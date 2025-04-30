FG Communities Completes Manufactured Housing Acquisition in North Charleston

Acquisition is first in popular and fast-growing Charleston Area

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FG Communities, whose mission is to preserve and improve affordable housing by acquiring and operating manufactured housing communities, is excited to announce its most recent acquisition in North Charleston, South Carolina. Residents of the park can reach downtown Charleston and several popular beaches within under an hour. Charleston is South Carolina’s most populous city and is known for its shopping and restaurants, along with its historical sites and architecture.

The attractiveness of the Charleston area has brought with it a growing population and a significant increase in real estate prices. The North Charleston manufactured housing community provides an affordable housing option for our residents.

Michael Anise, CEO of FG Communities, commented, “The North Charleston manufactured housing community is located in a vibrant and growing area. We believe this area will continue to be a draw for residents and tourists for years to come.”

About FG Communities

FG Communities, co-founded by Joe Moglia, Kyle Cerminara, and Michael Anise, is a self-administered, self-managed real estate holding company. The company has a growing portfolio of 44 manufactured housing communities with over 1,800 homesites either owned or pending acquisition. FG Communities works to improve the quality of life and maintain affordable housing options for its residents.

Contact:

Michael Anise, CEO

ir@fgcommunities.com

https://fgcommunities.com

Source:

FG Communities

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.