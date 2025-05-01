Submit Release
Notice of Results

Diversified Energy Company PLC
(“Diversified” or the "Company")

Notice of First Quarter 2025 Results Timing

Diversified Energy Company PLC (LSE: DEC, NYSE: DEC) (“Diversified” or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company plans to publish its Trading Statement for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (the “1Q25 Trading Statement”) on Monday, May 12th, 2025. The Company will host a conference call that day at 1:00 PM GMT (8:00 AM EST) to discuss the 1Q25 Trading Statement and make an audio replay of the event available shortly thereafter.

Conference Details

US (toll-free) +1 877 836 0271
UK (toll-free) +44 (0)800 756 3429
Web Audio https://www.div.energy/news-events/ir-calendarevents
Replay Information https://ir.div.energy/financial-info
   

Prior to the event, Diversified will publish the Company’s 1Q25 Trading Statement on its website at https://ir.div.energy/news-events/regulatory-news and make a supplementary presentation available at https://ir.div.energy/presentations.

For further information, please contact:

Diversified Energy Company PLC +1 973 856 2757
Doug Kris dkris@dgoc.com
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations &
Corporate Communications		 www.div.energy
   
FTI Consulting dec@fticonsulting.com
U.S. & UK Financial Public Relations  
   

About Diversified Energy Company PLC

Diversified is a leading publicly traded energy company focused on natural gas and liquids production, transport, marketing, and well retirement. Through our unique differentiated strategy, we acquire existing, long-life assets and invest in them to improve environmental and operational performance until retiring those assets in a safe and environmentally secure manner. Recognized by ratings agencies and organizations for our sustainability leadership, this solutions-oriented, stewardship approach makes Diversified the Right Company at the Right Time to responsibly produce energy, deliver reliable free cash flow, and generate shareholder value.


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

