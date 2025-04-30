Tacos, Tequila, and Throwbacks Take Over North Texas in May

Music Legends, Street Food Magic, Lucha Libre, Chihuahua Glam, and Margarita Mayhem All Collide at Panther Island Pavilion – May 17 Tacos and Tequila Dallas/Fort Worth logo The very popular luchadores at the Tacos and Tequila Festival, photo credit JMKE Photography

Hip-Hop Music Legends, Street Food Magic, Lucha Libre, Chihuahua Glam, and Margarita Mayhem All Collide on May 17

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- North Texas, get ready to turn up the heat! The 4th Annual Tacos & Tequila Festival is rolling into Panther Island Pavilion on Saturday, May 17, 2025.Presented by Tapatío™ Frozen Meals, TapatíoHot Sauce, and Social House Entertainment, this 21+ party is all about epic throwback beats, bold street eats, handcrafted cocktails, and nonstop fun. It’s a one-day-only, flavor-packed explosion of music, food, and culture—and you do not want to miss it.ICONIC HIP-HOP + R&B ARTISTS LIVE ON STAGEBring your crew and relive the golden era of hip-hop and R&B with performances from:• Busta Rhymes – Hip-hop heavyweight behind “Woo Hah!!” and “Break Ya Neck.”• Timbaland – Game-changing producer and chart-topper.• Pretty Ricky – The ultimate 2000s slow jam squad.• Soulja Boy – “Crank That” pioneer and viral legend.• Trina – The baddest to ever do it.• Trick Daddy – Dirty South icon bringing serious Miami heat.• Mike Jones – WHO? Mike Jones!• Frankie J – Smooth Latin vibes and Grammy nods.• Mims – This is why he’s hot.• Petey Pablo – Still raising up NC energy.• DJ Ashton Martin – Spinning non-stop vibes and dance bangers.NORTH TEXAS FLAVORS ON FULL BLASTFeast on a taco-lover's paradise with top local vendors like: Flores Home Cooking, Salmark BBQ, BRT Smoked Tex Mex, Los Brothers, MexiBoujee Tacos, Doss Tastebudz, Frezko Taco Spot, Alley Trap Fin & Wings, Nana Dot’s Southern Sweets and more. Expect creative takes on tacos, elote, Tex-Mex fusion, and over-the-top street eats to fuel your fiesta.HANDCRAFTED MARGS + TEQUILA VIBESCool off between bites at one of the many margarita bars with signature sips like:• Salted Watermelon• Pineapple• Mango Habanero• Skinny Watermelon• And the classic Social House “House” MargaritaHead to the Tequila Tasting Lounge for sips of smooth and smoky tequila, or check out the Cayman Jack River Shack, where you can chill, take pics, try new Cayman JACKED drinks, and live your best cocktail life in true island-inspired style.LUCHA LIBRE + COMPETITIONS + PET GLAMCheer on your favorite masked warrior at the Lucha Libre ring as high-flying luchadores bring the drama, the flips, and the showdowns that blend wrestling, pop culture, and international fandom.QUESO + SALSA SMACKDOWNVote for your favorite queso or salsa at participating food trucks and you could help crown the King or Queen of Dip! The winner gets $250 and eternal bragging rights.Does your pup have that extra sparkle? Enter them into the Chihuahua Beauty Pageant for a chance at a $200 gift card + trophy and the admiration of a taco-loving crowd. (Register your chihuahua online if you think your dog has the right stuff.)TAPATÍO™ TAKES CENTER STAGEMeet the crew from Tapatío™ Frozen Meals and step into their lounge-style booth experience. Spin the wheel for a chance to win spicy swag, snap a pic in their 360 photo booth, and get cozy while learning about the bold, spicy essence of their new frozen meal line—made for flavor fanatics and heat seekers alike.PLUS:• Art installations & photo ops Exotic car showcase (Want in? Register online.)• Live DJs all dayTICKETS ON SALE NOW!This 21+ only party is your permission slip to relive your favorite throwback jams, taste every taco in sight, and sip margaritas under the Texas sun with your favorite people.Grab tickets and get all the details at www.tacosandtequilaDFW.com • $69 General Admission - limited time offer• $119 General Admission for 2 - limited time offer• $169 VIP - limited time offer• VIP Party Deck Pass available - pricing variesTACOS. TEQUILA. THROWBACKS.This is not your average food fest. This is DFW’s boldest, baddest bash of the year. Come hungry, come ready, and come get spicy.DATEMay 17, 20251:30-11pmLOCATIONPanther Island Pavilion395 Purcey StFort Worth, TX 76102SPONSORSTapatío™ Frozen Meals, TapatíoHot Sauce, Social House Entertainment, Tixr, Cayman Jack, White Claw Hard Seltzer, Majic 94.5, 97.9 The Beat, Rodeo TX, Cerveza Modelo, Corona, and Cerveza Pacifico Clara.ABOUT TACOS AND TEQUILA FESTIVALThe Tacos and Tequila Festival is a multi-city celebration of hip-hop, incredible food, and craft tequila. Having captivated audiences in San Antonio, Dallas/Fort Worth, Kansas City, Milwaukee, Sioux Falls, and Winnipeg, this high-energy event continues to bring fans back to the golden era of hip-hop with legendary performances and an unbeatable festival atmosphere.ABOUT SOCIAL HOUSE ENTERTAINMENTSocial House Entertainment is a full-scale event production company born out of Kansas City. We specialize in producing large scale music festivals in unique outdoor venues, specialized community events, food, and beer festivals and many other types of events of all sizes. We are passionate about elevating live event experiences all around North America.

