Aalberts N.V.: Aalberts completes acquisition of Paulo Products Company

Aalberts announces successful regulatory approval, finalising the acquisition of Paulo Products Company, operating five facilities in the USA and one in Mexico, generating an annual revenue of approximately USD 105 million with 522 employees. The results of Paulo will be consolidated as of 1 May 2025.

In December 2024, Aalberts announced that agreement was reached to acquire Paulo Products Company, North America’s largest privately owned thermal processing platform, specializing in industrial heat treatment, brazing, and metal finishing.

With this transaction now completed, we are strengthening our presence in North America and enhancing our technology offering across key markets such as automotive, aerospace, defence, and power generation, as part of our ‘thrive 2030’ strategy. This acquisition also brings together experienced and capable teams that will drive profitable growth in attractive end markets.

CEO statement

Stéphane Simonetta commented: “This strategic acquisition is an important milestone for our industry segment as it deepens our commitment to the North America market and supports our ‘thrive 2030’ growth ambition. We are excited to welcome our Paulo colleagues to the Aalberts group. We look forward to enhancing our combined businesses across North America and strengthening our leadership positions to serve our customers with short lead times, high quality and full-service capabilities.”

