare for our next phase of growth and will be instrumental in advancing our differentiated pipeline of oral small molecules—both as monotherapies and in combination—for the treatment of cardiometabolic diseases.”

Before joining Eccogene, Dr. Patel was CMO at Imbria Pharmaceuticals, a private, clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative cellular energy enhancing therapies for the treatment of cardiometabolic disorders. Previously, he served as CMO at Enterome and NephroGenex. Prior to that, Dr. Patel spent over 20 years at GlaxoSmithKline in positions of increasing responsibility, serving as Vice President across multiple R&D functions including Clinical Development, Medical Affairs, Regulatory Affairs and Project Management.

Dr. Patel received a Bachelor of Science in Experimental Pathology from the University of London and completed his medical training at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital and Kings College Hospitals, University of London. He is a member of the Royal College of Physicians (UK).

Eccogene is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation oral small molecule therapeutics for chronic cardiometabolic and inflammatory conditions. Since its founding, Eccogene has been dedicated to discovering safer and more effective oral therapies that can be used alone or synergistically with a GLP-1 receptor agonist to treat conditions beyond obesity. The Company’s diverse pipeline of small molecule candidates leverages its world-class expertise in translational research, small molecule drug discovery, and a deep understanding of cardiometabolic diseases. For more information, please visit www.eccogene.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

