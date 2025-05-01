Dynamis Partners with Payroll Integrations to Expand Network of Payroll Partners for TPAs

TPAs Using the 7 Simple Machines Platform Can Now Automatically Access Critical Payroll Data from Plan Sponsors Through Payroll Integrations

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamis, a 7 Simple Machines platform specializing in real-time data collection and processing for third-party administrators (TPAs), today announced it is partnering with Payroll Integrations, the technology company that’s reimagining how employers support employees’ financial well-being through benefit automation. The new partnership enables Dynamis to connect with Payroll Integrations’ network of over 200 payroll and benefit providers, expanding TPA’s automated access to payroll data for the plan sponsors they work with.

For most TPAs, the process of gathering employee census and payroll data to ensure compliance often requires lengthy, back-and-forth communications with plan sponsors and payroll providers. And when TPAs finally receive the data they need, they have to manually upload and reformat it for their systems and evaluate it line-by-line for accuracy. These legacy workflows open up more room for errors, and require hours of work from TPAs that could otherwise be spent enhancing customer experiences, scaling their business and opening up new revenue streams.

Dynamis and Payroll Integrations streamline this compliance and administrative work for TPAs by automating the collection and processing of employee census and payroll data. TPAs that rely on Dynamis for their daily operations and year-end compliance reporting will now have access to Payroll Integrations’ pre-built integrations into the largest and most widely used payroll and benefit companies in the U.S. This enables TPAs to seamlessly connect with the providers that their plan sponsors work with, to automatically access the data they need, when they need it.

“We developed Dynamis specifically to improve TPA’s efficiency by providing them with clean, consistent and easily-accessible plan sponsor data,” said Ted Youngs, Director of Strategy and Partnership at 7 Simple Machines. “Working with Payroll Integrations radically expands the reach of the Dynamis platform by giving TPAs access to hundreds of API-based, payroll systems. This partnership is a true game changer for the industry.”

The new partnership will ensure the data that TPAs rely on is clean, accurate and up-to-date as it automatically flows from plan sponsors’ payroll into Dynamis through Payroll Integrations. This allows TPAs to work with their plan sponsors to identify and correct inaccurate data and quickly remedy issues that could impact compliance.

“TPAs face a substantial amount of manual, administrative work to support their plan sponsors day-to-day and ensure compliance–so much so that they can’t spend time on more strategic work, like growing their business,” said Doug Sabella, CEO and Co-founder of Payroll Integrations. “Our partnership with 7 Simple Machines and Dynamis helps to remove inefficiencies in the daily work of TPAs by expanding their ability to automate their most time-consuming tasks.”



About 7 Simple Machines

7 Simple Machines was formed in 2003 to streamline retirement plan compliance through technology and is the leader in retirement plan automation. Dynamis, our premium data and analytics platform, is designed to streamline compliance work for Third Party Administrators (TPAs). The platform consolidates data from over one hundred payroll providers, supplying standardized reports that span from annual census to individual pay stubs, and a data intelligence layer that highlights errors and omissions from plan sponsors in real time.

About Payroll Integrations

Payroll Integrations is the technology company that’s reimagining how employers support employees’ financial well-being through benefit automation. Their integration platform is used by more than 5,000 businesses to connect payroll with retirement, HSA and other employer-sponsored benefit plans for over one million employees. Payroll providers including ADP, Paychex, Quickbooks Online and others use Payroll Integrations to seamlessly connect with 401k benefit providers such as Empower, Transamerica, Principal, VOYA and John Hancock. Payroll Integrations is backed by Arthur Ventures and headquartered in San Diego.

