Restaurant Technologies Appoints Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Micowski will lead the finance department for the national kitchen automation company

MINNEAPOLIS, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Restaurant Technologies has named Matthew Micowski as its newest Chief Financial Officer (CFO), succeeding Bob Weil who has held the position since 2007 and has transitioned to a strategic advisor position within the organization.

Micowski brings over two decades of strategic financial leadership across the technology and healthcare industries, most recently serving as the Senior Vice President and CFO at NAMSA since 2021.

“Matthew’s record of successfully accelerating growth, driving operational transformation, and proactively setting companies up for future success made him stand out in a highly competitive field of candidates,” said Jeff Kiesel, CEO and President of Restaurant Technologies. “In addition to this experience, Matthew will fit seamlessly into our culture with his leadership qualities and positive entrepreneurial mindset.”

Micowski’s experience and expertise will be instrumental to the company’s future as it continues its annual double-digit growth and approaches 50,000 customers nationwide. Before joining NAMSA, he held key leadership roles at Cantel Medical Corp., CIT Group, and General Electric, where he executed M&A strategies, built high-performing teams, and transformed financial operations.

"I am excited to join Restaurant Technologies during this time of growth,” said Micowski. “The company’s reputation of innovation, safety, and customer service is unmatched, and I look forward to working with the team to fuel sustainable growth and operational excellence.”

Micowski holds a B.S. in Finance from Quinnipiac University and is a graduate of General Electric’s Financial Management Program.

About Restaurant Technologies

Restaurant Technologies is the leading provider of commercial kitchen solutions approaching 50,000 customers nationwide. Since 1999, its Total Oil Management and AutoMist® solutions help “Control the Kitchen Chaos” for quick-service and full-service restaurant chains, independent restaurants, grocery stores, hotels, resorts, casinos, hospitals, and more. By automating the hardest tasks in the kitchen, Restaurant Technologies improves food quality, safety, and efficiency for its customers.

Total Oil Management eliminates the manual handling of cooking oil through an automated solution that delivers, stores, filters, monitors, and removes oil. Restaurant Technologies also works with renewable energy partners to recycle used cooking oil into renewable fuels for a more sustainable business. AutoMist automates hood and flue cleaning to reduce fire risk and create a cleaner, safer work environment.

Headquartered in Mendota Heights, Minnesota, Restaurant Technologies is privately held and operates 41 depots nationwide with more than 1,500 employees. For more information, visit www.rti-inc.com, or follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram or X @RTIoil.

