SEACOR Marine Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

HOUSTON, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the first quarter of 2025 were $55.5 million, operating loss was $5.3 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $13.6 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $62.8 million, operating loss of $10.6 million, and DVP of $14.7 million in the first quarter of 2024, and consolidated operating revenues of $69.8 million, operating income of $10.6 million, and DVP of $23.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Notable first quarter items include:

  • 11.6% decrease in revenues from the first quarter of 2024 and a 20.5% decrease from the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • Average day rates of $18,825, a 1.1% decrease from the first quarter of 2024, and flat from the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • 60% utilization, a decrease from 62% in the first quarter of 2024 and from 72% in the fourth quarter of 2024.
  • DVP margin of 24.5%, an increase from 23.4% in the first quarter of 2024 and a decrease from 33.1% in the fourth quarter of 2024, due in part to $5.2 million of drydocking and major repairs during the first quarter of 2025 compared to $8.5 million in the first quarter of 2024 and $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, all of which are expensed as incurred.
  • Completed the sale of one 2005 built liftboat which had been in long-term layup for total proceeds of $7.5 million and a gain of $5.6 million.
  • At the end of the first quarter of 2025, the Company had three vessels as held for sale, consisting of two platform supply vessels (“PSVs”) and one fast supply vessel (“FSV”). The sales of these vessels closed in April 2025 for total proceeds of $33.2 million and a gain of $20.6 million, and the proceeds were used to (a) fund the repurchase of shares and warrants from Carlyle and (b) partially fund the construction of two new PSVs scheduled to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2026 and first quarter of 2027.

For the first quarter of 2025, net loss was $15.5 million ($0.56 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net loss for the first quarter of 2024 of $23.1 million ($0.84 loss per basic and diluted share). Sequentially, the first quarter 2025 results compare to a net loss of $26.2 million ($0.94 loss per basic and diluted share) in the fourth quarter of 2024. All per share calculations do not reflect the share and warrant repurchase that occurred on April 4, 2025 as further discussed below.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The first quarter results reflect lower utilization during our seasonally low first quarter, as well as flat average rates compared to the last two quarters of 2024. We typically target maintenance, drydocking and repositioning activities during the first quarter to take advantage of seasonality. Such activities accounted for a higher percentage of our utilization loss this quarter compared to the first quarter of 2024, although the associated expenses were substantially down. Average rates held stable for a third consecutive quarter, despite continued market softness in the North Sea and the Gulf of America, as well as customer delays in Mexico.

We continue to see healthy tendering activity in international markets where SEACOR Marine is active, such as South America, West Africa and the Middle East. We have reduced our exposure in the North Sea, and will be closely monitoring our customer activity in the U.S., particularly in the decommissioning market in the Gulf of America, as we enter the seasonally higher quarters of the year.

As previously announced, on April 4, 2025, we repurchased shares and warrants representing 9.1% of the outstanding shares of common stock of the Company, assuming the full exercise of the warrants, from Carlyle. The aggregate purchase price was approximately $12.9 million. This was a unique opportunity to buy back a significant number of shares and warrants in a single block, and to simplify our capital structure by eliminating all outstanding warrants. We funded this repurchase with a portion of the proceeds from the sale of one PSV built in 2014 that was classified as held for sale at the end of the first quarter.

I am confident about SEACOR Marine’s positioning for the rest of 2025, even in an unpredictable macro environment. We have mostly rotated out of markets with high spot exposure and/or lower specification assets. We have a modern fleet, with additional high specification vessels scheduled to deliver in less than two years.”
___________________

(1)   Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.
     

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,  
    2025     2024  
Operating Revenues   $ 55,499     $ 62,770  
Costs and Expenses:            
Operating     41,928       48,099  
Administrative and general     11,486       11,917  
Lease expense     337       481  
Depreciation and amortization     12,810       12,882  
      66,561       73,379  
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net     5,809       (1 )
Operating Loss     (5,253 )     (10,610 )
Other Income (Expense):            
Interest income     436       593  
Interest expense     (9,586 )     (10,309 )
Derivative gains (losses), net     125       (543 )
Foreign currency losses, net     (1,196 )     (80 )
Other, net           (95 )
      (10,221 )     (10,434 )
Loss Before Income Tax Expense and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (15,474 )     (21,044 )
Income Tax Expense     904       925  
Loss Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (16,378 )     (21,969 )
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     889       (1,100 )
Net Loss   $ (15,489 )   $ (23,069 )
             
