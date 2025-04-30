UMKC Publicly Announces Campaign For Conservatory Expansion

New, updated facilities to provide greater opportunities for students and community

Kansas City, Missouri, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of Missouri-Kansas City Conservatory unveiled a significant expansion Tuesday of its campus home for music, dance and theatre. The plan includes a 35,000-square-foot addition to the Olson Performing Arts Center, adding crucial performance and rehearsal spaces in a striking glass- and light-filled addition on the east side of building that will stretch toward Volker Boulevard.

Leaders of UMKC made the announcement at the 2025 Crescendo in Concert performance at the Kauffman Performing Arts Center and said they have raised about half of the $35 million needed for the first phase of the project. The new space will increase performance, classroom and collaboration opportunities for students and the Kansas City community.

The announcement fittingly occurred at one of the Conservatory’s premiere events of the year, Crescendo in Concert, an hourlong, non-stop performance featuring students from virtually every discipline. Many Kansas City leaders attended, underscoring the Conservatory’s deep connections and strong support from the community.

“This project isn’t just about bricks and mortar,” said UMKC Chancellor Mauli Agrawal. “It’s about creating a space worthy of our students’ talent. It’s about giving our faculty the tools they need to teach and inspire. And on the practical side, it’s also about building capacity – so we can welcome more students, more collaboration and more connection with the community.”

Along with the plans, the university announced a substantial leadership pledge from the Muriel McBrien Kauffman Family Foundation, as well as other gifts and support for the project. The university is about halfway to the $35 million goal for phase 1 of construction.

“The Conservatory is an integral resource for performing arts in the region and we believe that this project will further enhance their significant contribution to the Kansas City music and arts community,” Julia Dennie-Kauffman said. “The Muriel McBrien Kauffman Family Foundation is proud to be a catalyst for progress, and we hope that others will join us in supporting this important project.”

The UMKC Conservatory offers more than 35 academic programs in dance, music and theatre. The Conservatory attracts internationally renowned faculty, including composer Chen Yi, jazz musician Carl Allen, pianist Sean Chen and more. In addition to teaching, faculty conduct research and perform worldwide. The graduate program in costume design has frequently been recognized as one of the best in the nation.

“This project is about people, and every step we take is driven by a shared purpose,” said Conservatory Dean Courtney Crappell. “We are entering a bold and inspiring new chapter for the Conservatory – one grounded in community, creativity and connection.”

The expansion and renovation aims to attract new talent and increase enrollment, particularly in the dance and theatre programs. Additional classroom space will also support the newly created minor in integrated performing arts, which will make performing arts training available to students in other disciplines. With these facilities upgrades, the Conservatory estimates it could increase enrollment by up to 40%.

The plan has two phases. Phase One includes the new addition which would house a large music ensemble performance and rehearsal space, two dance rehearsal rooms and support spaces for the dance program and a new, accessible black box performance space to be used by all three programs. The addition of the black box space will create a “theatre district” complementing White Recital Hall, Spencer Theatre and the McIlrath Lobby.

Phase Two involves the renovation of current facilities, including White Recital Hall. Renovations will increase classroom and theatre spaces and create a central hub for student resources and collaboration. Facility renovations will allow the spaces to be used in flexible ways, creating more opportunities for special events and performances.

“This project supports academics and the learning environment for our students, but it’s much more than that,” Crappell said. “We’re investing in the cultural future of Kansas City – and in the next generation of artists whose art and performances will inspire us all.”

The Conservatory prides itself on playing a vital role in the community, and community programming was a priority during planning. The expansion will increase current opportunities for the Kansas City community, including more summer camp and after-school lesson offerings, high school credit programs and competitions, master classes taught by Conservatory faculty, professional development for arts educators and expansion of the Conservatory Bridges program. The Bridges program provides exceptional young performers with the intensive, one-on-one instruction and experience necessary to prepare for auditions into selective university programs; the expansion will increase the number of K-12 students served from 80 to 500. Planning also includes more opportunities for students to take part in community-centered learning, bringing their skills to hospitals, schools, libraries, parks and more.

