International Land Alliance Updates Construction at Oasis Park

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, today reported there are now five new homes in the contract stage at its Oasis Park Resort. The new homes are being built on beachfront homesites adjacent to the planned condotel. The total construction revenue is projected to be in excess of $1.3M.

The Company opened up sales at its Oasis Park Resort in Q3 of 2024, a master planned community located just eight kilometres south of Rancho Costa Verde in San Felipe, Baja California. With 500 homesites, this represents over $15,000,000 in gross lot sales potential, followed by over $125,000,000 in gross potential construction revenue.

“The creation and execution of the marketing strategy at Oasis mimicked that of Rancho Costa Verde, where we developed 1,200 homesites, sold over 1,000 and built over 100 homes and a boutique hotel,” ILAL President Frank Ingrande said. “When you have a sales and marketing team that believe in the vision, they can present that in an honest manner to our customers and it becomes helping our clients seeing the dream becoming a reality.”

The Company plans to break ground simultaneously on the planned condotel at its Oasis Park Resort, branded “Cabo Oasis Resort and Spa” www.CaboOasis.com. The Company plans to build this 72-room condotel on the beach fronting an existing natural lagoon in several phases and will serve as amenities for the Company’s property owners at both Oasis Park and Rancho Costa Verde. This Sante Fe style design will be a scaled-up version of the existing boutique hotel at Rancho Costa Verde.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects,” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectations and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

CONTACT:

Gregg Boehmer, IR Consultant

laynemichaelconsulting@gmail.com