Net Loss Per Share:            
Basic   $ (0.56 )   $ (0.84 )
Diluted   $ (0.56 )   $ (0.84 )
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:            
Basic     27,908,297       27,343,604  
Diluted     27,908,297       27,343,604  
                 


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31, 2025     Dec. 31, 2024     Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024  
Time Charter Statistics:                            
Average Rates Per Day $ 18,825     $ 18,901     $ 18,879     $ 19,141     $ 19,042  
Fleet Utilization   60 %     72 %     67 %     69 %     62 %
Fleet Available Days (2)   4,583       4,870       5,026       4,994       5,005  
Operating Revenues:                            
Time charter $ 51,933     $ 66,095     $ 63,313     $ 65,649     $ 59,263  
Bareboat charter   708       364       372       364       364  
Other marine services   2,858       3,349       5,231       3,854       3,143  
    55,499       69,808       68,916       69,867       62,770  
Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel   18,537       20,365       21,940       21,566       21,670  
Repairs and maintenance   8,520       10,433       9,945       10,244       9,763  
Drydocking   3,869       2,467       6,068       6,210       6,706  
Insurance and loss reserves   2,153       2,473       2,584       3,099       1,738  
Fuel, lubes and supplies   4,546       4,884       6,574       3,966       4,523  
Other   4,303       6,104       5,796       4,435       3,699  
    41,928       46,726       52,907       49,520       48,099  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   13,571       23,082       16,009       20,347       14,671  
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Lease expense   337       347       364       486       481  
Administrative and general   11,486       10,888       11,019       10,889       11,917  
Depreciation and amortization   12,810       12,879       12,928       12,939       12,882  
    24,633       24,114       24,311       24,314       25,280  
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net   5,809       11,624       1,821       37       (1 )
Operating (Loss) Income   (5,253 )     10,592       (6,481 )     (3,930 )     (10,610 )
Other Income (Expense):                            
Interest income   436       372       358       445       593  
Interest expense   (9,586 )     (10,001 )     (10,127 )     (10,190 )     (10,309 )
Derivative gains (losses), net   125       (536 )     67       104       (543 )
Loss on debt extinguishment         (31,923 )                  
Foreign currency (losses) gains, net   (1,196 )     1,308       (1,717 )     (560 )     (80 )
Other, net         187       29             (95 )
    (10,221 )     (40,593 )     (11,390 )     (10,201 )     (10,434 )
Loss Before Income Tax Expense (Benefit) and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies   (15,474 )     (30,001 )     (17,871 )     (14,131 )     (21,044 )
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)   904       (2,345 )     (513 )     (682 )     925  
Loss Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies   (16,378 )     (27,656 )     (17,358 )     (13,449 )     (21,969 )
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies   889       1,430       1,012       966       (1,100 )
Net Loss $ (15,489 )   $ (26,226 )   $ (16,346 )   $ (12,483 )   $ (23,069 )
                             
Net Loss Per Share:                            
Basic $ (0.56 )   $ (0.94 )   $ (0.59 )   $ (0.45 )   $ (0.84 )
Diluted $ (0.56 )   $ (0.94 )   $ (0.59 )   $ (0.45 )   $ (0.84 )
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                            
Basic   27,908       27,773       27,773       27,729       27,344  
Diluted   27,908       27,773       27,773       27,729       27,344  
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End   29,488       28,950       28,950       28,941       28,906  

