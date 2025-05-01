Waves of Wonderland: Taiwan's Celebration of Culture, Creativity, and Community Hits LA

Taiwan's Waves of Wonder event was super colorful! The popular Taiwanese night market pitching game Colorful sand painting Paper umbrella painting Even celebrities like David from the Netflix smash Love On The Spectrum stopped by!

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Westfield Century City on April 12, 2025, visitors were brought on a mini vacation to Taiwan — no passport required. Taiwan Tourism’s “Waves of Wonderland” event transformed the shopping center’s atrium into a buzzing, colorful celebration of all things Taiwan.The entire space felt like stepping into a vibrant street fair. Kids and adults alike wandered through six interactive booths — from traditional Taiwanese games to sand art and umbrella painting. The night market pitching game became a fan favorite, drawing a constant crowd of people eager to try their luck and win one of the many prizes.Each activity booth featured a wealth of giveaways, and one lucky visitor walked away with a free flight to Taiwan, courtesy of STARLUX Airlines.The festivities didn’t stop there. Taiwan’s adorable mascot, OhBear, was available throughout the day for selfies. At the #DanceToTaiwan booth, China Airlines sponsored three flights to Taiwan, where participants could bust a move to the catchy “Dance to the Waves of Wonder” anthem. For those who didn’t get a chance to join in, good news — there’s still time to enter. Anyone who records their own version and uploads it at DanceToTaiwan.com by June 17 will have a chance to win free round-trip tickets to Taiwan.Taiwan Tourism isn’t done celebrating — they’ll be out in full rainbow force at the LA Pride Parade on June 8, complete with a fabulous float and a booth at the Pride Village. So, for those who missed the April festivities, there’s still an opportunity in June to experience the magic of Taiwan.

