Submit Release
News Search

There were 0 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 101,186 in the last 365 days.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

MATTOON, Ill., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) (the “Company”) today announced its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Highlights

  • Record high quarterly net income of $22.2 million, or $0.93 diluted EPS, an increase of $0.13
  • Adjusted net income (non-GAAP*) of $23.1 million, or $0.96 diluted EPS, an increase of $0.09 for the quarter
  • Net interest margin tax equivalent (non-GAAP*) expands to 3.60% helping drive fourth consecutive quarter of growth in net interest income
  • Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP*) increased 4.4% during the quarter
  • Board of Directors declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share

“We kicked off 2025 with a record high quarterly net income that reflects our strategic focus on driving a higher return on assets,” said Joe Dively, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We delivered growth in both loans and deposits in what is typically a seasonally pressured quarter, and we significantly expanded our net interest margin through both an increase in earning asset yields and a decrease in the average cost of funds. In addition, we successfully completed our retail online system conversion during the quarter providing a better overall product for our customers and an improved platform to grow relationships across business lines.”

“Lastly, while we recognize the uncertainty that exists in the macro environment, we are well-prepared with a disciplined credit culture and diversified revenue sources that position us to weather economic disruptions and continue to deliver exceptional service to our customers and communities,” Dively concluded.

Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 increased by $0.5 million, or 0.8% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase was primarily the result of interest expense declining at a faster pace than interest income. Less days in the quarter drove declines in both interest income and expense. The decline in interest income included $0.5 million in lower accretion income, which totaled $2.9 million compared to $3.4 million of accretion income in the fourth quarter.

In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, net interest income increased $3.9 million, or 7.1%. Interest income was lower by $0.1 million, inclusive of a decline in accretion income of $0.7 million compared to the first quarter last year. Interest expense was lower by $4.1 million compared to the same period last year.

Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin, on a tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP), was 3.60% for the first quarter of 2025 representing an increase of 19 basis points over the prior quarter driven by both an increase to earning asset yields and a decrease to funding costs. Excluding the decline in accretion income, the net interest margin increased 23 basis points in the period. Beginning with the first quarter of 2025, the Company changed the methodology utilized for the calculation of net interest margin to be more consistent with what is typically used by peer banks. The calculation now is the annualized net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets. This change added five-basis points to the net interest margin in the first quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

In comparison to the first quarter of last year, the net interest margin increased 35 basis points, with an average earning asset increase of 13 basis points, despite a five-basis point reduction to accretion income.

Loan Portfolio
Total loans ended the quarter at $5.70 billion, representing an increase of $26.4 million, or 0.5%, from the prior quarter, despite elevated payoffs during the period.   The increase was primarily in construction and land development, multifamily residential properties, and agriculture operating loans. The largest declines were in commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. The average loan balance for the quarter declined compared to the fourth quarter, as a majority of the net loan growth occurred in March 2025.

In comparison to the first quarter last year, loan growth increased $199.6 million, or 3.6%. The largest increases were in construction and development, agriculture operating lines, and commercial and industrial loans.

Asset Quality
The first quarter was another solid performance with respect to the Company’s asset quality metrics. The allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) ended the period at $70.1 million and the ACL to total loans ratio was 1.23%. In addition to the ACL, an unearned discount of $32.6 million remains at quarter end. Provision expense was recorded in the amount of $1.7 million with net charge-offs of $1.8 million in the quarter. Also, at the end of the first quarter, the ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was 0.47%, the ACL to non-performing loans was 263.4%, and the ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.38%. Nonperforming loans declined by $3.2 million to $26.6 million at quarter end. Special mention loans increased by $16.2 million to $74.0 million and substandard loans decreased $1.6 million to $33.9 million.

Deposits
Total deposits ended the quarter at $6.13 billion, which represented an increase of $73.3 million, or 1.2%, from the prior quarter. Noninterest bearing and time deposits were the primary drivers of the increase with growth of $65.4 million and $75.4 million for the period, respectively. The increase in time deposits was driven by a combination of the Company retaining a vast majority of customers with maturing CD’s, gaining new customers with its promotional offerings, and the addition of $52.0 million in brokered deposits as rates declined and the wholesale market became attractive. With the Company’s strong liquidity position, it was able to reduce outstanding FHLB borrowings and subordinated debt during the quarter by a combined $55.5 million helping lower overall funding costs.

Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $24.9 million compared to $26.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.   The decline was primarily driven by a $1.3 million gain on the sale of property in the fourth quarter. The current quarter included losses on securities sales of $0.2 million. Excluding those two items, noninterest income was flat versus the prior period. The decline of $0.5 million in wealth management revenue was as expected given the seasonal nature of farmland sales. Overall Ag Services revenue was $2.6 million in the period.   Insurance revenues achieved a record high quarter of revenue, despite a challenging operating environment for the industry. Debit card fee income was down $0.6 million primarily driven by less usage due to a pullback in consumer spending.

In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest income increased $0.4 million, or 1.6%, with increases in wealth management and insurance as the key drivers. The combined increase for these two business lines was 8.2% year-over-year. Debit card fee income reflected the largest decline from lower consumer spending in the first quarter of 2025.

Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $54.5 million compared to $56.3 million in the prior quarter. The current quarter included $1.0 million of nonrecurring expenses primarily related to the Company’s technology initiatives, including the successful conversion of its retail online platform during the first quarter, versus $2.2 million in nonrecurring costs in the prior quarter. Excluding these items, noninterest expenses were down $0.6 million with the largest decreases in salaries and benefits and debit card expenses.

In comparison to the first quarter of 2024, noninterest expenses increased $1.1 million. The increase was primarily driven by annual compensation increases and a $0.9 million credit in the first quarter of last year for a debit card fee negotiated settlement agreement with its primary provider.

The Company’s efficiency ratio, as adjusted in the non-GAAP reconciliation table herein, for the first quarter 2025 was 58.9% compared to 58.8% in the prior quarter and 59.1% for the same period last year.

Capital Levels and Dividend
The Company’s capital levels remained strong and above the “well capitalized” levels. Capital levels ended the period as follows:

Total capital to risk-weighted assets 15.59%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 13.13%
Common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 12.73%
Leverage ratio 10.73%
   

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) increased $1.07, or 4.4% during the first quarter of 2025. The increase was driven primarily by earnings growth, which accounted for $0.79 of the increase. The remaining increase of $0.28 was the result of improvement in accumulated other comprehensive income from a lower unrealized loss position in the investment portfolio.

The Company’s Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 payable on May 30, 2025, for shareholders of record on May 15, 2025.

About First Mid: First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (“First Mid”) is the parent company of First Mid Bank & Trust, N.A., First Mid Insurance Group, Inc., and First Mid Wealth Management Co. First Mid is a $7.6 billion community-focused organization that provides a full-suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, Ag services, and insurance through a sizeable network of locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, Texas, and Wisconsin and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, our First Mid team takes great pride in providing solutions and services to the customers and communities and has done so over the last 160 years. More information about the Company is available on our website at www.firstmid.com.

*Non-GAAP Measures: In addition to reports presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that such non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with information useful in understanding the Company’s financial performance. Readers of this release, however, are urged to review these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with the GAAP results as reported. These non-GAAP financial measures are detailed as supplemental tables and include “Adjusted Net Earnings,” “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Net Interest Margin, tax equivalent,” “Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” “Adjusted Tangible Book Value per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Assets,” and “Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity”. While the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with a broader understanding of the capital adequacy, funding profile and financial trends of the Company, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and not as a substitute to the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from the similar measures presented by other companies.

Forward Looking Statements
This document may contain certain forward-looking statements about First Mid, such as discussions of First Mid’s pricing and fee trends, credit quality and outlook, liquidity, new business results, expansion plans, anticipated expenses and planned schedules. First Mid intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe future plans, strategies and expectations of First Mid are identified by use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “project,” or similar expressions. Actual results could differ materially from the results indicated by these statements because the realization of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, changes in interest rates; general economic conditions and those in the market areas of First Mid; legislative and/or regulatory changes; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; the quality or composition of First Mid’s loan or investment portfolios and the valuation of those investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition, demand for financial services in the market areas of First Mid; accounting principles, policies and guidelines; and the impact of pandemics on First Mid’s businesses. Additional information concerning First Mid, including additional factors and risks that could materially affect First Mid’s financial results, are included in First Mid’s filings with the SEC, including its Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required under the federal securities laws or the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:
Austin Frank
SVP, Shareholder Relations
217-258-5522
afrank@firstmid.com