_______________
(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)
 
  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31, 2025     Dec. 31, 2024     Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024  
United States, primarily Gulf of America                            
Time Charter Statistics:                            
Average rates per day worked $ 23,874     $ 26,116     $ 17,188     $ 22,356     $ 28,156  
Fleet utilization   25 %     45 %     42 %     37 %     27 %
Fleet available days   1,121       920       920       921       927  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings   153       75       116       179       137  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status (2)   173       184       175       127       182  
Operating Revenues:                            
Time charter $ 6,765     $ 10,744     $ 6,593     $ 7,697     $ 6,957  
Other marine services   235       1,114       1,188       480       1,026  
    7,000       11,858       7,781       8,177       7,983  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel   6,486       6,097       6,297       6,284       5,781  
Repairs and maintenance   1,479       1,680       1,655       1,879       1,404  
Drydocking   1,066       1,451       2,615       2,570       1,968  
Insurance and loss reserves   702       854       799       943       396  
Fuel, lubes and supplies   819       854       964       866       667  
Other   349       229       225       226       (171 )
    10,901       11,165       12,555       12,768       10,045  
Direct Vessel (Loss) Profit (1) $ (3,901 )   $ 693     $ (4,774 )   $ (4,591 )   $ (2,062 )
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Lease expense $ 136     $ 136     $ 140     $ 141     $ 138  
Depreciation and amortization   3,705       3,196       3,194       3,194       2,750  
                             
Africa and Europe                            
Time Charter Statistics:                            
Average rates per day worked $ 17,294     $ 16,895     $ 18,875     $ 18,580     $ 15,197  
Fleet utilization   70 %     73 %     77 %     74 %     76 %
Fleet available days   1,710       1,856       1,990       1,969       1,775  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings   382       180       203       203       238  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status               58       91       91  
Operating Revenues:                            
Time charter $ 20,835     $ 22,999     $ 28,809     $ 27,047     $ 20,555  
Other marine services   852       1,027       3,048       1,028       169  
    21,687       24,026       31,857       28,075       20,724  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel   5,183       5,654       6,083       4,969       5,181  
Repairs and maintenance   3,462       3,712       3,455       3,161       3,209  
Drydocking   1,241       835       681       1,226       2,032  
Insurance and loss reserves   594       577       599       819       334  
Fuel, lubes and supplies   2,180       2,226       2,514       1,170       1,287  
Other   2,727       3,748       3,975       2,801       2,199  
    15,387       16,752       17,307       14,146       14,242  
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 6,300     $ 7,274     $ 14,550     $ 13,929     $ 6,482  
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Lease expense $ 63     $ 82     $ 75     $ 172     $ 178  
Depreciation and amortization   4,402       4,477       4,540       4,565       3,915  

_______________
(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes one FSV cold-stacked in this region as of March 31, 2025.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
 
  Three Months Ended  
  Mar. 31, 2025     Dec. 31, 2024     Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024  
Middle East and Asia                            
Time Charter Statistics:                            
Average rates per day worked $ 17,848     $ 17,337     $ 17,825     $ 17,083     $ 16,934  
Fleet utilization   75 %     88 %     71 %     82 %     71 %
Fleet available days   1,170       1,266       1,288       1,296       1,365  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings   82       30       229       168       224  
Operating Revenues:                            
Time charter $ 15,710     $ 19,385     $ 16,411     $ 18,073     $ 16,477  
Other marine services   292       635       375       619       350  
    16,002       20,020       16,786       18,692       16,827  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel   4,927       5,470       5,769       6,930       5,963  
Repairs and maintenance   2,505       3,574       3,318       3,443       2,712  
Drydocking   1,031       (226 )     832       707       1,483  
Insurance and loss reserves   702       804       927       798       618  
Fuel, lubes and supplies   883       840       1,043       1,103       1,198  
Other   881       1,305       1,131       989       1,000  
    10,929       11,767       13,020       13,970       12,974  
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 5,073     $ 8,253     $ 3,766     $ 4,722     $ 3,853  
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Lease expense $ 83     $ 72     $ 73     $ 71     $ 85  
Depreciation and amortization   3,230       3,272       3,261       3,247       3,496  
                             
