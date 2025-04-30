Teladoc Health Acquires UpLift, Expanding Consumer Access to Mental Health Care Services Through Covered Benefits

Acquisition Broadens Access to Virtual Mental Health Services with In-Network Health Plan Relationships Representing More Than 100 Million Covered Lives

PURCHASE, NY, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), the global leader in virtual care, today announced it has acquired UpLift, an innovative and tech-enabled provider of virtual mental health therapy, psychiatry and medication management services.

The acquisition supports the company’s strategy to further enhance its leadership position in virtual mental health, including the ability for consumers served by its BetterHelp segment to access benefits coverage for mental health services. UpLift serves the health plan market and has arrangements covering over 100 million lives, a network of over 1,500 mental health professionals, important capabilities and a talented team.

BetterHelp, as the largest consumer-oriented virtual therapy business of its kind, will leverage its market-differentiated experience and activation capabilities to provide consumers the ability to access their insurance coverage benefits through its relationship with UpLift. Therapists serving BetterHelp will also have an opportunity to be considered for inclusion in the benefits coverage network, based on the respective requirements, needs and interests.

"BetterHelp was founded to remove the traditional barriers to therapy and make mental health care more accessible to everyone,” said Fernando Madeira, president of BetterHelp. “We believe joining forces with UpLift will help us advance that mission — especially for those seeking to use their coverage benefits — while also driving topline revenue growth that will help sustain and expand our impact over time."

“Teladoc Health is uniquely positioned to help us accelerate the impact of our mission,” said Kyle Talcott, founder and CEO of UpLift. “We are proud of our ability to help health plans expand access for their members to high quality, affordable mental healthcare with leading patient outcomes. We couldn’t be more excited and confident that our health plan partners, patients and providers will greatly benefit from the scale and expanded capabilities that this partnership brings to them.”

In addition to BetterHelp, Teladoc Health’s Integrated Care segment offers a range of digital tools, coaching, therapy, and psychiatry services for employers and health plans, and completed nearly a million mental health visits in 2024.

UpLift will continue to be led by its existing CEO, Kyle Talcott, and continue to serve the marketplace, with ongoing responsibility for its provider network management, quality and patient outcome oversight and the acceptance and administration of insurance coverage.

Teladoc Health acquired UpLift in an all-cash transaction for $30 million, with up to $15 million in additional contingent earnout consideration. UpLift’s 2024 revenue was approximately $15 million. The transaction closed on April 30, 2025, and the results of UpLift will be included in the company’s BetterHelp reporting segment going forward.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Teladoc Health leverages more than two decades of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com.