Matt Smith
Chief Financial Officer
217-258-1528
msmith@firstmid.com

– Tables Follow –

           
FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
  As of
  March 31,   December 31,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024
           
Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 201,470     $ 121,216     $ 355,701  
Investment securities   1,049,003       1,073,510       1,149,752  
Loans (including loans held for sale)   5,698,858       5,672,462       5,499,295  
Less allowance for credit losses   (70,051 )     (70,182 )     (67,936 )
Net loans   5,628,807       5,602,280       5,431,359  
Premises and equipment, net   97,446       100,234       101,666  
Goodwill and intangibles, net   258,671       261,906       260,699  
Bank Owned Life Insurance   171,127       170,854       167,247  
Other assets   166,164       189,734       211,822  
Total assets $ 7,572,688     $ 7,519,734     $ 7,678,246  
           
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity          
Deposits:          
Non-interest bearing $ 1,394,590     $ 1,329,155     $ 1,448,299  
Interest bearing   4,735,790       4,727,941       4,794,637  
Total deposits   6,130,380       6,057,096       6,242,936  
Repurchase agreements with customers   219,772       204,122       210,719  
Other borrowings   195,000       242,520       238,761  
Junior subordinated debentures   24,335       24,280       24,113  
Subordinated debt   79,535       87,472       106,862  
Other liabilities   52,717       57,853       56,903  
Total liabilities   6,701,739       6,673,343       6,880,294  
           
Total stockholders' equity   870,949       846,391       797,952  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,572,688     $ 7,519,734     $ 7,678,246  
           


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
       
  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
  2025   2024
Interest income:      
Interest and fees on loans $ 79,918     $ 77,823  
Interest on investment securities   6,777       7,405  
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits   864       2,444  
Total interest income   87,559       87,672  
Interest expense:      
Interest on deposits   23,722       26,096  
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase   1,180       2,056  
Interest on other borrowings   1,831       2,314  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures   468       542  
Interest on subordinated debt   949       1,194  
Total interest expense   28,150       32,202  
Net interest income   59,409       55,470  
Provision for credit losses   1,652       (357 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   57,757       55,827  
Non-interest income:      
Wealth management revenues   5,800       5,322  
Insurance commissions   9,925       9,213  
Service charges   2,901       2,956  
Net securities gains/(losses)   (181 )     0  
Mortgage banking revenues   711       706  
ATM/debit card revenue   3,646       4,055  
Other   2,062       2,226  
Total non-interest income   24,864       24,478  
Non-interest expense:      
Salaries and employee benefits   31,748       30,448  
Net occupancy and equipment expense   8,479       7,560  
Net other real estate owned (income) expense   101       (21 )
FDIC insurance   849       869  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,231       3,497  
Stationary and supplies   431       391  
Legal and professional expense   3,076       2,449  
ATM/debit card expense   1,831       1,191  
Marketing and donations   852       862  
Other   3,874       6,116  
Total non-interest expense   54,472       53,362  
Income before income taxes   28,149       26,943  
Income taxes   5,978       6,440  
Net income $ 22,171     $ 20,503  
       
Per Share Information      
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.93     $ 0.86  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.93       0.86  
       
Weighted average shares outstanding   23,858,817       23,872,731  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   23,959,228       23,960,335  
       


