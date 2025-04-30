Dental Market Size Shows Strong Investment Potential with 11.84% CAGR by 2034

According to Towards Healthcare insight, the global dental market size is calculated at USD 44.33 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 121.36 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.84% for the forecasted period.

Ottawa, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dental market size was valued at USD 39.64 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 121.36 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The rising prevalence of dental disorders and the growing awareness of oral health drive the market. North America dominated the global market due to technological advancements and favorable reimbursement policies.

Get All the Details in Our Solutions – Request a Brochure: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-brochure/5400

Market Overview

The dental field refers to diagnosing, preventing, managing, and treating gum, teeth, and mouth disorders. Dental professionals, such as dentists and dental auxiliaries, perform these procedures. The different types of dental specialists are endodontists, oral surgeons, orthodontists, periodontists, and prosthodontists. They use modern technology and equipment, such as X-rays, lasers, drills, brushes, and scalpels. Some common tasks of dentistry include filling cavities, removing decay from teeth, repairing damaged teeth, and checking the growth of teeth and jawbones.

Dental Market Trends

Rising Prevalence of Dental Disorders: The rising prevalence of dental disorders encourages people to visit a dental clinic. The most common dental disorders are dental caries and periodontal disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that oral diseases affect 3.7 billion people globally.

The rising prevalence of dental disorders encourages people to visit a dental clinic. The most common dental disorders are dental caries and periodontal disease. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that oral diseases affect 3.7 billion people globally. Growing Awareness for Oral Health: People, especially in underdeveloped and developing countries, are becoming more aware of oral hygiene. This is a result of several awareness campaigns by the government and private organizations, and social media.

People, especially in underdeveloped and developing countries, are becoming more aware of oral hygiene. This is a result of several awareness campaigns by the government and private organizations, and social media. Technological Advancements: Numerous dental organizations adopt innovative dental equipment for enhanced dental care. Examples of technological advancements in dentistry include laser dentistry, digital imaging, and robotic surgery. These technologies improve patient outcomes by making dental care safer and more effective.



You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Limitations & Challenges in the Dental Market

Lack of Skilled Professionals: Several low- and middle-income countries do not have sufficient skilled professionals to deliver advanced dental services . This limits the accessibility of dental treatment for patients from such countries.

Several low- and middle-income countries do not have sufficient skilled professionals to deliver advanced . This limits the accessibility of dental treatment for patients from such countries. High Equipment Cost: The cost of modern dental equipment is very expensive, limiting the affordability of small- and medium-sized dental enterprises. Additionally, the cost of dental treatment using such modern equipment is also high. Hence, patients from low- and middle-income groups cannot afford.

3D Printing: Redefining the Future of Dentistry

3D printing is a technology that generates three-dimensional objects from a digital file. This technology has increasingly been adopted in dental organizations to deliver more accurate, cost-effective, and faster treatments. Stereolithography, digital light processing, and material jetting are the most common 3D printing technologies used in dentistry. These technologies are used to produce synthetic polymers, ceramics, and metals. They enhance manufacturing speed and enable customized products based on patients’ requirements. This reduces cost and saves time for dental professionals and patients. As printing technology and printable materials advance, a future can be envisioned where 3D printed prosthetics and biomaterials can be customized to fit patients’ needs.

For instance,

In March 2025, researchers from the University of Queensland, Brisbane, developed scaffolds using 3D printing technology to promote bone regeneration and subsequent dental implantation.



Regional Analysis

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Favorable Reimbursement Policies Dominated North America

North America dominated the global dental market share by 40% in 2023. The rising adoption of advanced technologies and a robust healthcare infrastructure are the major growth factors of the market in North America. The countries have favorable government and private reimbursement policies, benefiting dentists and patients. Several government organizations support the development and launch of novel dental equipment. The increasing investments and collaborations among dental professionals also contribute to market growth. The growing number of dental organizations equipped with cutting-edge technologies promotes state-of-the-art treatment.

United States: According to the American Dental Association, the national dental expenditures in the U.S. were $174 billion in 2023. Out of these, $69 billion was spent by private health insurance , and $68 billion was out-of-pocket. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also reimburse dental services in the U.S.

According to the American Dental Association, the national dental expenditures in the U.S. were $174 billion in 2023. Out of these, $69 billion was spent by private , and $68 billion was out-of-pocket. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services also reimburse dental services in the U.S. Canada: The Canadian Dental Care Plan was launched by the federal government and covered 2 million senior citizens with an adjusted family income of less than $90,000. The plan aims to cover 9 million Canadians. In 2025, online applications will open for uninsured Canadians between 18 to 64 years.

Rising Prevalence of Dental Disorders Promote Asia-Pacific

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the dental market during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of dental disorders and the increasing pediatric and geriatric population augment the market. Several government and private organizations conduct workshops and seminars to create awareness about oral hygiene among the general public. Favorable government initiatives and increasing investments foster the market. The increasing number of dental clinics and the burgeoning dental industry propel market growth.

