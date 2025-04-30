ASSYSTEM : First-quarter 2025 consolidated revenue

First-quarter 2025 consolidated revenue: €166.3m (up 7.8%)

Organic growth: 3.5% vs Q1 2024

2024 dividend payment calendar

Paris La Défense, 30 April 2025, 5.35 p.m. (CEST) – The Board of Directors of Assystem S.A. (ISIN: FR0000074148 - ASY), an international engineering group, is today announcing its consolidated revenue for the three months ended 31 March 2025 (first-quarter 2025).

First-quarter 2025 consolidated revenue

and year-on-year changes vs 2024 (unaudited)

In millions of euros Q1 2024 Q1 2025 % change (reported) % change (organic(2)) Group(1) 154.3 166.3 +7.8% +3.5% France 97.6 98.3 +0.7% +0.7% International 56.7 68.0 +19.9% +8.3%

(1) Consolidation since 1 January 2025 of the UK company, Mactech Energy Group, specialised in construction capabilities for the nuclear industry.

(2) On a constant scope of consolidation and currency basis.

Assystem's consolidated revenue rose 7.8% on a reported basis in the first quarter of 2025 to €166.3 million from €154.3 million in Q1 2024. Organic growth was 3.5%, changes in the scope of consolidation had a favourable 3.4% impact and the currency effect was a positive 0.8%.

Revenue in France (59% of total consolidated revenue for the period) amounted to €98.3 million versus €97.6 million in Q1 2024, representing 0.7% year-on-year growth which was entirely organic.

Revenue from International operations (41% of the consolidated total) came to €68.0 million compared with €56.7 million in Q1 2024. This 19.9% year-on-year increase includes 8.3% in organic growth, a favourable 9.3% impact from changes in the scope of consolidation (consolidation of Mactech Energy Group), and a positive 2.3% currency effect.

Nuclear activities accounted for 76% of the Group’s total revenue in the first quarter of 2025.

The trends observed at the end of 2024 continued in Q1 2025, except for in Saudia Arabia where the Group returned to growth during the period. New projects underway related to the fuel cycle in France and ongoing robust business momentum in the United Kingdom were the main drivers of growth, whereas activities related to nuclear new-builds and the installed fleet in France slowed as announced in the last quarter of 2024.

In April, Assystem was awarded a prize at the 2025 Performance Awards organised by the Nuclear Generation Division (DPN) of EDF – our main client – for the innovative solutions that we put to the service of the French nuclear fleet. This prize was granted in recognition of an innovative initiative developed as part of the Start 2025 programme and testifies to our client-focused approach, which led to a client satisfaction rate of 89% in 2024.

PROPOSED DIVIDEND FOR 2024

At the Annual General Meeting to be held on 23 May 2025, Assystem will propose for shareholder approval the payment of an ordinary dividend (stable) of €1.0 per share for 2024. The dividend payment is set for 10 July 2025, with an ex-dividend date of 8 July 2025. The total dividend would therefore represent an aggregate payout of approximately €14.2 million(1).

The agenda, the purposes of the proposed resolutions, and the text of the proposed resolutions to be submitted for the shareholders' approval at the Annual General Meeting are available on Assystem's website (assystem.com) in the 2024 Universal Registration Document which was published on 4 April 2025.

CONTINUATION OF THE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

On 31 March 2025, Assystem purchased 258,620 of its own shares via its investment services provider under the share buyback programme. At 31 March 2025, Assystem held 1,433,184 shares in treasury accounting for 9.15% of the share capital, thereby ensuring full coverage of all outstanding free share plans.

OUTLOOK FOR 2025

Based on the trends observed since the beginning of 2025 for the Group’s activities and geographies, and taking into account the current unsettled economic and geopolitical environment, Assystem's targets for 2025, as announced previously, are:

slight organic growth in consolidated revenue;

a stable EBITA margin(2).

2025 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

23 May: Annual General Meeting

24 July: First-half 2025 revenue release

16 September: First-half 2025 results release – Presentation meeting on Wednesday 17 September at 8.30 a.m. (CEST)

28 October: Third-quarter 2025 revenue release

ABOUT ASSYSTEM

Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With more than 55 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle.

In its 12 countries of operation, Assystem's 7,750 experts are supporting energy transition. To achieve an affordable low carbon energy supply, Assystem is committed to the development of low carbon electricity (nuclear, renewables and electricity grids) and clean hydrogen. The Group is also helping drive the use of low carbon electricity in industrial sectors such as transportation.

Assystem forms part of the Euronext Tech Leaders, CAC Small, CAC Mid & Small, CAC Industrials, CAC All-Tradable, CAC All-Share, PEA-PME 150 and MSCI Small cap Index France indices. To find out more, visit www.assystem.com

CONTACTS

Malène Korvin – Chief Financial Officer – mkorvin@assystem.com – Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 25 29 00

Anne-Charlotte Dagorn – Vice President Marketing and Communication – acdagorn@assystem.com –

Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 03 70 29

Agnès Villeret – Komodo – Investor relations – agnes.villeret@agence-komodo.com – Tel.: +33 (0)6 83 28 04 15

(1) Corresponding to €1.0 multiplied by the 14,235,032 outstanding shares carrying dividend rights at 31 March 2025.

(2) Operating profit before non-recurring items (EBITA – Earnings before Interest and Taxes – from Activity) including share of profit of equity-accounted investees (other than Expleo Group & MPH) divided by consolidated revenue.

