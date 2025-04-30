Submit Release
FTAI Aviation Ltd. Reports First Quarter 2025 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 per Ordinary Share

NEW YORK, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ: FTAI) (the “Company” or “FTAI”) today reported financial results for the first quarter 2025. The Company’s consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release.

Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data)
Selected Financial Results Q1’25
Net Income Attributable to Shareholders $ 89,944
Basic Earnings per Ordinary Share $ 0.88
Diluted Earnings per Ordinary Share $ 0.87
Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 268,558

_______________________________
(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

First Quarter 2025 Dividends

On April 30, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared a cash dividend on our ordinary shares of $0.30 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, payable on May 23, 2025 to the holders of record on May 16, 2025.

Additionally, on April 30, 2025, the Board declared cash dividends on its Fixed-Rate Reset Series C Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares”) and Fixed-Rate Reset Series D Cumulative Perpetual Redeemable Preferred Shares (“Series D Preferred Shares”) of $0.51563 and $0.59375 per share, respectively, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, payable on May 19, 2025 to the holders of record on May 12, 2025.

Business Highlights

  • Net Income Attributable to Shareholders of $89.9 million.
  • Generated $131 million of Aerospace Products Adjusted EBITDA(1) at a margin of 36%.
  • FTAI’s Module Factory now has over 100 customers worldwide.
  • 98 aircraft owned or under letters of intent to be acquired by FTAI’s inaugural Strategic Capital Initiative 2025 partnership as of March 31, 2025.

(1)  For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Center section of the Company’s website, https://www.ftaiaviation.com/, and the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company’s website. Nothing on the Company’s website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIffe9c7ca08aa49d4bf442b45b495edf6. Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at https://www.ftaiaviation.com/. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, May 1, 2025 through 11:30 A.M. on Thursday, May 8, 2025 on https://ir.ftaiaviation.com/news-events/presentations/.

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Aviation Ltd.

FTAI owns and maintains commercial jet engines with a focus on CFM56 and V2500 engines. FTAI’s propriety portfolio of products, including the Module Factory and a joint venture to manufacture engine PMA, enables it to provide cost savings and flexibility to our airline, lessor, and maintenance, repair, and operations customer base. Additionally, FTAI owns and leases jet aircraft which often facilitates the acquisition of engines at attractive prices. FTAI invests in aviation assets and aerospace products that generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, the ability to close on any aircraft under letters of intent (LOI). These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company’s website (www.ftaiaviation.com). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini
Investor Relations
FTAI Aviation Ltd.
(646) 734-9414
aandreini@ftaiaviation.com

Media

Tim Lynch / Aaron Palash / Kelly Sullivan
Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher
(212) 355-4449

 
 
Exhibit - Financial Statements
FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
 
    Three Months Ended March 31,
      2025       2024  
Revenues        
Aerospace products revenue (1)   $ 365,063     $ 189,057  
Lease income     68,471       53,240  
Maintenance revenue     49,607       45,790  
Asset sales revenue     18,939       38,607  
Total revenues     502,080       326,694  
         
Expenses        
Cost of sales     248,714       142,804  
Operating expenses     32,438       25,317  
General and administrative     3,116       3,683  
Acquisition and transaction expenses     7,292       6,179  
Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate           4,895  
Depreciation and amortization     59,562       49,920  
Asset impairment           962  
Total expenses     351,122       233,760  
         
Other (expense) income        
Interest expense     (62,040 )     (47,707 )
Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities (2)     (7,614 )     (667 )
Other income (3)     43,941       634  
Total other expense     (25,713 )     (47,740 )
Income before income taxes     125,245       45,194  
Provision for income taxes     22,859       5,572  
Net income     102,386       39,622  
Less: Dividends on preferred shares     6,115       8,335  
Less: Loss on redemption of preferred shares     6,327        
Net income attributable to shareholders   $ 89,944     $ 31,287  
         
Earnings per share:        
Basic   $ 0.88     $ 0.31  
Diluted   $ 0.87     $ 0.31  
         
Weighted average shares outstanding:        
Basic     102,552,436       100,245,905  
Diluted     103,159,051       100,960,065  

______________________________________________________

(1) Includes revenue of $100,638 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership.

(2) Includes the intra-entity profit elimination of $(6,950) and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership within the Aerospace Products segment.