Latin America                            
Time Charter Statistics:                            
Average rates per day worked $ 22,084     $ 21,390     $ 21,984     $ 22,437     $ 28,308  
Fleet utilization   67 %     73 %     63 %     71 %     58 %
Fleet available days (2)   582       828       828       808       938  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings         20       94       41       1  
Operating Revenues:                            
Time charter $ 8,623     $ 12,967     $ 11,500     $ 12,832     $ 15,274  
Bareboat charter   708       364       372       364       364  
Other marine services   1,479       573       620       1,727       1,598  
    10,810       13,904       12,492       14,923       17,236  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel   1,941       3,144       3,791       3,383       4,745  
Repairs and maintenance   1,074       1,467       1,517       1,761       2,438  
Drydocking   531       407       1,940       1,707       1,223  
Insurance and loss reserves   155       238       259       539       390  
Fuel, lubes and supplies   664       964       2,053       827       1,371  
Other   346       822       465       419       671  
    4,711       7,042       10,025       8,636       10,838  
Direct Vessel Profit (1) $ 6,099     $ 6,862     $ 2,467     $ 6,287     $ 6,398  
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Lease expense $ 55     $ 57     $ 76     $ 102     $ 80  
Depreciation and amortization   1,473       1,934       1,933       1,933       2,721  

_______________
(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)
 
  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31, 2025     Dec. 31, 2024     Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024  
AHTS                            
Time Charter Statistics:                            
Average rates per day worked $     $ 10,410     $ 10,316     $ 8,125     $ 8,538  
Fleet utilization   %     79 %     46 %     49 %     75 %
Fleet available days         178       334       364       364  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings         28       87       29        
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status               58       91       91  
Operating Revenues:                            
Time charter $ 15     $ 1,465     $ 1,576     $ 1,459     $ 2,331  
Other marine services   9             13       219        
    24       1,465       1,589       1,678       2,331  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel $ 1     $ 595     $ 981     $ 1,045     $ 1,064  
Repairs and maintenance   38       128       239       465       220  
Drydocking         5       436       280       68  
Insurance and loss reserves         49       66       97       43  
Fuel, lubes and supplies   66       25       90       69       616  
Other   12       210       263       230       287  
    117       1,012       2,075       2,186       2,298  
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Lease expense $     $ 7     $ 4     $ 164     $ 171  
Depreciation and amortization   4       122       175       175       175  
                             
FSV                            
Time Charter Statistics:                            
Average rates per day worked $ 13,786     $ 13,643     $ 13,102     $ 12,978     $ 11,834  
Fleet utilization   71 %     72 %     81 %     80 %     72 %
Fleet available days   1,980       2,024       2,024       2,002       2,002  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings   135       118       96       128       216  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status   90       92       83       36       91  
Operating Revenues:                            
Time charter $ 19,357     $ 19,992     $ 21,606     $ 20,698     $ 17,081  
Other marine services   762       416       1,012       516       126  
    20,119       20,408       22,618       21,214       17,207  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel $ 4,933     $ 5,078     $ 5,637     $ 5,829     $ 5,649  
Repairs and maintenance   2,983       4,480       4,378       4,572       3,093  
Drydocking   353       426       448       457       1,869  
Insurance and loss reserves   517       422       532       546       277  
Fuel, lubes and supplies   1,173       1,586       1,962       993       1,051  
Other   1,782       2,456       2,238       1,850       1,649  
    11,741       14,448       15,195       14,247       13,588  
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Depreciation and amortization $ 4,932     $ 4,746     $ 4,744     $ 4,746     $ 4,744  
                                       


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
 
  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31, 2025     Dec. 31, 2024     Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024  
PSV                            
Time Charter Statistics:                            
Average rates per day worked $ 19,424     $ 17,912     $ 21,819     $ 20,952     $ 19,133  
Fleet utilization   55 %     72 %     58 %     66 %     53 %
Fleet available days (1)   1,890       1,932       1,932       1,900       1,911  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings   396       117       349       291       307  
Operating Revenues:                            
Time charter $ 20,286     $ 24,865     $ 24,488     $ 26,390     $ 19,390  
Bareboat charter   708       364       372       364       364  
Other marine services   508       1,561       2,855       2,266       416  
    21,502       26,790       27,715       29,020       20,170  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel $ 8,351     $ 8,999     $ 9,360     $ 8,979     $ 8,850  
Repairs and maintenance   3,949       4,101       3,798       3,151       4,393  
Drydocking   2,513       1,046       2,629       2,616       3,386  
Insurance and loss reserves   631       618       636       1,037       395  
Fuel, lubes and supplies   2,594       2,379       3,594       1,575       1,889  
Other   2,018       2,566       2,821       1,850       1,395  
    20,056       19,709       22,838       19,208       20,308  
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Lease expense $     $     $ (3 )   $ 3     $  
Depreciation and amortization   4,133       4,122       4,117       4,128       4,073  

