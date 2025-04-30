AGF Investments Announces Fee Reductions and Risk Rating Changes for Certain Funds

TORONTO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) is pleased to announce today lower management and administration fees and risk ratings for certain funds. These changes build on the firm’s commitment to continually reviewing its product line-up to ensure its offerings are responsive to market trends and competitively priced.

Management Fee Changes

AGF Investments is reducing management fees on the following funds/series effective May 1.

Fund Series Current

Management Fee Updated

Management Fee AGF Equity Income Fund F 0.85 0.80 AGF European Equity Class MF 2.50 1.90 AGF European Equity Class T 2.50 1.90 AGF European Equity Class F 1.00 0.90 AGF Global Strategic Income Fund MF 2.25 2.00 AGF Global Strategic Income Fund T 2.25 2.00 AGF Global Strategic Income Fund V 2.25 2.00

Fixed Administration Fee Changes

AGF Investments is reducing administration fees on the following funds/series effective May 1.

Fund Series Current

Admin Fee Updated

Admin Fee AGF European Equity Class MF 0.38 0.17 AGF European Equity Class T 0.38 0.17 AGF European Equity Class F 0.32 0.02

Risk Rating Changes

The following risk rating changes are effective today.

Fund Current Risk Rating Updated Risk Rating AGF European Equity Class Medium-High Medium AGF European Equity Fund Medium-High Medium

These risk rating changes are the result of an annual review conducted by AGF Investments using the prescribed risk classification methodology. No material changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies or management of AGF European Equity Class/Fund.

Further information about the AGF Funds can be found at AGF.com.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.



AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm’s collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.



Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $52 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 815,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.



AGF Investments entities only provide investment advisory services or offers investment funds in the jurisdiction where such firm and/or product is registered or authorized to provide such services.



AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

