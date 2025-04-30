PayOS Teams Up with Mastercard and Visa Intelligent Commerce, Emerges From Stealth to Power AI-Driven Payments

One card-native platform for agentic commerce—checkouts, push & pull payments, autonomous billing

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayOS , the first card-native payments infrastructure for AI agents, today emerged from stealth and announced collaborations with Mastercard and Visa. Through partnerships with Mastercard to leverage Mastercard Agentic Tokens, and with Visa Intelligent Commerce, an initiative that opens Visa’s payment network to developers building AI agents transforming commerce. PayOS will deliver AI developers direct, global access to the world’s leading payment networks.

PayOS lets developers add checkout, billing, and money movement to agentic workflows unlocking new use cases in AI commerce.

The card-native system lets users link a card once and enable it across agentic workflows—with human-in-the-loop controls, PCI security, support for every major card network, and full processor flexibility.

“Our vision is simple: empower autonomous agents to handle money as effortlessly—and safely—as humans do,” said Johnathan McGowan, Co-Founder and CEO of PayOS. “PayOS makes that vision a reality, powering secure and frictionless commerce for the agent-driven economy.”

“Agentic commerce won’t scale without fixing payments,” added Aparna Krishnan Girish, Co-Founder and CPO. “PayOS unlocks entirely new experiences by removing that friction.”

The founding team brings deep payments expertise—solving the last-mile challenge for the agent-driven economy.

Partner Perspectives:

Seema Chibber, Executive Vice President, Core Payments, Mastercard, North America: “Harnessing the potential of AI to enable seamless, secure, and intelligent transactions will define the future of commerce. With Mastercard Agent Pay, we are taking our proven tokenization technology to new heights and empowering people and businesses to transact with trust, security, and control. PayOS clearly shares this vision, and we're excited to team up to expand the reach and impact of agentic commerce globally."

Rodney Robinson, CEO, TabaPay Inc: "We’re proud to partner with PayOS to power agentic payments—pull, push, and billing for AI agents — enabling seamless transactions at scale.”

Howard Xiao, Head of Strategic Partnerships at VGS: “Tokenization is at the forefront of empowering agentic commerce and we’re proud to partner with PayOS, a pioneer for agentic card payment platforms.”

Early-Access Partners Already Exploring Agentic-Commerce Applications

PayOS has partnered with founding early-access partners INKPAY and Knowlee, who are currently exploring diverse agentic-commerce use cases alongside an expanding roster of AI-first startups.

Robert Towles, CEO at INK Holdings, INK Games, and INKPAY stated: “Agentic Payments will change the future of payments in the gaming industry, and we are excited to be an early adopter and leader in agentic commerce. We're proud to partner with PayOS, a pioneer in agentic card payment platforms.”

About PayOS

PayOS is a next-generation card-native payments and billing platform powering agent-driven commerce. The platform enables agents to securely vault cards, streamline checkouts, send and receive payments, and manage billing—all through a unified, compliant system. Founded in 2025 and backed by industry veterans, PayOS is headquartered in San Francisco.

