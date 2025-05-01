CoinEx Reinforces Transparency with Updated Proof of Reserves

HONG KONG, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, security, and user trust with an updated proof of reserve as of April 29, 2025, at 07:00 (UTC). Maintaining a 1:1 reserve ratio, CoinEx ensures that for every $1 in user deposits, it holds an equivalent amount in reserves, safeguarding users' funds and reinforcing its financial stability.

(As of 29/04/2025)

CoinEx maintains a reserve rate of CET at 120.11%. The reserve rate for major assets, including USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH and DOGE are 100.69%, 101.17%, 100.66%, 100.08% and 100.23% respectively. The total Market Cap in Wallets has reached $808,516,621.40, further solidifying CoinEx’s position as a secure and reliable trading platform.

CoinEx champions transparency as one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets, preserving its commitment to maintaining the highest standards of integrity while ensuring a secure trading environment for its users. For further details on the updated asset reserve ratio and the Merkle Tree structure, please visit here .



Security Infrastructure to Safeguard User Assets

The CoinEx security team also implements a comprehensive range of advanced security mechanisms to ensure the protection of user assets while maintaining a seamless trading experience. These measures include multi-signature protocols, physical system separation, real-time monitoring, and automated alerts for both hot and cold wallets.

To further enhance asset protection, CoinEx has established the CoinEx Shield Fund, allocating 10% of trading fees to mitigate potential extreme risks. The platform has forged strategic partnerships with SlowMist, assembling an elite security team dedicated to building a robust defense system and ensuring comprehensive protection. Through continuous advancements in security and risk management, CoinEx remains steadfast in its commitment to providing users with a secure and reliable trading environment.

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

