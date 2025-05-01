Make sure you’re REAL ID ready by May 7, 2025

Main, News Posted on Apr 30, 2025 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds domestic travelers that on May 7, 2025, you must have a REAL ID or acceptable alternative to avoid delays at the security checkpoints at the airport.

State-issued REAL ID-compliant credentials must be marked with one of the following:

A star in a circle

A flag

Or the text “Enhanced”

Alternatives to a state-issued REAL ID credential include:

U.S. passport

U.S. passport card

U.S. Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler cards

U.S. Department of Defense ID

Permanent resident card

A full list of acceptable credentials is available online at https://www.tsa.gov/travel/security-screening/identification

Approximately 96% of all driver’s licenses and state IDs issued in Hawai‘i are REAL ID Gold Star-compliant. Those without a star in a circle on their driver’s license or state ID are encouraged to make an appointment through their county to obtain one.

County DMV Offices and Contact Information:

City and County of Honolulu

https://www.honolulu.gov/cms-csd-menu/site-csd-sitearticles/26204-services-and-locations-listings.html

Maui County

https://www.mauicounty.gov/2125/DMV-Wait-Times

Hawai‘i County

https://www.hawaiicounty.gov/departments/finance/vehicle-registration-licensing

Kaua‘i County

https://www.kauai.gov/DriversLicense