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                   
  For the Quarter Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
  2025     2024     2024   2024   2024
Interest income:                  
Interest and fees on loans $ 79,918     $ 81,288     $ 81,775     $ 79,560     $ 77,823  
Interest on investment securities   6,777       6,990       7,036       7,405       7,405  
Interest on federal funds sold & other deposits   864       1,564       2,371       1,718       2,444  
Total interest income   87,559       89,842       91,182       88,683       87,672  
Interest expense:                  
Interest on deposits   23,722       26,144       28,341       26,338       26,096  
Interest on securities sold under agreements to repurchase   1,180       1,333       1,444       1,615       2,056  
Interest on other borrowings   1,831       1,917       2,195       2,248       2,314  
Interest on jr. subordinated debentures   468       510       567       537       542  
Interest on subordinated debt   949       988       1,092       1,180       1,194  
Total interest expense   28,150       30,892       33,639       31,918       32,202  
Net interest income   59,409       58,950       57,543       56,765       55,470  
Provision for credit losses   1,652       3,643       1,266       1,083       (357 )
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   57,757       55,307       56,277       55,682       55,827  
Non-interest income:                  
Wealth management revenues   5,800       6,275       5,816       5,405       5,322  
Insurance commissions   9,925       6,805       6,003       6,531       9,213  
Service charges   2,901       3,058       3,121       3,227       2,956  
Net securities gains/(losses)   (181 )     0       (277 )     (156 )     0  
Mortgage banking revenues   711       1,104       1,109       1,038       706  
ATM/debit card revenue   3,646       4,204       4,267       4,281       4,055  
Other   2,062       4,917       2,984       2,096       2,226  
Total non-interest income   24,864       26,363       23,023       22,422       24,478  
Non-interest expense:                  
Salaries and employee benefits   31,748       31,957       31,565       30,164       30,448  
Net occupancy and equipment expense   8,479       7,285       8,055       7,507       7,560  
Net other real estate owned (income) expense   101       240       107       85       (21 )
FDIC insurance   849       863       829       902       869  
Amortization of intangible assets   3,231       3,314       3,405       3,340       3,497  
Stationary and supplies   431       642       482       370       391  
Legal and professional expense   3,076       5,386       2,573       2,536       2,449  
ATM/debit card expense   1,831       2,043       1,869       1,281       1,191  
Marketing and donations   852       906       836       814       862  
Other   3,874       3,661       4,212       4,392       6,116  
Total non-interest expense   54,472       56,297       53,933       51,391       53,362  
Income before income taxes   28,149       25,373       25,367       26,713       26,943  
Income taxes   5,978       6,205       5,885       6,968       6,440  
Net income $ 22,171     $ 19,168     $ 19,482     $ 19,745     $ 20,503  
                   
Per Share Information                  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.93     $ 0.80     $ 0.81     $ 0.83     $ 0.86  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.93       0.80       0.81       0.82       0.86  
                   
Weighted average shares outstanding   23,858,817       23,818,806       23,905,099       23,896,210       23,872,731  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   23,959,228       23,908,340       24,006,647       23,998,152       23,960,335  
                   


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Consolidated Financial Highlights and Ratios
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
 
    As of and for the Quarter Ended
    March 31,   December 31,   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,
    2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
                     
Loan Portfolio                    
Construction and land development   $ 269,148     $ 236,093     $ 190,857     $ 195,389     $ 186,851  
Farm real estate loans     373,413       390,760       384,620       387,015       388,941  
1-4 Family residential properties     488,139       496,597       505,342       507,517       518,641  
Multifamily residential properties     356,858       332,644       338,167       334,446       312,758  
Commercial real estate     2,397,985       2,417,585       2,440,120       2,406,955       2,396,092  
Loans secured by real estate     3,885,543       3,873,679       3,859,106       3,831,322       3,803,283  
Agricultural operating loans     296,811       239,671       233,414       213,997       213,217  
Commercial and industrial loans     1,303,712       1,335,920       1,283,631       1,268,646       1,227,906  
Consumer loans     47,220       53,960       63,222       70,841       79,569  
All other loans     165,572       169,232       175,218       175,811       175,320  
Total loans     5,698,858       5,672,462       5,614,591       5,560,617       5,499,295  
                     
Deposit Portfolio                    
Non-interest bearing demand deposits   $ 1,394,590     $ 1,329,155     $ 1,387,290     $ 1,393,336     $ 1,448,299  
Interest bearing demand deposits     1,814,427       1,907,733       1,834,123       1,909,993       1,974,857  
Savings deposits     643,289       636,427       648,582       673,381       704,777  
Money Market     1,215,420       1,196,537       1,183,594       1,127,699       1,107,177  
Time deposits     1,062,654       987,244       1,035,245       1,011,370       1,007,826  
Total deposits     6,130,380       6,057,096       6,088,834       6,115,779       6,242,936  
                     
