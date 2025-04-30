FHLBank San Francisco’s 2025 AHEAD Program to Award $8 Million in Grants for Economic Development Initiatives in Arizona, California, and Nevada

Grants of up to $150,000 will be awarded to nonprofits in partnership with the Bank’s member financial institutions to strengthen communities

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco (FHLBank San Francisco) today announced it is making a total of $8 million in funding available for its 2025 AHEAD Program that provides economic development grants, with the maximum grant per project increased to $150,000 this year, up from $50,000 in 2024.

Since 2004, the AHEAD Program has awarded over $32 million in grants to more than 880 projects across FHLBank San Francisco’s three-state district of Arizona, California, and Nevada. AHEAD grants support innovative initiatives that expand economic opportunity in lower-income communities.

“For more than two decades, our AHEAD Program has delivered vital funding to spark economic opportunity for communities in need across our district of Arizona, California, and Nevada,” said Joseph Amato, interim president and chief executive officer of FHLBank San Francisco. “We’re pleased to increase both the total allocation and the individual grant amount for AHEAD grants in 2025. This voluntary program continues to support the transformative work of community organizations that are changing lives and strengthening communities.”

FHLBank San Francisco’s AHEAD Program is designed to foster strong partnerships between its member financial institutions and community-based organizations that specialize in building economic and community development initiatives that:

Create or preserve jobs

Deliver job training or educational programs

Support small business, microlending, and microenterprise incubation for low-income entrepreneurs.



In 2024, FHLBank San Francisco and its members awarded $7.3 million in AHEAD Program funds – an 82% increase above 2023 – to 84 recipients, including:

Western Alliance Bank – Surprise, Arizona

Native American Connections partnered with member Western Alliance Bank to receive a $100,000 AHEAD grant award to fund the Surprise Bridge Housing project that houses previously homeless individuals and families, helping them build stability, create positive rental history and improve their credit.

Mission Federal Credit Union – San Diego, California

City Heights Community Development Corporation partnered with Mission Federal Credit Union to fund the Chopped project, an eight-week business training program for micro-enterprise, home kitchen operators, sidewalk vendors, pop-ups, caterers, and start-up restaurateurs.

Toyota Financial Savings Bank – Henderson, Nevada

HopeLink of Southern Nevada, in partnership with Toyota Financial Savings Bank, received a grant award to support its Homeless and Low-Income Household Employment program, which helps newly housed clients prepare for and obtain employment through a local community partner.

The window for FHLBank San Francisco members to submit applications for AHEAD grants in partnership with nonprofit organizations, government agencies, or community groups is now open and all applications must be submitted by May 28, 2025. The Bank expects to announce 2025 AHEAD Program grant winners in September.

To learn more about the AHEAD Program and how to apply, please visit fhlbsf.com.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco

The Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco is a member-driven cooperative helping local lenders in Arizona, California, and Nevada build strong communities, create opportunity, and change lives for the better. The tools and resources we provide to our member financial institutions — commercial banks, credit unions, industrial loan companies, savings institutions, insurance companies, and community development financial institutions — propel homeownership, finance quality affordable housing, drive economic vitality, and revitalize whole neighborhoods. Together with our members and other partners, we are making the communities we serve more vibrant and resilient.

Contact:Tom Flannigantom.flannigan@fhlbsf.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.