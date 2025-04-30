Attorney General Jeff Jackson Announces New Solicitor General 

For Immediate Release:

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

Ryan Park Leaves Department of Justice after Eight Years, Five as Solicitor General

RALEIGH – Today, Attorney General Jeff Jackson announced that Deputy Solicitor General Nick Brod will become North Carolina’s Solicitor General on May 1, succeeding Solicitor General Ryan Park. The Solicitor General handles important, strategic litigation on behalf of the state and manages appeals in the Department of Justice’s civil cases. In recent years, the Solicitor General’s Office has handled significant cases that allow child victims of sexual abuse their day in court, protect victims of domestic violence from their abusers, and defend state agencies and universities.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson released the following statement:

“I’m deeply grateful that Ryan offered to stay to assist my administration’s transition into office. He’s been an invaluable asset to our department and has successfully defended the state in hundreds of cases. He is an outstanding lawyer and a wonderful, respected colleague, and I wish him the best.

“I’m thrilled that Nick Brod will serve as North Carolina’s Solicitor General. Nick is an incredibly smart, talented lawyer, and we’ve already benefited from his intellect, good judgment, and passionate defense of our state. I know he will continue to lead the excellent work of the Solicitor General’s Office.”

Park joined the Department of Justice in 2017 as Deputy Solicitor General under then-Attorney General Josh Stein and began serving as Solicitor General in 2020.

“North Carolina is better off because of Ryan Park’s service as Solicitor General,” said Governor Josh Stein. “Ryan is both brilliant and big-hearted. The people of North Carolina were incredibly fortunate to have someone of Ryan’s caliber serving them as Solicitor General. I am certainly grateful to Ryan for his exemplary service.”

“It’s been a privilege of a lifetime to represent the people of North Carolina in our most complex and difficult cases,” said Solicitor General Ryan Park. “Thank you to Governor Stein and Attorney General Jackson for entrusting me with this responsibility. I’m grateful for the opportunity to have worked alongside so many dedicated public servants in the Department of Justice and I know that my colleagues will continue their tireless work on behalf of the public.”

Brod joined the Department of Justice in 2019 and has served as Deputy Solicitor General since 2022. He served as a law clerk for Judge Gerald Tjoflat of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit and Judge Lee Rosenthal of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas. He graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and magna cum laude from Duke University School of Law.

