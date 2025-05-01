Prominence Global Appoints Gavin Lister To Lead Prominence Talent

Headshot from LinkedIn of Gavin Lister Global Talent Partner Prominence Global

Prominence Global’s recently launched Remote Team Connect service sits within a new division, Prominence Talent, and now has its own dedicated leader.

At Prominence Talent “we eat our own cooking.” We only advise clients to do what we’ve already tried and tested in our own business, so we know it works” — Gavin Lister, Global Talent Partner, Prominence Talent

VARSITY LAKES, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LinkedIn marketing agency, Prominence Global, last year announced the launch of Remote Team Connect, their innovative approach to helping Western businesses solve their talent shortage challenges. To make sure this new service gets the leadership and attention it deserves, they have established a new division, Prominence Talent, headed up by Gavin Lister Prominence Global Founder and CEO, Adam Houlahan points out that while this service is relatively new, and very different from traditional agency recruitment, it is a natural extension of the LinkedIn marketing expertise that’s been helping their clients grow for the past decade.It therefore deserves dedicated attention and leadership which is where Lister comes in. A seasoned career transition coach, content creator, former line manager and professional recruiter, he brings a unique combination of skills and experience to this role that enables him to ensure an optimum experience for both clients and candidates.He has been a member of the Prominence Global team for the last five years, heading up their internationally distributed copywriting team and more recently also supporting clients to deliver Remote Team Connect offshore talent sourcing campaigns. That background makes this a natural move for him within the Prominence Global team and also creates space for a succession role on the copywriting team.Although this service was only launched to a broader audience recently, Prominence Global has been working with selected clients for almost a year to refine and perfect the processes involved and ensure the expected outcomes can be delivered.There are several key differences between Remote Team Connect and traditional recruitment, notably speed, cost efficiency and a focus on marketing the client’s business to a carefully targeted and curated offshore talent pool.Prominence Talent’s approach delivers a ranked shortlist of qualified candidates in under a week, often no more than 72 hours. The client is charged on a flat fee for service, unlike the percentage-based sliding scale used by most traditional recruitment agencies.It is an integrated system combining a focus on relationships with the clients and candidates with targeted application of AI tools to drive speed and efficiency while removing human bias as much as possible.And this is just the beginning, as CEO Houlahan is quick to note. Under the brand Prominence Talent, within the broader Prominence Global organisation, they have plans to develop a comprehensive suite of related service offerings to be rolled out in due course.As these additional services are still under development, Houlahan naturally doesn’t want to give too much away but hinted at a few things you can expect to see later this year or early in the coming year.We could see variations on the Remote Team Connect theme as well as management and coaching services to assist business owners with managing contractor relationships, especially those who have not engaged offshore contractors before.If you’d like to know more about how Prominence Talent helps Western SME businesses build remote teams at a fraction of the cost of traditional recruitment, reach out to Gavin Lister.Or visit their website

