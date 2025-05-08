EarthSoft Collaborations with BP and AECOM Win EBJ Award for Information Technology

Taylor Ziolkowski accepts the Environmental Business Journal award for Information Technology on behalf of EarthSoft. 2024 EBJ Business Achievement Awards EarthSoft EQuIS

EarthSoft Launches New Software Tools to Unify Data Sources and Enhance Project and Knowledge Management

Our success in this industry has been our focus and you should expect more of the same in our next releases. We will continue to innovate and expand on functionality [...] for EQuIS.” — Dan Alexander, Vice President, EarthSoft Inc.

CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EarthSoft, Inc. has advanced the environmental and geotechnical information technology sector by launching EQuIS Helios and EQuIS PlanEngage. These groundbreaking software tools unify data sources and enhance project and knowledge management, aiding in the understanding of complex and disparate siloed data.EarthSoft acquired intellectual property from their client, BP, and brought it to market as EQuIS Helios. Helios is a comprehensive knowledge management portal leveraging Microsoft Azure AI Services. It centralizes structured and unstructured data from multiple sources, streamlining information management and access. Serving as a central data hub, Helios efficiently transforms data processing and reduces costs. OCR and advanced search functionalities allow users to quickly find and manage their data. Enhanced security measures ensure data confidentiality and integrity, while privacy standards are upheld by flagging Personal Identifiable Information (PPI) and profanity.EQuIS PlanEngage, a collaboration with AECOM, is a state-of-the-art storytelling platform that unifies various data sources and visualizes complex environmental data. It facilitates better decision-making and fosters stakeholder alignment. Dynamic GIS and interactive tools ensure a seamless flow of information to regulatory agencies and communities, promoting public health and safety.EQuIS PlanEngage and Helios empower organizations to take control of their data, providing a holistic view and fostering a more efficient, secure, and informed approach to environmental and geotechnical data management.Environmental Business Journal Executive Q&AEarthSoft’s EBJ Executive Q&A features Dan Alexander, Chief Commercial Officer at EarthSoft. With nearly 30 years of industry experience and 15 years at EarthSoft, Dan has a wealth of knowledge in data management practices. His career spans senior management roles in environmental and technology companies, including consulting engineering firms, environmental laboratory networks, and software technology companies. Dan shares insights on how EarthSoft’s innovative solutions are transforming data management in the environmental and geotechnical sectors.EarthSoft, a leader in environmental and geotechnical data management, has introduced new software tools to unify data sources and improve project and knowledge management. The EQuIS platform supports the entire data management workflow, from project planning and field data collection to QA/QC checking, automated reporting, and visualization.Widely considered the industry standard, EQuIS is used in over 60 countries by multi-national industrials, government agencies, and consultants. EarthSoft is ISO 27001 and SOC2 certified, ensuring top-tier data security and integrity.Read below the Executive Q&A with EarthSoft’s Dan Alexander on page 3 of the Environmental Business Journal, Volume 38 Numbers 1/2: Q1 2025. To access the full publication, visit ebionline.com For more information about EQuIS and to request a demo, please visit earthsoft.com