Asset Quality                    
Non-performing loans   $ 26,598     $ 29,835     $ 18,242     $ 19,079     $ 20,064  
Non-performing assets     28,703       32,030       20,076       20,557       21,471  
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     1,783       2,235       804       708       381  
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans     263.36 %     235.23 %     377.01 %     358.05 %     338.60 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans outstanding     1.23 %     1.24 %     1.22 %     1.23 %     1.24 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.47 %     0.53 %     0.32 %     0.34 %     0.36 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.38 %     0.43 %     0.27 %     0.27 %     0.28 %
Special Mention loans     74,019       57,848       38,151       30,767       65,693  
Substandard and Doubtful loans     33,884       35,516       29,037       27,594       29,296  
                     
Common Share Data                    
Common shares outstanding     23,981,916       23,895,807       23,904,051       23,895,868       23,888,929  
Book value per common share   $ 36.32     $ 35.42     $ 35.91     $ 34.05     $ 33.40  
Tangible book value per common share (1)     25.53       24.46       24.82       23.28       22.49  
Tangible book value per common share excluding other comprehensive income at period end (1)     31.21       30.42       29.70       29.43       28.67  
Market price of stock     34.90       36.82       38.91       32.88       32.68  
                     
Key Performance Ratios and Metrics                    
End of period earning assets   $ 6,844,096     $ 6,775,075     $ 6,786,458     $ 6,812,574     $ 6,923,742  
Average earning assets     6,769,858       6,884,303       6,857,070       6,815,932       6,884,855  
Average rate on average earning assets (tax equivalent)     5.29 %     5.24 %     5.35 %     5.27 %     5.16 %
Average rate on cost of funds     1.74 %     1.83 %     2.00 %     1.91 %     1.91 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent) (1)(2)     3.60 %     3.41 %     3.35 %     3.36 %     3.25 %
Return on average assets     1.19 %     1.01 %     1.03 %     1.05 %     1.07 %
Adjusted return on average assets (1)     1.23 %     1.10 %     1.05 %     1.07 %     1.17 %
Return on average common equity     10.35 %     9.04 %     9.40 %     9.92 %     10.37 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (1)     10.78 %     9.80 %     9.58 %     10.11 %     11.28 %
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) (1)     58.88 %     58.76 %     61.33 %     59.61 %     59.09 %
Full-time equivalent employees     1,194       1,198       1,207       1,185       1,188  
                     
                     
1 Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.
2 During the first quarter 2025, the Company changed the methodology utilized for the calculation of net interest margin to be more consistent with what is typically used by peer banks and research analysts. The calculation now is the annualized net interest income on a tax equivalent basis divided by average interest earning assets.
                 


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Net Interest Margin
(In thousands, unaudited)
 
  For the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025
  QTD Average       Average
  Balance   Interest   Rate
INTEREST EARNING ASSETS          
Interest bearing deposits $ 70,701     $ 827       4.74 %
Federal funds sold   75       1       5.41 %
Certificates of deposits investments   3,162       36       4.62 %
Investment Securities   1,090,099       7,254       2.66 %
Loans (net of unearned income)   5,605,821       80,194       5.80 %
           
Total interest earning assets   6,769,858       88,312       5.29 %
           
NONEARNING ASSETS          
Other nonearning assets   777,177          
Allowance for loan losses   (70,620 )        
           
Total assets $ 7,476,415          
           
INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES          
Demand deposits $ 3,039,621     $ 14,900       1.99 %
Savings deposits   640,687       164       0.10 %
Time deposits   1,022,200       8,658       3.44 %
Total interest bearing deposits   4,702,508       23,722       2.05 %
Repurchase agreements   201,679       1,180       2.37 %
FHLB advances   194,324       1,807       3.77 %
Federal funds purchased   -       -       0.00 %
Subordinated debt   82,608       949       4.66 %
Jr. subordinated debentures   24,306       468       7.81 %
Other debt   1,467       24       6.63 %
Total borrowings   504,384       4,428       3.56 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   5,206,892       28,150       2.19 %
           
NONINTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES          
Demand deposits   1,370,107     Average cost of funds   1.74 %
Other liabilities   42,946          
Stockholders' equity   856,470          
           
Total liabilities & stockholders' equity $ 7,476,415          
           
Net Interest Earnings / Spread     $ 60,162       3.10 %
           
Tax effected yield on interest earning assets         3.60 %
           
Tax equivalent net interest margin is a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure.
           


