Groundbreaking Historical Work Untermenschen Now Available in German Edition Amid Surging International Demand

Author Image Author Untermenschen

Untermenschen’s release in Germany sparked high demand, praised for boldly linking past atrocities to today’s rising extremism. It resonates as Europe confronts nationalism and Holocaust memory.” — Louis Grumet

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Untermenschen : A History of Targeting Others for Inequality, Hatred and Suffering, the powerful and timely book by Dr. Arthur Flug and Louis Grumet , has captivated readers worldwide and is now making significant waves in Germany. Following its remarkable performance in German bookstores, the authors are proud to announce the release of the much-anticipated German edition, bringing this essential historical narrative to an even broader audience.As antisemitism and extremist ideologies continue to re-emerge globally, Untermenschen arrives as both a warning and a call to remembrance. The term “untermenschen,” meaning “subhuman,” was infamously used by the Nazis to justify the systemic persecution and extermination of millions. Through deeply researched historical accounts, personal testimonies from Holocaust survivors, and connections to contemporary events, the book explores how hate-fueled ideologies take root—and how society must remain vigilant to prevent their return.A Book of Urgency and ImpactThe book opens with a chilling reflection on January 6, 2021, when Holocaust survivor Hanne Liebmann recognized the echoes of 1930s Germany in the Capitol insurrection. From that moment, Flug and Grumet weave a compelling tapestry of historical evidence, survivor narratives, and modern-day parallels to underscore how hatred—left unchecked—can threaten the very foundation of democracy.The chapters dive into themes such as the myth of the American melting pot, the influence of eugenics on U.S. and Nazi policies, antisemitism across various countries, and the enduring relevance of survivor stories. From detailed accounts of Nazi propaganda to harrowing recollections of Holocaust victims and resistance fighters, Untermenschen educates, confronts, and calls for active remembrance.Acclaim and Success in GermanyThe release of Untermenschen in Germany has been met with overwhelming demand. German readers, educators, and historians have praised the book’s courageous approach to connecting past atrocities with present-day issues. As debates around extremism, nationalism, and Holocaust remembrance intensify across Europe, Untermenschen has struck a powerful chord.Prominent German bookstores have reported strong sales, with the German-language edition now featured prominently in educational and historical literature sections. Teachers, librarians, and students have embraced it as an indispensable tool for understanding historical cycles of hate and the importance of confronting them head-on.About the AuthorsDr. Arthur Flug is a noted Holocaust scholar, author, and educator. As the former Executive Director of the Harriet and Kenneth Kupferberg Holocaust Resource Center and Archives in New York, Dr. Flug has devoted his life to preserving the stories of Holocaust survivors and promoting tolerance through education.Louis Grumet is a respected author and advocate for civil liberties. His prior works, including The Curious Case of Kiryas Joel, have explored the intersection of religion, politics, and constitutional rights. Together, Flug and Grumet combine decades of expertise in historical analysis and civic engagement.AvailabilityUntermenschen is now available in both English and German editions. It can be found at major online retailers, select independent bookstores, and through educational distributors. Bulk orders and institutional inquiries are welcome.Contact For interviews, review copies, or additional information, please contact: emmawill@aol.comTo learn more about the book and the authors, visit: https://untermenschen.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.