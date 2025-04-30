PVDF Mid-urethral Sling Options Outside the United States: Safer, Less Inflammation, Less Pain

Dr. Greg Vigna

PVDF slings match polypropylene in continence outcomes but cause less pain, fewer revisions, and lower risk of nerve injuries linked to mesh complications

PVDF works at least as well as polypropylene at one year and involves less pain, fewer revisions, and fewer erosions when tested head-to-head.” — Greg Vigna, MD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Laila Najjari at the University Hospital Aachen, Germany wrote, “There was no difference established between the slings in the improvement of continence. It is described that polypropylene causes an intense inflammation, whereas PVDF seems to be the synthetic material with the best biocompatibility, minimal foreign body reaction, and optimal ingrowth… polypropylene slings seem to lose their structural integrity by curling-up.”

Read Dr. Najjari’s article “Visualization of Polypropylene and Polyvinyldene Fluoride Slings in Perineal Ultrasound and Correlation with Clinical Outcome”: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1155/2014/181035

Dr. Greg Vigna, national mid-urethral sling attorney, states, “The polypropylene mid-urethral sling experiment has played out and any objective person would conclude that it is an ongoing disaster that has caused 7.9% of women to undergo another surgery to remove or cut the mesh for complications caused by mid-urethral slings at 15-years.”

Read the 15-year mid-urethral sling long-term study by Dejene, et al: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/34608036/

Dr. Vigna adds, “PVDF works at least as well as polypropylene at one year and involves less pain, fewer revisions, and fewer erosions when tested head-to-head."

Read “Polyproplene and polyvinylidene fluoride transobturator slings for the treatment of female stress urinary incontinence: 1-Year outcomes from a multicentre randomized trial” published in Neurourology and Urodynamics, 2021; 40: 475-482: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/pdfdirect/10.1002/nau.24586

Dr. Vigna continues, “We continue to see cases where women have been implanted by Boston Scientific with Coloplast mid-urethral slings, including the Coloplast Aris and Altis, and Boston Scientifc Obtryx and Solyx, who suffer early onset inner leg, thigh, and groin pain, and dyspareunia. We see a failure to provide early complete removal of the polypropylene mesh device.”

Vigna Law Group is investigating the Red Flag Warning symptoms of neurological injury, such as pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome from mid-urethral slings, including:

1. Groin pain

2. Hip pain

3. Inability to wear tight pants

4. Clitoral pain or numbness

5. Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6. Tailbone pain

7. Anorectal pain

8. Painful bladder

9. Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic and neurological injuries caused by mid-urethral slings, including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical injury attorney in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.

Learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT complications, including obturator and pudendal neuralgia and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia: https://vignalawgroup.com/ebooks/pelvic-mesh-pain/#page=59

Click here for a free book on Vaginal Mesh Pain.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.