OP360 Named Finalist for CCWomen's Best Workplace for Gender Equity Award

RIDGEFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- OfficePartners360 (OP360), a global leader in business process outsourcing, has been named a finalist for the prestigious CCWomen ’s Best Workplace for Gender Equity Award, recognizing the company’s outstanding commitment to empowering women professionals and advancing gender equity in the workplace.The award spotlights organizations that make significant, tangible, and ongoing contributions to promote gender equity and foster strong belonging in the workplace. OP360 was selected as a finalist for its exceptional achievement across CCWomen’s four core principles: Build a Stage, Crystal Clear, Skin in the Game, and Ready for Change.“Being recognized as a finalist for this award validates our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where women can thrive,” said OP360 CEO Tim Boylan. “Gender equity isn’t just a corporate initiative at OP360—it’s fundamental to our culture and reflected in our leadership structure, where 50 percent of our global leadership roles are held by women.”As a people-first, culture-driven organization, OP360 has created a model for gender equity in the customer contact industry. The company’s robust mentorship programs, transparent communication practices, and comprehensive leadership development initiatives have established clear pathways for women to advance to senior positions. Key departments, including Finance, HR, Operations, Marketing and Communications, and Legal and Compliance are all led by women executives. (Watch our 2025 International Women’s Month video, featuring leaders from across our global teams!)“At OP360, we believe in not just talking about gender equity but demonstrating it through action,” said Erna Rubillos, SVP of Global Human Resources. “We’ve intentionally built systems that identify high-potential women within our organization and provide them with the mentorship, coaching, and career progression opportunities they need to rise through the ranks.”OP360’s Women in Leadership initiative provides structured career development paths for high-potential female employees, pairing them with mentors who guide them toward leadership roles. Many senior leaders began their careers in entry-level positions and have advanced through the organization with the support of mentorship, skills training, and leadership workshops.The company also cultivates an inclusive environment through its Women’s Network, which hosts monthly events bringing together employees to discuss challenges, share experiences, and build meaningful connections. To support working mothers, OP360 has introduced flexible work arrangements, parental leave policies, and childcare support programs.OP360’s commitment to inclusivity has been previously recognized, with the company recently being named a finalist in the 2024 Bahaghari Awards. Their MARIPOSA business resource group was recognized as a finalist for Pride Network of the Year, while Atty. Tess Tan, Head of Legal and Compliance, was honored as a finalist for Executive Ally of the Year. Customer Contact Week (CCW) is the world’s largest customer contact event series, bringing together customer experience, contact center, and customer service leaders from across the globe. CCWomen is an integral initiative within the CCW community dedicated to transforming the customer contact industry by empowering and elevating women professionals.Finalists for the CCWomen’s Best Workplace for Gender Equity Award will be honored at the upcoming CCW Awards Gala, which will be held June 10 at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.For more information about OP360 and its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion, visit www.op360.com