(3) Includes gain on sale of $10,870 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership within the Aviation Leasing segment.

 
 
FTAI AVIATION LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
 
    (Unaudited)    
    March 31, 2025   December 31, 2024
Assets        
Current Assets        
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 112,133     $ 115,116  
Accounts receivable, net (1)     223,504       150,823  
Inventory, net     645,163       551,156  
Assets held for sale     465,725        
Other current assets (2)     423,336       408,923  
Total current assets     1,869,861       1,226,018  
Leasing equipment, net     1,989,367       2,373,730  
Property, plant, and equipment, net     108,054       107,451  
Investments     31,400       19,048  
Intangible assets, net     16,036       42,205  
Goodwill     61,070       61,070  
Other non-current assets     192,356       208,430  
Total assets   $ 4,268,144     $ 4,037,952  
         
Liabilities        
Current Liabilities        
Accounts payable   $ 110,802     $ 69,119  
Liabilities held for sale     76,496        
Accrued liabilities     142,098       96,910  
Current maintenance deposits     33,748       62,552  
Current security deposits     19,557       18,100  
Other current liabilities     91,061       100,565  
Total current liabilities     473,762       347,246  
Long-term debt, net     3,642,527       3,440,478  
Non-current maintenance deposits     25,510       44,179  
Non-current security deposits     13,429       26,830  
Other non-current liabilities     84,583       97,851  
Total liabilities   $ 4,239,811     $ 3,956,584  
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Equity        
Ordinary shares ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 102,555,975 and 102,550,975 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)   $ 1,026     $ 1,026  
Preferred shares ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 6,800,000 and 11,740,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)     68       117  
Additional paid in capital     (2,044 )     153,328  
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit)     29,283       (73,103 )
Shareholders' equity     28,333       81,368  
Total liabilities and equity   $ 4,268,144     $ 4,037,952  

______________________________________________________

(1) Includes accounts receivable from the 2025 Partnership of $69,140 and $0 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

(2) Includes receivables from the 2025 Partnership of $34,110 and $0 as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.

Key Performance Measures

In addition to net income (loss), the Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as a key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to shareholders, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, dividends on preferred shares and interest expense, internalization fee to affiliate, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA, if any.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

 
    Three Months Ended March 31,   Change
(in thousands)     2025     2024    
Net income attributable to shareholders   $ 89,944   $ 31,287     $ 58,657  
Add: Provision for income taxes     22,859     5,572       17,287  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense     4,889     510       4,379  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses     7,292     6,179       1,113  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations     6,327           6,327  
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                
Add: Asset impairment charges         962       (962 )
Add: Incentive allocations         4,308       (4,308 )
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1)     68,387     59,122       9,265  
Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares     68,155     56,042       12,113  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2)     41     (548 )     589  
Less: Equity in losses of unconsolidated entities (3)     664     667       (3 )
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA                
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)   $ 268,558   $ 164,101     $ 104,457  

________________________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $59,562 and $49,920, (ii) lease intangible amortization of $3,206 and $3,976 and (iii) amortization for lease incentives of $5,619 and $5,226, respectively.

(2) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) net loss of $664 and $667, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $158 and $119, and (iii) acquisition and transaction expenses of $547 and $0, respectively.

(3) Excludes the intra-entity profit elimination of $6,950 and $0 for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively, for sales to the 2025 Partnership within the Aerospace Products segment.

In addition, the following table sets forth a reconciliation of net income attributable to shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA for Aerospace Products for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

 
    Three Months Ended March 31,   Change
(in thousands)     2025       2024    
Net income attributable to shareholders   $ 106,643     $ 66,433     $ 40,210  
Add: Provision for income taxes     19,375       2,539       16,836  
Add: Equity-based compensation expense     155       70       85  
Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses     1,132       246       886  
Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of debt and preferred shares and capital lease obligations                  
Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments                  
Add: Asset impairment charges                  
Add: Incentive allocations                  
Add: Depreciation and amortization expense     3,584       933       2,651  
Add: Interest expense and dividends on preferred shares                  
Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (1)     169       (465 )     634  
Less: Equity in (earnings) losses of unconsolidated entities     (113 )     521       (634 )
Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA                  
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)   $ 130,945     $ 70,277     $ 60,668  

________________________________________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024: (i) net income (loss) of $113 and $(521), and (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $56 and $56, respectively.


You just read:

