Son of Iconic Bogdanoff Twin To support $PUMPIT Community owned token initiative

Bogdanoff twins personified the chaotic energy of a financial revolution during Bitcoin’s formative years, helping to shape Web3 culture.

Paris, France, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a heartfelt tribute to the enduring legacy of the Bogdanoff twins on the cryptocurrency industry, Wenceslas Bogdanoff, son of the late Igor Bogdanoff, shares his views on the PUMPIT memecoin as a heartfelt observer of the project. Designed to celebrate the humor, influence and cultural footprint left by Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff, $PUMPIT represents a new era of memecoin built on history, family, and community.



Known for their eccentric brilliance and captivating presence, the Bogdanoff twins were French television icons, scientists and writers who became unexpected legends in crypto meme culture. Through a viral wave of images and video clips, they were mythologized as cosmic beings, puppeteers of the infamous "Pump it!" and "Dump it!" chant that echoed through every early Bitcoin trading circle. Their larger-than-life personas helped define the chaotic, meme-fueled spirit of early Web3 culture. Truly, few figures have left a bigger imprint on Web3 culture than the twins, as their iconic catchphrases remain as rallying cries for diehard Bitcoin and crypto traders, embedding the twins forever into the DNA of crypto culture.



“My father and uncle’s legacy far exceeds the PUMPIT catchphrase, but their impact on the crypto sector is undeniable,” Wenceslas said. “They never took anything too seriously, and I know for a fact they absolutely loved the meme. I firmly believe they deserve to be immortalized further in crypto space, and this community led initiative could be a vehicle to achieve that goal.”



Wenceslas Bogdanoff lends his voice in support of what he believes could be the world’s first second-generation memecoin project, a pioneering effort that carries that Bogdanoff legacy forward. Meme culture continues to be a major force across crypto markets, driven by strong communities and purposeful narratives.



Launching within the thriving, meme-driven Solana ecosystem, $PUMPIT stands apart as the first-ever family backed memecoin, offering a new level of authenticity in an increasingly crowded space. Strong support levels and an active, energized holder base provide fertile ground for sustained growth. This project is the only memecoin to carry official support from the Bogdanoff family.



Wenceslas applauds the work and effort from the PUMPIT community as to not only honor his father’s memory but also serves as a foundation for new generations entering the Web3 space.



Wenceslas further clarified that his positive impressions for PUMPIT reflects his appreciation for the tribute to his family's legacy and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. He encourages potential participants to conduct their own due diligence before engaging with any cryptocurrency project.



PUMPIT is a pioneering memecoin rooted in the Solana ecosystem. Bridging crypto culture and mainstream media, the project stands out through strategic partnerships, most notably with a focus on high-quality, AI-enhanced content. By combining nostalgic meme heritage with professional execution and authentic community engagement, PUMPIT is redefining the long-term potential of memecoins in Web3.



