Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results

MONTRÉAL, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL: TSX and NYSE) (“Gildan” or the “Company”) today announced that the eight nominees proposed as directors in its management proxy circular dated March 18, 2025 were elected as directors of the Company by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders or represented by proxy at its hybrid annual meeting of shareholders held on April 30, 2025 in Montréal. Gildan also notes that a majority of the votes cast by shareholders were in favour of the non-binding advisory vote on Executive Compensation (“Say on Pay”) and the reappointment of its auditors.

The voting results are detailed below:

FOR WITHHELD/AGAINST Number % Number % Resolution 1 Appointment of Auditors 113,566,354 88.79% 14,344,315 11.21% Resolution 2 Election of Directors Michael Kneeland 120,184,823 95.84% 5,217,322 4.16% Glenn J. Chamandy 125,321,401 99.94% 80,741 0.06% Michener Chandlee 124,844,153 99.56% 557,990 0.44% Anne-Laure Descours 125,313,548 99.93% 88,595 0.07% Ghislain Houle 122,884,183 97.99% 2,517,958 2.01% Mélanie Kau 123,769,180 98.70% 1,632,962 1.30% Peter Lee 111,142,448 88.63% 14,259,696 11.37% Karen Stuckey 124,962,647 99.65% 439,495 0.35% Resolution 3 Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation 104,083,922 83.00% 21,318,217 17.00%



About Gildan

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms and to global lifestyle brand companies. The Company markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE® and Peds®, and under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel for Champion®.

Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com.

Investor inquiries:

Jessy Hayem, CFA

Senior Vice-President, Head of Investor Relations and Global Communications

(514) 744-8511

jhayem@gildan.com Media inquiries:

Genevieve Gosselin

Director, Global Communications and Corporate Marketing

(514) 343-8814

communications@gildan.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.