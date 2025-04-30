zSpace Announces First Quarter 2025 Earnings and Conference Call Information

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace (Nasdaq: ZSPC) (“zSpace” or the “Company”), a leading provider of augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) solutions for education, announced today that it plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025, on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, after the close of market trading.

In conjunction with reporting first quarter 2025 results, zSpace will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT with the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Paul Kellenberger, and the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Erick DeOliveira. A live webcast of the call will be available on the Events and Presentations section of zSpace’s investor relations website. To access the call by phone, please use this registration link and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents and our hands-on "learning by doing" solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and zSpace, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Amanda Austin

press@zspace.com

408-498-4050

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Group

Cody Slach

949.574.3860

ZSPC@gateway-grp.com