China: According to the Fourth National Oral Health Epidemiological Survey (FNOHES), Chinese adults aged 35-44 years reported 89% of dental caries. The Chinese government launched the Oral Health Action Plan (2019-2025) to provide a socially supportive environment for oral health and increase awareness by 2025.

According to the Fourth National Oral Health Epidemiological Survey (FNOHES), Chinese adults aged 35-44 years reported 89% of dental caries. The Chinese government launched the Oral Health Action Plan (2019-2025) to provide a socially supportive environment for oral health and increase awareness by 2025. India: It is estimated that 3 in 10 people in India suffer from dental caries due to increased life expectancy and longevity of dentition. The Indian government’s National Oral Health Program aims to provide integrated and comprehensive oral healthcare.

Elevate your healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes—schedule a call today: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

Segmental Outlook

Type Insights

The dental consumables segment held a dominant presence in the dental market in 2024. Dental consumables are all materials that are required in a dental organization, such as chemicals and medicines, as well as products that assist in dental surgeries. Consumables required depend on the type of dental procedures and the operators’ preference. Most of the consumables used in a dental practice are single-use, preventing the risk of contamination. They are affordable and are essential in every dental organization. The growing awareness among the general public about oral health encourages them to have regular dental check-ups.

The dental equipment segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. Some common examples of specialized dental equipment include intraoral cameras, 3D imaging systems, surgical microscopes, dental lasers, and portable dental equipment. These types of equipment fulfill the needs of every dental practice and provide specialized services, like endodontics. The advent of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence and 3D printing, boosts the segment’s growth.

End-User Insights

The solo practices segment held the largest share of the dental market in 2024. Solo practices can enable dental professionals to provide personalized care to patients. The dentist has complete control over all the operations of a dental organization, such as diagnosing and treating a patient, billing, and other administrative tasks. This helps to maintain the privacy of patient data. Patients can receive greater autonomy and flexibility, facilitating trust and strengthening the dentist-patient relationship.

The DSO/group practices segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Dental services organizations (DSOs) are support organizations that connect with dental practices. Numerous dental professionals prefer to collaborate to provide advanced care. Patients can benefit from multiple professionals to get multidisciplinary expertise. Several administrative and management tasks are distributed among other professionals, reducing the burden on individual dentists. There are more than 65 DSOs in the U.S., representing thousands of dental offices and serving millions of patients.

Top Companies in the Market

3M

Align Technology, Inc.

Biolase, Inc.

Bicon Dental Implants

Danaher Corporation

Dentistry.One

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Envista Holdings Corporation

GC Corporation

Henry Schein, Inc.

Implant Direct

Nobel Biocare

Patterson Companies

Perceptive

Straumann Group

TBS Dental

Recent Breakthroughs in the Dental Market

In September 2024, the world’s first fully automated dental procedure was performed by Perceptive, a U.S.-based start-up, using a robotic arm, AI, and 3D imaging. This technology enhanced the precision and efficiency of dental procedures. The dental professionals scanned the patient’s mouth, analyzed the data, and used a series of tools.

In September 2024, Solventum announced the launch of two innovative products, 3M Clinpro Clear Fluoride and 3M Filtek Easy Match, at the FDI World Dental Congress. These novel solutions were prepared to enhance the efficiency and patient-centered care.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

Dental Tourism Market Sales: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/dental-tourism-market-sizing

U.S. Dental Services Organization Market Sales: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/us-dental-services-organization-market-sizing

U.S. Dental Insurance Market Sales: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/us-dental-insurance-market-sizing

Dental Insurance Market Sales: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/dental-insurance-market-sizing

Oral Thrombopoietin Receptor Agonists Market Sales: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/oral-thrombopoietin-receptor-agonists-market-sizing

Oral Factor Xa Inhibitors Market Sales: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/oral-factor-xa-inhibitors-market-sizing

Direct Oral Anticoagulants (DOACs) Market Sales: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/direct-oral-anticoagulants-doacs-market-sizing

Oral Care Market Sales: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/oral-care-market-sizing

U.S. Behavioral Health Market Sales: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/us-behavioral-health-market

AI in Behavioral Healthcare Market Sales: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/insights/ai-in-behavioral-healthcare-market-sizing

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type

Dental Consumables Dental Restoration Products Dental Implants Endosteal Implants Superperiostal Implants Transosteal Implants Dental Prosthetics Crowns Bridges Abutments Dentures Others Orthodontics Clear Aligners Conventional Braces Endodontics Others

Dental Equipment Dental Radiology Equipment Dental Lasers Dental Surgical Navigation Systems CAD/CAM Equipment Dental Chairs Others



By End-User

Solo Practices

DSO/Group Practices

Others



By Region

North America US Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





To invest in our premium strategic solution and customized market report options, click here: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5400

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.