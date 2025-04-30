Hassan Najafi Oil Investment Focus at Iran Oil Show 2025 in Tehran

Hassan Najafi Oil Hassan Najafi Oil Hassan Najafi Oil

TEHRAN, IRAN, April 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Iran Oil Show 2025, one of the Middle East’s most influential energy exhibitions, will see a surprising yet strategic participant this year: Hassan Najafi , CEO of Najafi Cosmetics Co. LLC. Known for his bold entrepreneurial leadership in the wellness and beauty industry, Najafi is bringing a new cross-sector vision under the theme “ Hassan Najafi Oil ”, where wellness, sustainability, and industrial innovation converge.From May 8 to 11, thousands of industry leaders will gather at the Tehran International Permanent Fairground to explore investment opportunities and the future of Iran’s oil and gas sectors. Among them, Hassan Najafi’s presence signals a unique mission — not just to explore oil-sector investments but to introduce cutting-edge dermaceutical products and technologies that offer direct value to the oil industry workforce, supply chain, and sustainability initiatives.“We believe beauty and oil aren’t worlds apart,” said Najafi. “They’re deeply connected through science, engineering, and the drive to solve problems with innovation. Our entry into the energy space is guided by a belief that health, productivity, and environmental stewardship start with the people behind the oil.”💡 What Does Skincare Have to Do with Oil?Najafi Cosmetics distributes over 3,000 professional skincare and wellness products across the Middle East, from rejuvenating creams to professional-grade peels and treatments used in clinics and salons. But it’s not just beauty — these products rely on advanced formulation technologies, including:✅ Nanocarrier delivery systems used for transdermal absorption — a technique relevant for drug-delivery patches in extreme environments.✅ High-resistance emulsions that maintain integrity in hot, dry climates, ideal for oilfield worker safety applications (e.g., skin barrier protection against sun exposure or chemical contact).✅ Aromatherapeutic and recovery-based formulas that promote wellness, sleep recovery, and physical rehabilitation — increasingly adopted in high-risk, high-fatigue industries.Najafi’s R&D team is exploring direct applications of its skincare technology in the occupational health and PPE sector, such as creams that act as protective shields against hydrocarbons, industrial solvents, and UV exposure — all common risks for oil and gas personnel.🔬 Investment, Sustainability, and Cross-Industry Growth:The core of Hassan Najafi Oil strategy at the 2025 exhibition is cross-industry investment: identifying how wellness companies can support oilfield productivity, reduce workplace downtime from skin conditions or dehydration, and offer green packaging alternatives that align with ESG mandates increasingly adopted by international energy firms.Additionally, Najafi will explore Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC)-backed opportunities to launch co-branded industrial wellness lines for oil companies, positioning his firm as a partner for both employee health and sustainable consumer product development.“Our packaging labs have already reduced plastic use by 40% using bio-compound alternatives,” Najafi added. “These are materials the oil sector can adopt for its own product lines, creating a closed loop of innovation.”🤝 A Platform for New Partnerships:Iran Oil Show 2025 is expected to welcome more than 2,000 companies and 200+ B2B sessions. Hassan Najafi’s delegation will participate in several key panels, including:🛟 Investment in Energy and Health: Creating synergy between industrial demands and workforce well-being.🛢️ ESG in the Oil Sector: Packaging and sustainability innovations that reduce waste.🧴 Beauty-to-Industry Transfer: Adapting cosmetic R&D for field-level industrial use.Najafi Cosmetics will also offer private demonstrations of its Skin Doctor Clinical line and Evan Care technologies for protective and regenerative applications in industrial environments.About Najafi Cosmetics Co. LLC:Founded in 1997, Najafi Cosmetics is a Dubai-based skincare and beauty product distributor, serving the MENA region with a mission to fuse wellness, science, and sustainability. Its entry into the oil industry is driven by a commitment to cross-sector innovation and regional economic growth.

