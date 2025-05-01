AutoCrib Founder and Industrial Vending Innovator Stephen Pixley Announces Retirement

Stephen Pixley, Founder of AutoCrib AutoCrib Industrial Vending Machines

The inefficiency of tool control and inventory management lead me to develop the industrial vending machine. I never imagined these systems would become an industry standard worldwide.” — Stephen Pixley

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After revolutionizing the industrial vending industry and leading AutoCrib to global success, Stephen Pixley , the company’s founder and a pioneering force in automated inventory management, has announced his retirement.A true Orange County entrepreneur, Pixley first founded Machine Tool Supply, a company dedicated to providing cutting-tools and inventory management solutions to manufacturers. It was during this time that he recognized a major inefficiency in industrial inventory management—a challenge that led him to develop one of the first industrial vending solutions in his garage. This innovation would go on to transform the way manufacturing businesses track, distribute, and control inventory, giving birth to AutoCrib, (Automated Tool crib) the company that would cement his legacy in the industry.Under Pixley’s leadership, AutoCrib became a global leader in industrial vending technology, helping businesses reduce waste, lower costs, and optimize supply chain efficiency. AutoCrib has manufactured and deployed over 20,000 machines around the world. In 2020, Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA), a world leader in professional tools and equipment, acquired AutoCrib, recognizing the company’s pivotal role in advancing automated inventory control.“When I launched Machine Tool Supply, I saw first-hand how inefficient tool control and inventory management was in manufacturing,” said Stephen Pixley. “I knew there had to be a better way. That led me to develop the first industrial vending machine in my garage—never imagining that one day, these systems would become an industry standard worldwide. Seeing AutoCrib evolve and ultimately join forces with Snap-on has been an incredible journey. I am deeply grateful to my team, our customers, and the partners who helped bring this vision to life.”A Legacy of Innovation and Industry FirstsPixley’s career is a testament to entrepreneurial ingenuity and game-changing technology. Through both Machine Tool Supply and AutoCrib, he introduced pioneering solutions that reshaped how industries manage tools, MRO supplies, and PPE. Key highlights of his career include:• Pioneering industrial vending technology: creating the first Point of Use dispensing and inventory tracking systems.• Developing one of the first IOT solutions: In the early nineties, Pixley utilized dial up modems to send data back and forth to AutoCrib industrial vendingmachines automating the reordering process.• Created the first Demand Compression Algorithms: In the early 2000’s Pixley programed the first vending machines that could optimize reorder pointsusing historical usage data and trend analysis automatically.• Completely changed the way industrial distributors go to market: Pixley developed the business model of offering “free” vending machines inexchange for contracted business on the tools and supplies that are dispensed, which is still the most popular model in the industryA Lasting Impact on the IndustryPixley’s influence extends beyond AutoCrib—his innovations have redefined industrial automation and inventory control. His work set the foundation for an entire industry that continues to grow and evolve with AI, data analytics, and robotic technology.As Pixley steps into retirement, he leaves behind not only a thriving company and a transformative industry standard but also a legacy of entrepreneurship and innovation that will continue to inspire industrial leaders for years to come.For more information about AutoCrib and its legacy of innovation, visit www.autocrib.com . Or listen into Stephen Pixley's story on Tidemark Talks

