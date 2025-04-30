Submit Release
UTAH SUPREME COURT LAUNCHES ONE-PAGE OPINION SUMMARIES TO IMPROVE PUBLIC ACCESS AND UNDERSTANDING

Posted: April 30, 2025

Salt Lake City, Utah — The Utah Supreme Court has launched a new initiative designed to make its decisions more accessible to the public. Beginning in 2025, the Court began publishing one-page summaries of its opinions, providing readers with a quick, easy-to-understand overview of each case.


Written in plain language, the summaries highlight the central legal question, the Court’s decision, and a brief explanation of the reasoning behind the ruling. They are intended to assist a wide range of readers – including litigants, journalists, students, and members of the public – in understanding the core of each decision without requiring extensive legal background.


“These summaries are part of our broader efforts to promote transparency and public understanding of the judicial process,” said Chief Justice Matthew Durrant. “They offer a helpful entry point into the Court’s work, especially for those who may not regularly read legal opinions.”


The summaries, however, are not a substitute for the full opinions. For the most accurate and comprehensive understanding of a case, readers are encouraged to consult the full opinion, which is always available alongside the summary on the Utah appellate courts’ website. Media sources are encouraged to quote from the opinions, not from the summaries.

This new effort reflects the Court’s ongoing commitment to enhancing public access to the judicial system through clarity, outreach, and innovation.
For more information and to view the summaries, visit https://legacy.utcourts.gov/opinions/.

