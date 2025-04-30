B2B Marketing Automation Platforms (B2B MAP) Market on a Steady Growth Path: Projected to Grow Through 2030 at CAGR 11.2%

Sustainable 11.2% CAGR Reflects Enduring B2B Marketing Automation Platforms Demand Across Sector

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group, a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest in-depth analysis of the global B2B Marketing Automation Platforms Market (B2B MAP), projecting a compound annual growth rate of 11.2% through 2030. The new reports - 'Market Share: B2B Marketing Automation Platforms (B2B MAP), 2024, Worldwide & Regional Report' and 'Market Forecast: B2B Marketing Automation Platforms (B2B MAP), 2025-2030, Worldwide & Regional Report' - the market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 11.2% through 2030. This analysis equips businesses with the strategic intelligence needed to navigate the dynamic B2B MAP landscape and make informed decisions as the market continues to evolve.

The Next Growth Frontier in B2B MAP Platforms

In an era where revenue growth, customer retention, and marketing efficiency are mission-critical, B2B Marketing Automation Platforms have emerged as essential tools for enterprises aiming to drive personalized engagement, optimize campaign performance, and accelerate pipeline conversion. Across industries such as technology, manufacturing, financial services, and professional services, organizations are rapidly adopting integrated marketing automation solutions to streamline lead nurturing, gain real-time campaign insights, and align with evolving buyer expectations in a digital-first landscape.

According to Tanuj Paulose, Analyst at QKS Group, “B2B Marketing Automation Platforms are no longer just tools for email campaigns; they are central to driving enterprise-wide revenue enablement, customer journey orchestration, and data-driven decision-making. With the integration of AI, intent data, and predictive analytics, leading marketing automation vendors are transforming how organizations engage buyers, personalize experiences at scale, and optimize marketing ROI across the funnel.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group’s Report

Global and Regional Market Analysis : A deep dive into worldwide and regional B2B MAP platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections.

: A deep dive into worldwide and regional B2B MAP platform adoption trends, competitive landscapes, and future growth projections. Competitive Benchmarking : A comparative analysis of top B2B MAP vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators.

: A comparative analysis of top B2B MAP vendors, their market positioning, and strategic differentiators. Industry Adoption Trends : Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in B2B MAP solutions and why.

: Insights into which sectors are investing most heavily in B2B MAP solutions and why. Technology Disruption & AI’s Role: How AI, automation, and predictive analytics are transforming B2B MAP to proactively manage campaigns, enhance customer engagement, and improve overall marketing efficiency.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report covers key industry players, including Act-On, Adobe, BSI, CentraHub, Creatio, BUSINESSNEXT, Freshworks, HubSpot, Insightly, LeadSquared, Microsoft, Pegasystems, Sage, SAP, Salesforce, SugarCRM, and Zoho.

Why This Matters for B2B Marketing Automation Platform Vendors?

For CEOs, CFOs, and CMOs of B2B MAP providers, these insights are crucial for identifying new revenue opportunities, aligning product roadmaps with evolving buyer behavior, and maintaining competitive differentiation in a rapidly digitizing market. As enterprises prioritize personalized engagement, marketing efficiency, and data-driven growth, vendors must ensure their platforms offer scalable campaign automation, unified customer intelligence, and AI-powered insights that drive measurable impact across lead generation, pipeline acceleration, and customer retention outcomes.

Market Share: B2B Marketing Automation Platforms (B2B MAP), 2024, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-share-b2b-marketing-automation-platforms-b2b-map-tools-2024-worldwide-2934

Market Forecast: B2B Marketing Automation Platforms (B2B MAP), 2025-2030, Worldwide

https://qksgroup.com/market-research/market-forecast-b2b-marketing-automation-platforms-b2b-map-tools-2025-2030-worldwide-2198

The comprehensive research package includes:

Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis : A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market forecast report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America Unmatched Competitive Analysis : A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America

: A separate market share report for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, Latin America QKS TrendsNXT on B2B MAP market

on B2B MAP market QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the B2B MAP market

report on the B2B MAP market Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

