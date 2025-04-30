Submit Release
Unitil Declares Common Stock Dividend

HAMPTON, N.H., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) (unitil.com) today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.45 per share, payable May 30, 2025, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2025. This quarterly dividend results in a current effective annualized dividend rate of $1.80 per share.

About Unitil Corporation
Unitil Corporation provides energy for life by safely and reliably delivering electricity and natural gas in New England. We are committed to the communities we serve and to developing people, business practices, and technologies that lead to the delivery of dependable, more efficient energy. Unitil Corporation is a public utility holding company with operations in Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Together, Unitil’s operating utilities serve approximately 109,400 electric customers and 97,600 natural gas customers. For more information about our people, technologies, and community involvement please visit unitil.com.

For more information please contact:                                                 

Christopher Goulding – Investor Relations
Phone: 603-773-6466
Email: gouldingc@unitil.com

Alec O’Meara – External Affairs                                                                                               
Phone: 603-773-6404                                
Email: omeara@unitil.com


