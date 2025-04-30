XRP News: Amid Proshares XRP Spot ETF Approval News, XenDex Fills Soft Cap as $XDX Price Surges Ahead of Major Exchange Listings

SYDNEY, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The XDX presale phase is reaching its climax. XenDex has officially filled its soft cap, and investors are now scrambling to secure the final remaining tokens before they’re gone for good.





As the XRP ecosystem celebrates major milestones; from Brazil’s approval of the first XRP Spot ETF, to the SEC lawsuit withdrawal, and ProShares’ XRP Futures and Spot ETF greenlight — XenDex is perfectly positioned as the go-to decentralized exchange (DEX) solution built on Ripple’s native blockchain.

With $XDX token prices now increasing and exchange listings imminent, this is the final chance to buy before wider exposure, higher prices, and a full sellout.

Top Exchange Listings Confirmed: Global Adoption Incoming

Once the presale concludes, $XDX will be listed on top-tier centralized exchanges, setting the stage for mass adoption and significant liquidity.

Confirmed exchange listings include:

Binance

Gate.io

BitMart

MEXC

FirstLedger

MagneticX

These listings are expected to catapult $XDX into the spotlight, and early buyers are racing to front-run the rush.

What Makes XenDex Unique, And Why You Should Join The Race

More than just another DEX, XenDex is XRPL’s first all-in-one DeFi hub, solving long-standing gaps with powerful features, including:

AI-Powered Copy Trading – Mirror professional traders to minimize loss and maximize profit on our DEX

– Mirror professional traders to minimize loss and maximize profit on our DEX Non-Custodial Lending & Borrowing – Borrow and lend XRP and $XDX to earn rewards on XenDex Exchange

– Borrow and lend XRP and $XDX to earn rewards on XenDex Exchange Cross-Chain Trading – Seamlessly swap XRP across networks like Solana and BNB on XenDex

– Seamlessly swap XRP across networks like Solana and BNB on XenDex Staking & Yield Farming – Earn rewards by providing liquidity to our XenDex liquidity pool

– Earn rewards by providing liquidity to our XenDex liquidity pool DAO Governance – Vote on XenDex's future upgrades, listings, protocol improvements, etc.



Thousands have already joined the growing XenDex community across Telegram and Twitter, buying and locking in their tokens before the presale ends and the next price increase takes effect.

“We’ve hit our soft cap, secured major listings, and entered the final presale phase,” said a XenDex spokesperson. “From here on, the price increases and soon, availability will vanish altogether.”

With the clock ticking, and tokens disappearing by the minute, this is your final opportunity to be part of one of XRPL’s most explosive DeFi launches.

