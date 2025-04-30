Nebraska Attorney General's Office Issues Consumer Alert Regarding Cryptocurrency Scams

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is issuing a consumer alert to the public following a surge in reports of romance scams and cryptocurrency-based investment fraud.

The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has received reports of multiple victims losing six-figure sums to cryptocurrency scams. Cryptocurrency scammers are encouraging Nebraskans to make small initial investments through fake trading platforms and apps. The scammers then create fake bank statements and documents to convince victims that their investment is growing. Afterward, scammers ask victims to increase their investments to chase even higher returns.

At times, the scammers are first building an online romantic relationship with the victim, causing further emotional harm in addition to financial loss. Once that relationship is established, the scammers ask the victim to invest in cryptocurrency. Individuals across all age groups have been affected, but seniors have been especially targeted.

“These scammers are devastating Nebraskans and, at times, stealing someone’s entire retirement or life savings. I urge Nebraskans to take caution with crypto investments that promise high returns with little risk,” stated Attorney General Mike Hilgers.

To avoid crypto scams, do not send money to someone online that you have not met in person. If someone asks you to discuss your investment on an encrypted app such as Telegram or WhatsApp, or an unfamiliar website, it is likely a scam. Crypto scammers will likely promise rewards that sound too good to be true with little risk.

If you are concerned that you have been in contact with a scammer, notify your bank and/or the cryptocurrency exchange provider to attempt to freeze or trace funds if possible. Report the scam to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) at ic3.gov. For more information, contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Affairs Response Team at 402-471-2682 or ProtectTheGoodLife.Nebraska.gov.