National Music Centre to Launch New Exhibition Honouring Canadian Hitmakers Dan Hill, Ginette Reno, Glass Tiger, and Loreena McKennitt on May 7

2025 Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees celebrated through new exhibition at Studio Bell

CALGARY, Alberta, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Music Centre (NMC), in partnership with the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), will unveil a new exhibition at Studio Bell on May 7, celebrating the latest Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees.

This year’s honourees include multi-talented music legend Dan Hill, iconic Québec chanteuse Ginette Reno, pop-rock superstars Glass Tiger, and renowned Celtic fusion singer-songwriter Loreena McKennitt. The exhibition opens in advance of the live Canadian Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, taking place on May 15 at Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre. Tickets for the event are sold out.

Grammy and JUNO Award-winning Canadian songwriter Dan Hill is best known for his timeless classic "Sometimes When We Touch." Covered by countless artists – including Dolly Parton, who called it her “favorite song of all time” – the iconic ballad helped earn Hill an induction into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2021.

Over her 65-year career, Quebec icon Ginette Reno has recorded 42 albums, all achieving Gold or Platinum status, performed over 2,000 songs, and starred on the silver and small screens. Celebrated by Canadian, Quebec, and French governments, her enduring legacy is defined by authenticity, warmth, and artistry that transcends generations and borders.

Glass Tiger burst onto the scene with 14 Top 40 hits in five years, including the iconic “Don’t Forget Me (When I’m Gone)” and “Someday.” Grammy-nominated and five-time JUNO winners, they’ve sold five million albums and performed alongside legends like Tina Turner, Bryan Adams, and Cheap Trick.

Loreena McKennitt is a globally acclaimed artist whose genre-blending “eclectic Celtic” sound has sold over 14 million albums. With a vast discography and critical acclaim in over 40 countries, her music has earned Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum certification across four continents.

The exhibit will showcase photos, storytelling, and memorabilia from the four inductees. Highlights include a synthesizer and stage outfits from Glass Tiger, along with handwritten lyrics for “My Town,” signed by Rod Stewart. Also featured are a Montreal Canadiens jersey worn by Ginette Reno during multiple national anthem performances, along with Loreena McKennitt’s harp and the ornate mask worn in her “The Mummers’ Dance” music video.

Visitors can also get hands-on with two learn-to-play interactives, allowing fans to get lessons directly from this year’s inductees – acoustic guitar with Dan Hill and synthesizer with Sam Reid of Glass Tiger.

"The Canadian Music Hall of Fame exists to honour the artists whose music has shaped our cultural identity, and this year’s inductees are nothing short of legendary,” said Andrew Mosker, President and CEO of the National Music Centre. “Dan Hill, Ginette Reno, Glass Tiger, and Loreena McKennitt have made a lasting mark on Canada’s musical heritage. We’re proud to celebrate their stories and songs through this new exhibition at Studio Bell."

"Each of these inductees has helped define what it means to be a Canadian artist on the world stage,” said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards. “We’re honoured to recognize the extraordinary contributions of these artists, whose careers have spanned decades and transcended genres, languages, and borders. CARAS is proud to partner with the National Music Centre to bring their powerful musical legacies to life through this new exhibition. We’re especially excited to celebrate them in person during the Canadian Music Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Calgary on May 15."

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame: Class of 2025 exhibition is accessible with paid admission to Studio Bell and will run from May 7, 2025 until February 2026.

About National Music Centre | Centre National de Musique

The National Music Centre (NMC) has a mission to amplify the love, sharing, and understanding of music. It is preserving and celebrating Canada’s music story inside its home at Studio Bell in the heart of the East Village in Mohkinstsis (Calgary) on Treaty 7 territory. NMC is the home to four Canadian music halls of fame, including the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Quebec’s ADISQ Hall of Fame. Featuring musical instruments, artifacts, recording equipment, and memorabilia, the NMC Collection spans over 450 years of music history and innovation. A registered charity with programs that include exhibitions, artist development, performance, and education, NMC is inspiring a new generation of music lovers. For more information about NMC’s onsite activities, please visit studiobell.ca . To check out the NMC experience online, including video-on-demand performances, made-in-Canada stories, and highly entertaining educational content, visit amplify.nmc.ca .

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS’ mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 54th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast took place in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Sunday, March 30, 2025. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) please visit junoawards.ca .

About the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame was established in 1978 and recognizes Canadian artists that have attained commercial success while having a positive impact on the Canadian music scene here at home and around the world. Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre in Calgary, is the physical home to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame collection. NMC works closely with the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) to collect and exhibit items within the collection. As the governing body for the Hall of Fame, CARAS makes annual inductions in the artist, industry, and humanitarian categories each year at the JUNO Awards. For more information, please visit canadianmusichalloffame.ca .

Media Contact:

Julijana Capone, Senior Manager, PR and Marketing

National Music Centre

julijana.capone@nmc.ca | @nmc_canada

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.