_______________
(1) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.

SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
 
  Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31, 2025     Dec. 31, 2024     Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024  
Liftboats                            
Time Charter Statistics:                            
Average rates per day worked $ 39,559     $ 39,326     $ 36,423     $ 43,204     $ 53,506  
Fleet utilization   44 %     68 %     58 %     54 %     53 %
Fleet available days   713       736       736       728       728  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings   87       41       109       143       78  
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status   83       92       92       91       91  
Operating Revenues:                            
Time charter $ 12,275     $ 19,773     $ 15,643     $ 17,102     $ 20,461  
Other marine services   1,289       1,177       1,142       666       1,772  
    13,564       20,950       16,785       17,768       22,233  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel $ 5,247     $ 5,678     $ 5,926     $ 6,842     $ 6,140  
Repairs and maintenance   1,571       1,722       1,531       2,054       2,035  
Drydocking   1,003       990       2,555       2,857       1,383  
Insurance and loss reserves   1,241       1,384       1,334       1,482       1,282  
Fuel, lubes and supplies   712       894       928       1,329       967  
Other   482       860       473       519       343  
    10,256       11,528       12,747       15,083       12,150  
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Depreciation and amortization   3,719       3,866       3,866       3,865       3,866  
                             
Other Activity                            
Operating Revenues:                            
Other marine services $ 290     $ 195     $ 209     $ 187     $ 829  
    290       195       209       187       829  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                            
Operating:                            
Personnel $ 5     $ 15     $ 36     $ (1,129 )   $ (33 )
Repairs and maintenance   (21 )     2       (1 )     2       22  
Insurance and loss reserves   (236 )           16       (63 )     (259 )
Fuel, lubes and supplies   1                          
Other   9       12       1       (14 )     25  
    (242 )     29       52       (1,204 )     (245 )
Other Costs and Expenses:                            
Lease expense $ 337     $ 340     $ 363     $ 319     $ 310  
Depreciation and amortization   22       23       26       25       24  
                                       


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
 
  Mar. 31, 2025     Dec. 31, 2024     Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024  
ASSETS                            
Current Assets:                            
Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,988     $ 59,491     $ 35,601     $ 40,605     $ 59,593  
Restricted cash   2,440       16,649       2,263       2,255       2,566  
Receivables:                            
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss   63,946       69,888       76,497       70,770       58,272  
Other   8,811       7,913       7,841       6,210       12,210  
Tax receivable   1,602       1,601       983       983       983  
Inventories   2,827       2,760       3,139       3,117       2,516  
Prepaid expenses and other   6,075       4,406       4,840       5,659       3,425  
Assets held for sale   12,195       10,943             500       500  
Total current assets   140,884       173,651       131,164       130,099       140,065  
Property and Equipment:                            
Historical cost   881,961       900,414       921,445       921,443       919,139  
Accumulated depreciation   (365,422 )     (367,448 )     (362,604 )     (349,799 )     (337,001 )
    516,539       532,966       558,841       571,644       582,138  
Construction in progress   27,248       11,904       11,935       11,518       13,410  
Net property and equipment   543,787       544,870       570,776       583,162       595,548  
Right-of-use asset - operating leases   3,293       3,436       3,575       3,683       3,988  
Right-of-use asset - finance leases   28       36       19       28       29  
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies   4,507       3,541       2,046       2,641       3,122  
Other assets   1,665       1,577       1,864       1,953       2,094  
Total assets $ 694,164     $ 727,111     $ 709,444     $ 721,566     $ 744,846  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                            
Current Liabilities:                            
Current portion of operating lease liabilities $ 540     $ 606     $ 494     $ 861     $ 1,285  
Current portion of finance lease liabilities   11       17       17       26       33  
Current portion of long-term debt   30,000       27,500       28,605       28,605       28,605  
Accounts payable   28,445       29,236       22,744       17,790       23,453  
Other current liabilities   16,414       27,683       28,808       23,795       21,067  
Total current liabilities   75,410       85,042       80,668       71,077       74,443  
Long-term operating lease liabilities   2,926       2,982       3,221       3,276       3,390  
Long-term finance lease liabilities   17       20       4       5        
Long-term debt   310,108       317,339       272,325       277,740       281,989  
Deferred income taxes   20,312       22,037       26,802       30,083       33,873  
Deferred gains and other liabilities   1,356       1,369       1,416       1,447       2,285  
Total liabilities   410,129       428,789       384,436       383,628       395,980  
Equity:                            
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:                            
Common stock   293       287       287       286       286  
Additional paid-in capital   480,904       479,283       477,661       476,020       474,433  
Accumulated deficit   (196,089 )     (180,600 )     (154,374 )     (138,028 )     (125,609 )
Shares held in treasury   (9,628 )     (8,110 )     (8,110 )     (8,110 )     (8,071 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax   8,234       7,141       9,223       7,449       7,506  
    283,714       298,001       324,687       337,617       348,545  
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries   321       321       321       321       321  
Total equity   284,035       298,322       325,008       337,938       348,866  
Total liabilities and equity $ 694,164     $ 727,111     $ 709,444     $ 721,566     $ 744,846  
                                       


