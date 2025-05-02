Canvas Meets Code: Artem Mirolevich and Dmitry Trekhsvyatsky Launch Bold New Exhibition in NYC

Artem Mirolevich Logo Ocean’s Heart Immersive Installation (Photo Credit: Artem Mirolevich) Verdi, Music of the Spheres (mixed media on paper, by Artem Mirolevich) (Photo Credit: Artem Mirolevich) Artem Mirolevich (Photo Credit: Den Porvatkin)

Canvas and Code Interactive Exhibition to Debut with VIP Reception at Salomon Arts Gallery, May 6th 2025

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artist Artem Mirolevich, known for his intricate surrealist works and exhibitions across Europe, Asia, and the United States, will unveil a new series of paintings and mixed media creations in Code & Canvas. Mirolevich’s visionary art—previously showcased in solo and group exhibitions in England, France, Switzerland, Italy, Japan, Russia, Qatar, and the United States—blends classical precision with futuristic imagination, examining the intersection of technology, civilization, and nature.Code & Canvas, presented at Salomon Arts Gallery in New York City, marks a new collaboration between Mirolevich and digital artist Dmitry Trekhsvyatsky. Together, they explore the evolving relationship between traditional artistry and the digital world, offering a rare and compelling dialogue between canvas and code.About Artem Mirolevich:Artem Mirolevich is a Belarusian-born, New York-based artist known for his intricate, surrealist works that blend classical technique with futuristic themes. Influenced by Dürer, Dalí, and manga traditions, his paintings and etchings explore imagined civilizations, post-apocalyptic worlds, and the fragile balance between technology and nature. His compositions often weave in social commentary on climate change and consumerism beneath richly detailed, otherworldly scenes.A graduate of the School of Visual Arts in New York and an exchange student at Amsterdam’s Rietveld Academy, Mirolevich has exhibited in more than 100 solo and group shows worldwide. He is also the founder of the Russian Pavilion and Art Cosmos projects.For more information, please visit www.artemart.com and www.artemirogallery.com IG: @arte_miro | Threads: @arte_miro | LinkedIn: artem-mirolevich

