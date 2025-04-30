Surplus.net Expands Surplus Asset Recovery Services to Telecommunications and Data Center Industries

SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surplus.net has announced a new service offering designed for telecommunications providers, data center operators, and network infrastructure firms. The offering provides a structured process to manage surplus technology assets that accumulate as systems are upgraded or decommissioned.

Telecommunications and data center environments undergo frequent change due to technological advancements, capacity expansion, and lifecycle upgrades. These changes often result in surplus networking equipment, power systems, and legacy IT infrastructure. Surplus.net supports organizations in evaluating, listing, and selling these assets through a secure, centralized platform.

“Technology turnover in telecom and data center operations can leave behind a significant volume of surplus infrastructure,” said Kevin, VP, Business Development at Surplus.net. “Our platform enables organizations to recover value from this equipment in a controlled and compliant manner.”

Types of Surplus Handled Include:

Networking & Telecom – Switches, routers, modems, antennas, fiber optic cables, wireless components

Data Storage & Servers – Rack servers, blade servers, SAN/NAS systems, hard drives, SSDs

Power & Cooling – UPS units, generators, PDUs, CRAC units, HVAC systems, cooling towers

Racks & Infrastructure – Server racks, patch panels, cabling, enclosures

MRO & Spare Parts – Circuit boards, fans, battery backups, power supplies

Legacy Equipment – Decommissioned hardware and outdated telecom systems

Surplus.net’s process includes:

Inventory Upload – Users securely submit asset details through the online portal

AI-Powered Valuation – A fair market value report is generated using real-time market data

Sales Strategy Selection – Choose between one-time bulk sale or ongoing liquidation

Transaction Support – Surplus.net coordinates logistics, compliance documentation, and buyer communication

The platform is designed for telecom and data infrastructure providers seeking to manage surplus equipment efficiently while maintaining operational focus.

Additional details are available at:

https://www.surplus.net/telecommunications-and-data-centers