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, unaudited)
                   
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
 		  June 30,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
                   
Net interest income as reported $ 59,409     $ 58,950     $ 57,543     $ 56,765     $ 55,470  
Net interest income, (tax equivalent)   60,162       59,717       58,627       57,361       56,086  
Average earning assets   6,769,858       6,884,303       6,857,070       6,815,932       6,884,855  
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)   3.60 %     3.41 %     3.35 %     3.36 %     3.25 %
                   
                   
Common stockholder's equity $ 870,949     $ 846,391     $ 858,497     $ 813,645     $ 797,952  
Goodwill and intangibles, net   258,671       261,906       265,139       257,377       260,699  
Common shares outstanding   23,982       23,896       23,904       23,896       23,889  
Tangible Book Value per common share $ 25.53     $ 24.46     $ 24.82     $ 23.28     $ 22.49  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (AOCI)   (136,097 )     (142,383 )     (116,692 )     (146,998 )     (147,667 )
Adjusted tangible book value per common share $ 31.21     $ 30.42     $ 29.70     $ 29.43     $ 28.67  
                   


FIRST MID BANCSHARES, INC.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)
                   
  As of and for the Quarter Ended
  March 31,   December 31,   September 30, June 30,   March 31,
  2025   2024   2024   2024   2024
Adjusted earnings Reconciliation                  
Net Income - GAAP $ 22,171     $ 19,168     $ 19,482     $ 19,745     $ 20,503  
Adjustments (post-tax): (1)                  
Nonrecurring technology project expenses   728       1,710       -       -       -  
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales   143       -       219       123       -  
Integration and acquisition expenses   41       -       137       250       1,804  
Total non-recurring adjustments (non-GAAP) $ 912     $ 1,710     $ 356     $ 373     $ 1,804  
                   
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP $ 23,083     $ 20,878     $ 19,838     $ 20,118     $ 22,307  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) $ 0.96     $ 0.87     $ 0.83     $ 0.84     $ 0.93  
Adjusted return on average assets - non-GAAP   1.23 %     1.10 %     1.05 %     1.07 %     1.17 %
Adjusted return on average common equity - non-GAAP   10.78 %     9.80 %     9.58 %     10.11 %     11.28 %
                   
                   
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation                  
Noninterest expense - GAAP $ 54,472     $ 56,297     $ 53,933     $ 51,391     $ 53,362  
Other real estate owned property income (expense)   (101 )     (240 )     (107 )     (85 )     21  
Amortization of intangibles   (3,231 )     (3,314 )     (3,405 )     (3,340 )     (3,497 )
Nonrecurring technology project expense   (921 )     (2,164 )     -       -       -  
Integration and acquisition expenses   (52 )     -       (174 )     (316 )     (2,283 )
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP) $ 50,167     $ 50,579     $ 50,247     $ 47,650     $ 47,603  
                   
Net interest income -GAAP $ 59,409     $ 58,950     $ 57,543     $ 56,765     $ 55,470  
Effect of tax-exempt income (1)   753       767       1,084       596       616  
Adjusted net interest income (non-GAAP) $ 60,162     $ 59,717     $ 58,627     $ 57,361     $ 56,086  
                   
Noninterest income - GAAP $ 24,864     $ 26,363     $ 23,023     $ 22,422     $ 24,478  
Net (gain)/loss on securities sales   181       0       277       156       0  
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $ 25,045     $ 26,363     $ 23,300     $ 22,578     $ 24,478  
                   
Adjusted total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 85,207     $ 86,080     $ 81,927     $ 79,939     $ 80,564  
                   
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   58.88 %     58.76 %     61.33 %     59.61 %     59.09 %
                   
(1) Nonrecurring items (post-tax) and tax-exempt income are calculated using an estimated effective tax rate of 21%.

Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more