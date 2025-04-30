USGrants.org Reports Over $1 Billion in Federal Funding Opportunities for Cybersecurity Services
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, an online resource for U.S. federal funding information, has identified more than $1.07 billion allocated through 72 federal programs to support organizations involved in cybersecurity services.
These funding opportunities cover a range of initiatives, including infrastructure resilience, cybersecurity education and workforce development, public-private partnerships, energy system protection, international collaboration, and innovation in cybersecurity technologies. Federal agencies issuing these programs include the Department of Homeland Security, Department of Energy, National Science Foundation, DARPA, and others.
Selected Funding Opportunities:
FY2024 State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program
Agency: Department of Homeland Security – FEMA
Funding Amount: $279,873,562
Funding Number: DHS 24 GPD 137 00 99
Digital Connectivity and Cybersecurity Partnership (DCCP) – Pacific
Agency: USAID – Philippines
Funding Amount: $19,000,000
Funding Number: 72088721 PACIFIC RFI 00001
Cybersecurity Innovation for Cyberinfrastructure
Agency: National Science Foundation
Funding Amount: Up to $1,200,000
Funding Numbers: 16 533, 22 581, 25 531
Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program
Agency: Small Business Administration
Funding Amount: $1,000,000
Funding Number: SB OEDCS 22 001
Homeland Security National Training Program – National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium (NCPC)
Agency: DHS – FEMA
Funding Amount: $8,000,000
Funding Number: DHS 23 NPD 005 00 97
For a full and regularly updated list of cybersecurity-related funding programs, visit:
https://www.usgrants.org/business/cybersecurity-services
How to Apply for Federal Funding as an Organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS Number – A 9-digit ID issued by Dun & Bradstreet.
2. Register with SAM.gov – Required for federal funding eligibility. This process may take up to 4 weeks.
3. Create a Grants.gov Account – Needed to prepare and submit applications.
4. Submit a Complete Application Package – Include all materials specified in the opportunity guidelines.
5. Receive a Tracking Number – Issued upon successful submission.
6. Monitor Application Status – Through Grants.gov using the assigned tracking number.
About USGrants.org
USGrants.org provides centralized access to U.S. federal grant information. The platform is designed to assist businesses, institutions, and organizations in identifying suitable funding programs and navigating the application process.