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
 
        Three Months Ended
  Mar. 31, 2025     Dec. 31, 2024     Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:                            
Net Loss $ (15,489 )   $ (26,226 )   $ (16,346 )   $ (12,483 )   $ (23,069 )
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:                            
Depreciation and amortization   12,810       12,879       12,928       12,939       12,882  
Deferred financing costs amortization   43       254       298       297       295  
Stock-based compensation expense   1,627       1,622       1,604       1,587       1,645  
Debt discount amortization   226       1,799       2,061       1,993       1,926  
Allowance for credit losses   (407 )     59       101       39       3  
(Gains) losses from equipment sales, retirements or impairments   (5,809 )     (11,624 )     (1,821 )     (37 )     1  
Losses on debt extinguishment         28,252                    
Derivative (gains) losses   (125 )     536       (67 )     (104 )     543  
Interest on finance lease   1       2             1        
Settlements on derivative transactions, net   (373 )                       164  
Currency losses (gains)   1,196       (1,308 )     1,717       560       80  
Deferred income taxes   (1,725 )     (4,766 )     (3,281 )     (3,790 )     (1,845 )
Equity (earnings) losses   (889 )     (1,430 )     (1,012 )     (966 )     1,100  
Dividends received from equity investees               1,498       1,418        
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:                            
Accounts receivables   5,333       5,448       (7,411 )     (6,928 )     4,291  
Other assets   (1,681 )     1,338       1,032       (2,395 )     (1,290 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   (6,204 )     1,693       9,325       (4,378 )     (3,895 )
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities   (11,466 )     8,528       626       (12,247 )     (7,169 )
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:                            
Purchases of property and equipment   (20,795 )     (3,010 )     (210 )     (658 )     (3,416 )
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment   8,472       22,441       2,331       86        
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (12,323 )     19,431       2,121       (572 )     (3,416 )
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                            
Payments on long-term debt   (5,000 )     (2,479 )     (7,770 )     (6,533 )     (7,530 )
Payments on debt extinguishment         (328,712 )                  
Payments on debt extinguishment cost         (3,671 )                  
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt discount and issuance costs   (396 )     345,192                    
Payments on finance leases   (9 )     (13 )     (10 )     (9 )     (9 )
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants               38       102        
Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting   (1,518 )                 (39 )     (3,850 )
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities   (6,923 )     10,317       (7,742 )     (6,479 )     (11,389 )
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents               (1 )     (1 )     2  
Net Change in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents   (30,712 )     38,276       (4,996 )     (19,299 )     (21,972 )
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period   76,140       37,864       42,860       62,159       84,131  
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $ 45,428     $ 76,140     $ 37,864     $ 42,860     $ 62,159  
                                       


SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS
 
    Owned     Managed     Total  
March 31, 2025                  
AHTS           2       2  
FSV     22       1       23  
PSV     21             21  
Liftboats     7             7  
      50       3       53  
December 31, 2024                  
AHTS           2       2  
FSV     22       1       23  
PSV     21             21  
Liftboats     8             8  
      51       3       54  
                         

Primary Logo

