Companjon and Omio expand globally with Cancel for any reason – No questions asked and no documentation required

DUBLIN, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Companjon, a leading Insurtech company specializing in dynamic embedded insurance, announced the rollout of its flexible cancellation solution for Omio to the rest of the world. Omio Flex was developed in partnership with the multi-modal travel booking platform, bringing ultimate flexibility to travel plans. From now on, Omio customers from all over the world can cancel their train and bus journeys for any reason up to 15 minutes before departure (depending on fare type).

The solution is seamlessly integrated into Omio’s customer journey from purchasing to cancelling. Users can select it in the ticket configuration process. If customers with Omio Flex decide not to travel, they can simply cancel their trip and receive a payment of up to 100% of the purchase fare (depending on fare type). Omio pays the compensation directly to the customer. The solution was first introduced in EEA countries and the UK, and after a successful trial period, Omio decided to make it available for the rest of the world as well. Companjon will use its advanced technology into Omio’s booking platform and ensuring a seamless customer experience for Omio users.

Matthias Naumann, CEO, Companjon, said: “We’ve been proud of our collaboration with Omio since day one, and we’re thrilled to take it a step further. The expansion of Omio Flex allows customers across the world to cancel for any reason, with no questions asked and no documentation required. Travellers consistently highlight flexibility as one of the most valued features when booking trips. Embedding our technology into Omio’s booking platform is essential to staying ahead of the competition. Both teams—Omio and Companjon—have invested heavily in developing this product, with our unique technology and data-driven insights playing a key role in bringing it to life.”

Veronica Diquattro, President B2C Europe, Omio, commented, “Journeys don’t always go as planned. The ability to cancel a booking for any reason is an important cornerstone of our promise to offer seamless travel anywhere in the world. Our customer data shows that flexibility is a key travel consideration, which is why we’re excited to now offer Omio Flex globally. Companjon’s advanced technology and data insights were instrumental in helping us address the evolving demands of our users and developing this product.”

About Omio

Since its foundation in 2013, the Omio Group has helped customers discover new ways of travelling. Thanks to its two interconnected platforms, Omio and Rome2Rio, Omio is the world's leading travel platform for searching, comparing, and booking. Omio B2B Partnership services OTAs and mobility providers with bespoke business solutions. Omio supports its customers in their desire to explore Europe, the US, Canada and Southeast Asia by train, bus, flight, and ferry. Omio sells more than 80,000 tickets daily, employs over 430 staff from more than 50 countries and maintains offices in Berlin, Prague, Melbourne, London and Bangalore. The Omio Group offers its customers journeys that move them.

www.omio.com



About Companjon

Companjon is a leading B2B2C Insurtech start-up specializing in fully digital, AI-driven embedded insurance. Its modern, end-to-end insurance solutions enable companies to delight their customers and drive more business value from stronger brand loyalty and new ancillary revenue opportunities. Companjon designs, builds, and underwrites its dynamic solutions on a 100% cloud-based platform capable of issuing 32,000 policies per second, integrating API gateways easily, and leveraging the latest advanced technology. It has been recognized as one of the World’s Top Insurtech Companies 2024 by CNBC and one of the world’s most innovative insurtechs by FinTech Global for four consecutive years (2021-2024).

Companjon seeks to change the way people think about insurance by creating seamless and positive experiences when things don’t go as planned: being right there when ‘life’ happens. The company is registered in Ireland and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

www.companjon.com

