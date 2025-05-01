Climb Channel Solutions Launches Global Partnership with Accelsius LLC

EATONTOWN, N.J., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLMB), is excited to announce its new partnership with Accelsius.

Accelsius is a leader in next-generation liquid cooling solutions for high-performance computing environments. This partnership further strengthens Climb’s commitment to delivering innovative emerging technologies to its channel partners, equipping them with cutting-edge tools to meet the growing demands of AI, cloud, and data-intensive workloads.

“Accelsius delivers the highest-performance, most protective liquid cooling technology available today,” said Josh Claman, CEO of Accelsius. “Our proprietary two-phase, direct-to-chip system not only handles the densest AI learning and inference workloads —it does so with unmatched energy efficiency and hardware protection. By partnering with Climb Channel Solutions, we’re extending that value through a channel-first approach that enables more partners to differentiate, scale, and lead in the data center market of tomorrow.”

Accelsius employs a 100% channel-driven go-to-market strategy, focused on enabling partners with advanced technology, comprehensive training, and dedicated support. The decision to partner with Climb Channel Solutions reflects this commitment. Known for their expertise in emerging technologies and their ability to cultivate strong, technical channel relationships, Climb is well-positioned to help scale deployment of Accelsius’ NeuCool™ solution. Together, the two companies will empower resellers, integrators, and service providers to deliver two-phase, direct-to-chip liquid cooling to market more rapidly and effectively, addressing the increasing demand for sustainable, high-performance infrastructure.

“At Climb, we’re committed to expanding our portfolio with cutting-edge technologies that address the evolving needs of today’s data-driven world,” said Dale Foster, CEO of Climb Channel Solutions. “Our partnership with Accelsius strengthens our position in the high-performance infrastructure space and gives our partners access to innovative solutions designed to meet the growing demand for data center technologies.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at Sales@ClimbCS.com.

About Climb Channel Solutions and Climb Global Solutions

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty technology distributor focusing on Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & Application Lifecycle. What sets Climb apart is our commitment to transform distribution by providing emerging and established IT technologies, flexible financing, real-time quoting, best of breed channel operations, speed to market, and exceptional service to our partners worldwide. Climb Channel Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ: CLMB). Experience the Climb difference and learn how our people-first approach empowers VARs and MSPs to grow, scale, and accelerate their business. Visit www.ClimbCS.com, call 1-800-847-7078, and connect with us on LinkedIn!

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Climb Channel Solutions

Media Relations

media@ClimbCS.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Elevate IR

Sean Mansouri, CFA

T: 720-330-2829

CLMB@elevate-ir.com

About Accelsius

Founded by Innventure, Inc. (NASDAQ:INV), Accelsius empowers data center and edge operators to achieve their business, financial, and sustainability goals through advanced cooling solutions. The proprietary NeuCool platform provides best-in-class thermal efficiencies through a safe, two-phase liquid cooling system that scales from single racks to entire data centers. For more information, visit www.accelsius.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

For Media & PR inquiries contact:

Treble

McKenzie Covell

accelsius@treblepr.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.