AI and Machine Vision Revolutionize Tire Inspection Systems Amid Growing EV and AV Demand

Demand for tire inspection system is rising as EVs & AVs evolve with AI & laser tech enhancing quality, efficiency & safety to meet next-gen manufacturing needs

AI-driven tire inspection is no longer optionalโ€”itโ€™s a competitive necessity as EVs and AVs redefine quality expectations in global markets.” — opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at FMI

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Tire Inspection System Market is undergoing a significant transformation, driven by rapid advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine vision, laser scanning, and predictive analytics. Valued at USD 238.6 million in 2025, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%, reaching USD 336.6 million by 2035, according to a new industry report.As tire manufacturing adapts to accommodate the increasing complexity of electric and autonomous vehicles, demand for advanced inspection systems has surged. Emerging technologies such as AI-based glue insertion prediction, defect detection, and high-speed laser scanning are revolutionizing inspection processes. These innovations are not only reducing human error but also increasing throughput, ensuring consistency, and boosting the quality of finished products.Additionally, the shift in tire design requirements such as the need for higher durability and resilience calls for state-of-the-art inspection tools that can adapt to a variety of materials, tread patterns, and internal structures. As OEMs and tier-1 suppliers ramp up production to support next-generation vehicles, the role of tire inspection systems becomes even more critical to maintaining global quality and safety standards.Despite the technological promise, many small and mid-sized tire manufacturers face barriers to adoption due to the high initial costs associated with installing and integrating modern inspection systems. Despite the technological promise, many small and mid-sized tire manufacturers face barriers to adoption due to the high initial costs associated with installing and integrating modern inspection systems. Tailoring these systems to legacy production environments often increases implementation complexity and drives up operational costs, especially in budget-sensitive markets like Latin America, South Asia, and parts of Eastern Europe. The market is also benefiting from increased automation in tire production lines.๐—›๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต ๐—–๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ถ๐˜๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—–๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฆ๐˜†๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—บ ๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ถ๐˜๐˜†:A major hurdle remains the substantial capital expenditure required for deploying advanced inspection systems. Beyond the procurement cost, manufacturers must account for retrofitting existing lines, integrating with MES systems, and ensuring compliance with ISO standards.Furthermore, the complexity of these systems demands high customization, leading to longer lead times and the need for robust project managementโ€”something smaller players may struggle to manage without external support or joint ventures.๐—œ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—”๐—œ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—ฑ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—”๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐˜€:AI-enabled tire inspection solutions now offer real-time defect prediction, helping manufacturers identify irregularities such as sidewall damage, belt separation, or foreign object inclusion before they lead to product failure.These tools also enable predictive analytics, allowing maintenance schedules to be optimized based on data trends rather than fixed intervals. This minimizes downtime and improves production continuity across high-output manufacturing lines.๐—œ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ฟ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—–๐—ต๐—ฎ๐—น๐—น๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ด๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐˜„๐—ถ๐˜๐—ต ๐—Ÿ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜† ๐—˜๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ถ๐—ฝ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜:Many established tire plants still operate decade-old machinery that lacks the interfaces required for seamless AI or sensor integration. Bridging these gaps often demands middleware solutions or even partial hardware overhauls.This raises concerns not just around cost but also operational risk during transition phases. Downtime during integration can affect delivery timelines and productivity, making ROI harder to justify in the short term.

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ง๐—ฎ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐—ฎ๐˜„๐—ฎ๐˜†๐˜€:
- Tire Inspection System Market to reach USD 336.6 Million by 2035
- CAGR (2025โ€"2035) projected at 3.5%
- High capital investment and system complexity impede adoption in mid-tier markets
- AI and predictive maintenance are becoming industry standards
- Integration challenges with legacy equipment remain a barrier
- Optical sensors demand frequent calibration and skilled operators
- Data privacy and cybersecurity are emerging concerns in connected systems Operators must possess expertise in mechanical setup, image interpretation, and software diagnostics.This creates a dependency on a limited talent pool, especially in emerging regions where technical training programs are scarce. Downtime due to miscalibration or sensor misalignment also affects overall equipment efficiency.๐——๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฎ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—–๐˜†๐—ฏ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜‚๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐˜๐˜† ๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ป๐˜€:With cloud-based analytics and real-time connectivity, cybersecurity becomes a critical issue. Unauthorized access to production data could lead to IP theft, production sabotage, or regulatory breaches.Tire manufacturers must invest in robust firewalls, encryption protocols, and access controls to protect both operational continuity and sensitive customer data shared across supply chains.๐—ง๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฆ๐˜†๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—บ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฃ๐—น๐—ฎ๐˜†๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐˜€:- YXLON International GmbH: Specializes in X-ray inspection systems with advanced automation features.- Micro-Poise Measurement Systems: Offers high-speed dynamic balancing and uniformity testing systems for tires.- CyXplus SA: Known for precision X-ray and 3D tomography solutions tailored to the tire and rubber industry.- Alfamation Global: Integrates optical inspection with industrial automation for customized tire testing setups.๐—›๐—ถ๐—ด๐—ต ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ถ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฐ๐—ฒ ๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—พ๐˜‚๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ณ๐—ผ๐—ฟ ๐—ข๐—ฝ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜€:Optical sensors, while highly accurate, are sensitive to dust, vibrations, and temperature fluctuations. Frequent recalibration and maintenance are required to ensure consistent image quality and accurate defect detection.Manufacturers need to maintain scheduled service cycles and stock up on sensor parts, adding to the total cost of ownership. Lack of preventive maintenance can cause cascading failures across integrated systems.

๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—"๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€:
- North America: High adoption driven by EV expansion and quality control mandates
- Latin America: Growth hindered by capital limitations and lack of skilled labor
- Western Europe: Strong market for AI-integrated systems in premium tire production
- Eastern Europe: Slow adoption due to outdated infrastructure
- East Asia: Rapid growth in China, South Korea, and Japan fueled by smart factories
- South Asia & Pacific: Emerging interest but limited by investment capacity
- Middle East & Africa: Early-stage market with niche growth in logistics-related sectors

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€ ๐—ผ๐—ณ ๐—ง๐—ถ๐—ฟ๐—ฒ ๐—œ๐—ป๐˜€๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป ๐—ฆ๐˜†๐˜€๐˜๐—ฒ๐—บ ๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜

By Technology:
- Camera Based
- X-Ray Based
- Computer Vision Based

By End Use:
- MRO Centres
- Automobile Assembling Facility

By Region:
- North America
- Latin America
- Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- South Asia and Pacific
- East Asia
- Middle East and Africa FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.๐—–๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐—ฐ๐˜ ๐—จ๐˜€:Future Market Insights Inc.Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USAT: +1-347-918-3531For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.comWebsite: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

